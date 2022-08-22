U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.00
    -47.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,412.00
    -294.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,072.50
    -196.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.50
    -22.60 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    -0.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.30
    -17.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    -0.28 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    +3.66 (+18.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8220
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,167.19
    -225.16 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.55
    -50.05 (-9.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.68
    -39.69 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

With 17.1% CAGR, US Smart Thermostat Market Worth USD 3,280.3 million by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global US Smart Thermostat Market size is projected to reach USD 3,280.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The  US Smart Thermostat Market size is expected to grow from USD 1,088.9 million in 2021 to USD 3,280.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.1% during the 2022-2028 forecast period. The rising adoption of the product from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and strong demand for smart cities and smart building ventures is expected to foster market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “US Smart Thermostat Market Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market was valued at USD 937.2 million in 2020.

Industry Development

  • May 2021- ecobee engaged in a partnership with Alarm.com. Through this partnership, Alarm.com dealers and installers can integrate ecobee’s smart thermostat in Alarm.com smart home solutions and enable its users to operate ecobee ST devices using the Alarm.com application.

  • December 2020- Lennox International Inc. engaged in a partnership with FPX.com to implement FPX’s CPQ app. This app’s integration may help Lennox improve its sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products and transform its quoting process.


Ask for a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/u-s-smart-thermostat-market-106393


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

17.7%

2028 Value Projection

USD 3,280.3 Million

Base Year

2020

US Smart Thermostat Market Size in 2020

USD 937.2 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

113

Segments covered

Product, Technology, Application, End User and Geography

US Smart Thermostat Market Growth Drivers

Rising Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and Smart Homes to Accelerate Market Growth

High Manufacturing Cost and Installation Complexity to Hamper Market Growth


Increased Consumer Volume & Rising Online Platforms to Aid Market Flourish During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the global prospect into an enclosed space with a majority of the general population being forced to work from home to curb the spread of the virus. The market witnessed more than moderate growth during the pandemic era due to increased adoption of the buy now pay later services by a variety of sectors. Shifting consumers’ preference towards online shopping and rising investments from dominant players further pushed the growth of the market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-smart-thermostat-market-106393


Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Smart Homes and Internet of Things (IoT) Adoption to Fuel Market Progress

Smart thermostats are used extensively in homes to change humidity and temperature and provide users with fresh air. Users can monitor performance from remote or local locations and improve the air quality of residential homes. The rising demand for smart devices from smart infrastructure projects is expected to foster the product’s adoption. Further, energy savings provided by the product is expected to increase its adoption from consumers. In addition, rising investments in IoT-based devices are expected to drive the US Smart Thermostat Market growth.

However, installation complexities and high manufacturing costs may hinder the market progress.

Segmentation

Rising Adoption of Connected Smart Thermostat among End-user to Propel Market

Based on the product, the market is segmented into connected, standalone, and learning. Connected is expected to hold maximum market share during the forecast period. The technologies such as WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, among others, are used to provide connected thermostat devices. Considering the growing demand for wireless connected devices, various companies are investing and introducing new products. For instance,

Growing Demand for Wired Thermostat to Drive Market Development

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Wired thermostat to gain maximum segment share during the forecast period. A wired thermostat device is an early product implemented across industries, commercial, and some residential applications. For instance,

In April 2021, Crestron Electronics, Inc. launched Horizon Thermostat with a two-wire design and touch screen high-resolution display. It can be integrated with the Crestron Home platform that offers intelligent operations and connections.

Increasing Demand for Smart Buildings to Propel Adoption of Smart Thermostat in Residential Buildings

The residential to gain dominant share during the forecast period. The rapidly growing smart home concept is expected to boost communicating thermostat demand across the U.S. Similarly, the growing demand for smart and connected devices for homes are likely to drive the product demand in residential application. It plays an important role in helping homeowners with minimum energy bills by efficiently monitoring the temperature required.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-smart-thermostat-market-106393


Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers, improve sales, and boost brand image. For example, Honeywell International Inc. announced its novel Commercial Connected Thermostat, TC500A-N, for medium and small buildings in June 2021. The product offers energy-saving features, security, wired and wireless connectivity, and easy commissioning for rooftops and heat pumps. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence may enable players to improve their product quality and attract consumers. Moreover, the adoption of technologically advanced production machinery may help companies boost productivity, improve product offerings, reduce labor costs and resource consumption, and help organizations achieve a significant market position.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the US Smart Thermostat Market Report:

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • Bosch Thermotechnology Corp

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls

  • Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • ecobee

Major Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • United States Smart Thermostat Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • US Smart Thermostat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product

        • Connected

        • Standalone

        • Learning

      • By Technology

        • Wired

        • Wireless

      • By Application

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

TOC Continued….


FAQ’s:

What is the projected market value of the US Smart Thermostat Market?

The projected market value of the US Smart Thermostat Market is USD 3,280.3 million by 2028.

At what CAGR is the market projected grow in the forecast period 2021-2028?

The market projected grow at 17.7% forecast period.


Quick Buy - US Smart Thermostat Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106393


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • US Oil Pours Into Asia as Buyers Go for Long-Range Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksThe physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middl

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksThe number of Al

  • Europe Gas Jumps as Latest Russian Cut Plan Stokes Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged after Moscow’s move to shut a major pipeline ramped up fears of a prolonged supply halt, leaving Germany once again guessing as to how much Russian fuel it can count on this winter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investmen

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • French retailer Carrefour to freeze prices on 100 products to tackle inflation

    PARIS (Reuters) -French supermarket retailer Carrefour is freezing prices on 100 everyday products from tinned sardines to rice and washing up liquid, it said on Monday, joining other companies striving to help consumers cope with soaring inflation. The moves follow pressure from President Emmanuel Macron's government for business to do more to curb rising prices. Facing the prospect of a supertax on their record profits, French oil major TotalEnergies and shipping giant CMA CGM took further steps in July to cut prices.

  • India's newest airline is aiming to operate over 150 weekly flights

    Akasa Air, which launched operations a little over two weeks ago, plans to fly more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September.

  • Amazon Adds Revenue Streams as Holiday Season Approaches

    Moving to counter rising costs, the company is introducing a “holiday peak fulfillment fee” to sellers that use its e-commerce platform. It also plans to hold a second deals event for Prime members.

  • India says not planning to import wheat

    India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. That was up nearly 16% from recent lows that followed the government's surprise ban on exports on May 14, ending hopes India could fill the market gap left by missing Ukraine grain. India's wheat procurement in 2022 fell 57% from a year ago to 18.8 million tonnes.

  • China Boosts Spending on Russian Energy to $35 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continues to expand its reliance on Russian energy, with purchases of crude, oil products, gas and coal rising to $35 billion since the war in Ukraine began, from about $20 billion a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bank

  • United Imaging shares shoot 75% higher in Shanghai debut

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -United Imaging Healthcare Co's shares surged as much as 75% in their Shanghai debut on Monday after the Chinese firm's $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), the biggest on China's tech-focused STAR Market so far this year. The jump came after strong demand during the share sale, the third-largest listing in China this year, as investors pinpointed the diagnostic imaging device manufacturer as a safe haven amid gloomy prospects for growth in the country, analysts said. Yang Hongxun, analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Shenguang, said the surge was fuelled by both the company's fundamentals and ample market liquidity - big offerings have flourished in China with total fundraising topping global ranks in the first half.

  • Amazon pauses UK grocery shop roll-out following disappointing sales

    Amazon has pressed pause on a major UK roll-out of its till-free grocery stores, as the cost of living crunch forces shoppers to cut back.

  • ESG investing brings political fights to the investing world: Morning Brief

    The trend of ESG investing has brought political and cultural battles into the usually dispassionate, staid, and insular world of institutional investing.

  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bet on oil and gas pays off as profits soar to £474m

    Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos made £474m in profits from its oil and gas business last year after turmoil in the energy markets sent prices soaring.

  • Carlsbad Caverns flooding strands 150 tourists for several hours

    Tourists were allowed to leave the park after being stranded for approximately five hours at the visitors center.

  • The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.

    The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.

  • Gas prices are down, but Biden's problem at the pump isn't going away

    As the Biden administration publicly promotes falling gas prices, behind the scenes, White House officials worry prices could rise again.

  • Energy secretary guardedly optimistic about gas prices

    Jennifer Granholm said increased demand from China could raise demand globally.

  • Chinese-branded cars come to UK forecourts as supplies of cheaper models are squeezed

    Leading car dealerships are negotiating agreements with big Chinese car makers to enter the market and plug the gap left by stuttering supplies of European cars.

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.