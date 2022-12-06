U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,996.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,823.25
    +17.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.59
    -1.34 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.27 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    +1.66 (+8.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0600
    -0.6250 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,004.26
    -255.84 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.21
    -10.01 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.52
    -24.02 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

With 17.6% CAGR, Broadcast Equipment Market Worth USD 19.40 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global broadcast equipment market size is projected to reach USD 19.40 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global broadcast equipment market size was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.24 billion in 2022 to USD 19.40 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Rising advanced technology adoption and rapid technological advancements in broadcasting technology are expected to foster the market’s progress. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Broadcast Equipment Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/broadcast-equipment-market-107019

Key Industry Development

Sencore announced its novel central gateway, a holistic network orchestration system, to mark the company’s decision to offer ‘Solutions as a Service’.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

17.6%

2029 Value Projection

USD 19.40 Billion

Base Year

2021

Broadcast Equipment Market Size in 2021

USD 5.71 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Technology, Application, Equipment and Geography

Manufacturing Facilities Closure Disrupted Market Progress During the Pandemic

This market was affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of manufacturing facilities. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections led to the adoption of strict restrictions on manufacturing. This factor created supply chain disruptions and reduced sales. Furthermore, restrictions on transport and travel created raw material shortages. However, manufacturers adopted industrial automation, reduced capacities, and part-time shifts to recover their losses. These factors may elevate this industry’s progress.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/broadcast-equipment-market-107019




Drivers and Restraints

Emergence of Numerous OTT Platforms to Propel Market Progress

Broadcast equipment is the distribution of audio and video content to audiences using an electronic communications medium. The emergence of numerous OTT platforms is expected to boost the demand for the equipment. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of smartphones and Internet-of-Things (IoT) is expected to enhance the demand for the equipment. Moreover, the rising number of OTT audiences and the emergence of several OTT platforms is expected to enhance the demand for the equipment. Also, broadcasting technology advancements are expected to facilitate the broadcast equipment market growth.

However, high initial investments and lack of labor are expected to hamper the industry’s growth.

Segmentation

Analog Broadcasting Segment to Dominate Attributable to Strong Adoption of Traditional Broadcasting System

By Technology, the global market is segmented into analog broadcasting and digital broadcasting. The analog broadcasting segment is expected to dominate due to the rising adoption of the traditional broadcasting system.

Television Segment to Grow Considerably Owing to Rising Demand for Visual Content

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into television and radio. The television segment is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing demand for visual content.

Dish Antenna Segment to Grow Substantially Backed by Robust Demand for Dish Antennas

As per the market is classified into dish antennas, switches, video servers, encoders, transmitters and repeaters, and other products. The dish antenna segment is expected to grow considerably due to the strong demand for dish antennas.

Regionally, the market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/broadcast-equipment-market-107019

Regional Insights

Rising Adoption of Dish Antennas and Video Servers to Propel Market Progress in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market share due to the rising adoption of dish antennas and video servers. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 3.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Further, the increasing adoption of the equipment from of broadcast equipment in the commercial and consumer sectors is expected to enhance the industry’s progress.

In North America, the robust demand for television is expected to enhance the demand for small and medium-scale equipment. Furthermore, the rising adoption of advanced broadcast equipment from the domestic industry is expected to propel the industry’s growth.

In Europe, extensive production of broadcast equipment is expected to enhance the industry’s growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Deploy Novel Product Launches to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market devise novel product launches to enhance their brand image. For example, Sky Wire Broadcast launched a slew of wireless transmitters, video switchers, video encoders, and the PTZ Camera series to propel their brand image. This strategy may allow companies to enhance sales and bolster their brand image. Furthermore, major players deploy mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, research and development, expansions, and industrial automation to fulfill organizational goals and boost their market position.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • CommScop (U.S.)

  • Evertz Microsystems Ltd.  (Canada)

  • Global Invacom Group Limited (Singapore)

  • EVS Broadcast Equipment (Canada)

  • AvL Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • ACORDE Technologies S.A (Spain)

  • ETL Systems Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Clyde Broadcast (U.S.)

  • Sencore (U.S.)

  • Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L (France)

Quick Buy – Broadcast Equipment Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107019

Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Broadcast Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

      • Key Findings

      • By Technology (USD Bn)

        • Analog Broadcast

        • Digital Broadcast

      • By Application (USD Bn)

        • Television

        • Radio

      • By Equipment (USD Bn)

        • Dish Antennas

        • Switches

        • Video Servers

        • Encoders

        • Transmitters and Repeaters

        • Other

      • By Region (USD Bn)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • South America

  • North America Broadcast Equipment  Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

      • Key Findings

      • By Technology (USD Bn)

        • Analog Broadcast

        • Digital Broadcast

      • By Application (USD Bn)

        • Television

        • Radio

      • By Equipment (USD Bn)

        • Dish Antennas

        • Switches

        • Video Servers

        • Encoders

        • Transmitters and Repeaters

        • Other

      • By Country (USD Bn)

        • U.S.

        • Canada

        • Mexico

  • Europe Broadcast Equipment  Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

      • Key Findings

      • By By Technology (USD Bn)

        • Analog Broadcast

        • Digital Broadcast

      • By Application (USD Bn)

        • Television

        • Radio

      • By Equipment (USD Bn)

        • Dish Antennas

        • Switches

        • Video Servers

        • Encoders

        • Transmitters and Repeaters

        • Other

      • By Country (USD Bn)

        • U.K.

        • Germany

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Benelux

TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • Streaming: Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • PepsiCo to lay off 'hundreds' in snack and beverage divisions: WSJ

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off "hundreds" of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, The Wall Street Journal

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template

    United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines and its pilots union would set an industry pattern. "It's a rich contract but I think the really good news is it means we'll all get deals done essentially on the same terms and can move forward," Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington late Monday. Delta struck a tentative deal Friday to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract.

  • Investors Desperately Want to See the Market Bottom Out. It’s Not Happening Yet.

    Delta offers pilots raises as airlines grapple with labor issues, AT&T settles with the SEC in its disclosure case, restaurants oppose California’s fast-food minimum wage hikes, and other news to start your day.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) really came into its own during the entrepreneurial explosion that occurred during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. People forced into their homes and looking to create a web presence turned to the cloud-based e-commerce platform provider for the tools to achieve it.

  • Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 79 cents, or $1.03%, to $76.14. Crude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy.

  • Petrol and diesel prices at pumps in the UK not falling with wholesale cost

    UK petrol and diesel prices for customers are not falling at the same rate as wholesale prices, claims the RAC.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and its German partner, BioNTech SE, fired back at Moderna Inc on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed. Moderna first sued Pfizer in August, accusing the company of violating its rights in three patents related to innovations that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it pioneered before the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna has also filed a related lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany.

  • PepsiCo Is Cutting Jobs. Layoffs Are Spreading Into New Sectors.

    The maker of Pepsi soda and Lays potato chips is planning to cut hundreds of jobs at its North American headquarters, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy

    In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.