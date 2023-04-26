1623 Farnam Launches Channel Partner Program

Strategic Partners Can Now Equip Customers with Comprehensive, Mission-Critical Cloud, Connectivity and Edge Colocation Offerings

OMAHA, Neb., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral edge interconnection and data center services, announces the official launch of its channel partner program . This program equips partners with a range of resources, including experienced channel managers, brand materials, co-marketing opportunities and more, to ensure customers can easily find the strategic, digitally transformative solutions they require.

1623 Farnam, the interconnection point for the country's largest carriers' east/west and north/south routes and the center of secure onramps to the world's biggest cloud providers, delivers a robust, carrier-neutral edge data center and internet exchange (IX). Strategically located in Omaha, Nebraska, in the center of the U.S., the facility benefits from being at the nexus point of hyperscale cloud providers, carriers, managed service providers and more to deliver the lowest latencies and the greatest proximity to in-demand network endpoints and markets.

As a part of 1623 Farnam's growing channel partner program, members have the opportunity to expand revenue opportunities, enhance your brand awareness, gain access to new customers and target markets and expand indirect sales success — all while equipping their own customers with crucial IT solutions.

"Collaboration is what continues to bring the world together, and having leading companies come together in a strategic channel like this helps everyone succeed, bringing must-have solutions to customers and bringing valuable brand recognition to the solutions providers supporting next-generation IT," states Todd Cushing, President of 1623 Farnam. "We have always prided ourselves on our customer care and dedication to IT excellence, so we are excited to apply that same dedication to this channel partner program."

1623 Farnam delivers local, regional, national and international reach with a cloud and connectivity ecosystem that delivers key partnerships with cloud enablers like PacketFabric , Megaport and Console Connect , as well as an on-site IX ( OmahaIX ) that helps organizations expand their reach and connect to high-value peers. Together with 1623 Farnam's robust edge colocation capabilities, these advantages create an ideal partner with a comprehensive ecosystem that supports any and all of organizations' most pressing IT and digital transformation goals.

Visit 1623farnam.com to learn more about edge data center services and solutions , carrier ecosystem , or view 1623 Farnam's peers and traffic stats at the on-site Omaha IX .

Learn more about the channel partner program .

