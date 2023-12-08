At €17.40, Is It Time To Put USU Software AG (ETR:OSP2) On Your Watch List?

USU Software AG (ETR:OSP2), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine USU Software’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is USU Software Still Cheap?

USU Software appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that USU Software’s ratio of 34.05x is above its peer average of 23.09x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Software industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that USU Software’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of USU Software look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. USU Software's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? OSP2’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe OSP2 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OSP2 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for OSP2, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into USU Software, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - USU Software has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in USU Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

