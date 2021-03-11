17.5 Billion Growth in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2020-2024 | 36% Growth to Come from North America | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is expected to grow by USD 17.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 56% during the forecast period.
The rising use of multimedia services is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as complications associated with deployment of vEPC as a solution might challenge growth.
More details: Download Free Sample Report
Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the LET segment in 2019. The segment is expected to offer several opportunities for market vendors over the forecast period.
Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing adoption of vEPC by enterprises is one of the key factors driving the market growth in North America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
https://www.technavio.com/report/virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market-industry-analysis
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Fog Computing Market - Global fog computing market is segmented by application (utilities, transportation, industrial, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Here!
Global Software-Defined Storage Market - Global software-defined storage market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Here!
Companies Covered:
Affirmed Networks
Athonet Srl
Cisco Systems Inc.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
Mavenir Systems Inc.
NEC Corp.
Nokia Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
ZTE Corp.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
MPN and MVNO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
IoT and M2M - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
BWA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Affirmed Networks
Athonet Srl
Cisco Systems Inc.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
Mavenir Systems Inc.
NEC Corp.
Nokia Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
ZTE Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/17-5-billion-growth-in-global-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-vepc-market-2020-2024--36-growth-to-come-from-north-america--technavio-301245633.html
SOURCE Technavio