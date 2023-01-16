U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.55
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.80
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3400
    +0.5060 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,830.29
    +186.79 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.34
    +43.27 (+9.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.48
    +10.41 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

$163+ Billion Worldwide Precast Construction Industry to 2031 - Rising Urbanization and Industrialization is Expected to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Precast Construction Market

Global Precast Construction Market
Global Precast Construction Market

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precast Construction Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global precast construction market.

This report focuses on precast construction market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the precast construction market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global precast construction market is expected to grow from $126.77 billion in 2021 to $133.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.36%. The precast construction market is expected to reach $163.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.12%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the precast construction market are CRH plc, Bouygues Construction, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Taisei Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Kiewit Corporation, Laing O'Rourke, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Red Sea Housing Services, ACS Group, Elematic, LafargeHolcim, Coltman Precast Concrete Limited, and Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

The precast construction market consists of sales of precast construction by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a building material made by casting concrete in a reusable form. Precast construction technology consists of various precast elements and some customized elements that are standardized and designed for stability.

It consists of the large panel, frame, slab-column system with the shear wall, erection sequence, beams, and others. The purpose of precast construction is to build and design substantial buildings that can manage loads better by avoiding the need for additional columns and beams.

The main structure type of precast construction is beam & column system, floor & roof system, bearing wall system, and facade system. Beam & column systems are horizontal and vertical components that support double tees, hollow-core, solid slabs, and occasionally other beams and columns that are used to hold up beams and spandrels. These precast constructions are applied in modular and manufactured homes. These precast constructions are used by residential, and non-residential users.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the precast construction market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in precast construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth in urbanization and industrialization is expected to propel the precast construction market. The rise in income of the middle class leads to discretionary spending and a change in consumption patterns, generating demand for construction and thus opportunities for the precast construction industry.

The share of the urban population has increased to 56.2%, which leads to an increase in demand for construction services that offer high-quality construction while saving time and resources. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in April 2022, the infrastructure sector had become the Government of India's primary focus. India intends to spend $1.4 trillion on infrastructure between 2019 and 2023 to ensure the country's long-term development. Therefore, the increase in infrastructure and construction is leading to a growth in urbanization and industrialization, which drives the precast construction market.

Sustainable construction techniques are a key trend that is gaining popularity in precast construction. The construction industry consumes a lot of natural resources. However, with the growing threat of climate change and finite natural resources, construction firms are under increasing pressure to reduce their environmental impact.

The improvement of efficiency and assurance of sustainable development in construction depends on the broader application of progressive technologies, Government regulations, controlling cost, materials, and modern methods of sustainable construction techniques.

For Instance, In November 2021, in a report published by Dodge Construction network, there is an estimated increase in the use of green products and systems across various construction categories. Furthermore, an elevated level of growth is expected in the next three years (2024) among those who plan to do more than 60% of their green projects.

In 2021, Cementos Molins, a Spain-based building material company specializing in marketing, distribution, and manufacturing of cement through its subsidiary Precon, acquired Pretersa Prenavisa for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition will boost Cementos Molins' expansion in precast concrete solutions in Spain, Portugal, and France, which will expand the company's offering of innovative and sustainable building solutions while also boosting its presence in these countries. Pretersa-Prenavisa is a Spain-based construction company that is dedicated to the design, manufacture and assembly of precast concrete infrastructure.

The countries covered in the precast construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$133.57 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$163.09 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Precast Construction Market Characteristics

3. Precast Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Precast Construction

5. Precast Construction Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Precast Construction Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Precast Construction Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Precast Construction Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Precast Construction Market, Segmentation By Structure System, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Beam & Column System

  • Floor & Roof System

  • Bearing Wall System

  • Facade System

6.2. Global Precast Construction Market, Segmentation By Construction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Modular

  • Manufactured homes

6.3. Global Precast Construction Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Residential

  • Non-residential

7. Precast Construction Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Precast Construction Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Precast Construction Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk5nkm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Clears Resistance; Tesla's Big Transition

    The market rally has cleared key resistance. Time to take action, carefully. Tesla stock is undergoing a big transition.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • US Equity Futures Drop, European Stocks Waver: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures slipped, European stocks wavered and the dollar snapped a three-day losing streak as investors assessed whether a rally in risk assets may be overdone given the outlook for inflation and economic growth.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge S

  • Everything You Need to Know About Rivian Stock

    Rivian isn't profitable, but it's in the right market at the right time to be a big winner for investors.

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Right now could be the best time to buy growth stocks in years. The sector plunged last year as rising interest rates led investors to rotate away from growth stocks in favor of more defensive sectors like consumer staples and bonds. The Vanguard Growth ETF plunged 34% last year, but there are signs that growth stocks could start rebounding.

  • 15 Largest Orthopedic Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 largest orthopedic companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Largest Orthopedic Companies in the World. The orthopedic industry has staged a comeback in the last two years following a dismal 2020 due to […]

  • 21% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested In Just 5 Bank Stocks

    Even as Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has ventured into other sectors, it has always invested in banks.

  • 3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market

    There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on Wall Street, but these tech stocks have what it takes to generate serious returns.

  • 11 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]

  • Down 70%, Is Virgin Galactic a Buy in 2023?

    This space exploration stock has crashed and burned. But could the future be brighter than the past?

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist These Days

    Two stocks I've been buying hand over fist to increase my allocation over the past few months are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). After years of holding out, I finally added Google's parent, Alphabet, to my portfolio during the depths of the pandemic-driven market meltdown in early 2020. One thing I love about Alphabet these days is that it's trading near its lowest valuation levels in the last decade.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    All three major stock indices fell into official bear market territory last year. The worst of them was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33% of its value in 2022. Naturally, no one can say how long this downturn will last, but history shows us that on average bear markets tend to be measured in months, whereas the bull markets that always follow go on for years.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) 26% Undervaluation?

    How far off is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...