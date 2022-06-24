U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

$16M for Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Awarded in Seconds

·2 min read

California Leads the Nation with its EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project, Providing Incentives for Zero-Emission Fleet Charging Infrastructure Equipment

PASADENA, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating the high demand for charging infrastructure among electric-vehicle fleet owners, Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE) Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Track's funding allocation of $16.24M was fully subscribed within seconds of opening.

CALSTART - Changing Transportation for Good (PRNewsfoto/CALSTART Inc)
CALSTART - Changing Transportation for Good (PRNewsfoto/CALSTART Inc)

The EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project is funded by the California Energy Commission and implemented by CALSTART. EnergIIZE, with a total authorized allocation of $276 million through 2026, provides incentives to purchase infrastructure equipment for medium- and heavy-duty (MD/HD) zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) operated and domiciled in California.

The first of four funding allocations, or "funding lanes," to be offered, EV Fast Track opened on March 23; targeting fleets with commercial battery-electric vehicle commitments. Of the applications accepted, 85 percent met EnergIIZE's Jump Start criteria, which provide additional incentives for those fleets domiciled in disadvantaged and low-income communities or who meet other equity criteria. Overall, the $16.24M in allocated funds were spread among nearly 40 successful applicants across California, from a wide variety of commercial transportation specialties, including drayage, refuse, school bus and delivery services.

EV Fast Track funds cover 50 percent of eligible equipment and software costs, up to a maximum of $500,000 per project. For EV Fast Track projects that meet eligibility criteria as set forth in the EV Jump Start funding lane, applicants can receive up to 75 percent of equipment costs and soft costs, not to exceed $750,000 per project. Eligible equipment includes level-2 electric-vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), direct-current (DC) fast-charge EVSE, management software, switchgears, electrical panel upgrades, wiring and conduit, and meters.

"The first-of its-kind EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project is critical to advancing California's build-out of a zero-emission transportation ecosystem to enable the successful deployment of commercial ZEVs" said Alycia Gilde, CALSTART Vice President of Clean Fuels & Infrastructure. "Knocking down a key barrier to adoption, EnergIIZE seeks to address the high costs of infrastructure to support fleets with their transition to zero-emission while bringing the greatest benefit to communities most impacted by transportation emissions."

EnergIIZE will be opening three additional incentive lanes in 2022, supporting hydrogen fueling stations, public charging infrastructure, and EV Jump Start applicants. The Hydrogen Fueling funding lane application window will open at 9 a.m. Pacific Time June 30, 2022, and close at 5 p.m. Pacific Time July 14, 2022.

About CALSTART

A nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California and central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16m-for-commercial-zero-emission-vehicle-infrastructure-awarded-in-seconds-301574623.html

SOURCE CALSTART Inc

