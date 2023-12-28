17 Countries With Best Universities In Asia

In this article, we will be looking at the 17 countries with the best universities in Asia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global textile market, you can go directly to 5 Countries With Best Universities In Asia.

Asia At A Glance

Asia is a dynamic region with rapidly evolving economic and political situations. It is home to a diverse set of cultures, languages, and economies. According to an article by McKinsey, several economies in the region have emerged as key players in prominent domains including technological platforms and resource and energy systems.

During the last thirty years, Asia has managed to position itself as the world's largest economic and trading region. In 2021, Asia accounted for 42% of the global GDP. During the same year, Asia made up 53% of global goods trade and 59% of trade growth. The region is well-positioned for trade and has eighty of the largest trade routes in the world. The strong presence of the region in trade and manufacturing is expected to fuel its growth in the coming years.

Technology platforms in the region are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the region. Asia accounts for 40%, of revenue and R&D, of the world's top technology companies in four distinct technology-related industries. The four domains that have the strongest presence of Asian companies are consumer electronics, industrial electronics, electric vehicles, and semiconductors. These four enterprises rely on a strong manufacturing industry presence fulfilled by countries including China, India, and Taiwan.

The region also produced the largest number of STEM graduates. STEM graduates generally gain a relatively skill-centric education. 76% of the STEM graduates belonged to the region, between 2016 and 2018. The recent trend of online education has led many students in Asia to turn towards EdTech solutions to gain professional and applicable skills. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global EdTech market was valued at $142.37 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030 and attain a value of $348.41 billion by 2030.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region is at the cusp of rapid economic development. As more people gain access to affordable broadband connectivity, the EdTech industry is expected to boom. As the overall economy grows, Asia is estimated to experience rapid development and strong standing in major industries.

Leading Companies in Asia

Some of the top companies leading the Asian economy include Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY), and PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD). Let's discuss these companies in detail below.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is one of the most valuable Asian companies heading into 2024. The multinational Japanese conglomerate has its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. On November 29, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) announced the launch of the IMX992 short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) image sensor. The image sensor has been specially designed for industrial equipment. The sensor by Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is capable of high-definition imaging across a broad spectrum and has been developed to improve industrial productivity as the high-definition imaging will prevent defective products from getting overlooked.

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY) is one of the most prominent companies in Asia. On November 16, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY) announced its partnership with Visa Inc (NYSE:V). The partnership would enable the Weixin users to receive inbound remittances. The remittances will be received directly in the digital wallets of the users. The partnership will benefit almost one billion users in China.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is another notable Asian company. The company specializes in agriculture products. On November 28, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.63, beating estimates by $0.47. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 96.01% and amounted to $9.65 billion, ahead of market consensus by $2.23 billion. As of December 28, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has surged nearly 105.74% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"In Q3, we continue to invest decisively in areas such as agri-tech, supply chain technology, and our core R&D capabilities. Our investment in R&D reached RMB2.8 billion, setting a new high. Technology innovation is the core driving force behind our pursuit of high quality development. And we will continue to step up investment in this area. At the same time, we are proactively taking on more social responsibilities. In August, the Xinjiang [Ph] area was hit by severe weather. We immediately went into action and donated RMB30 billion to the China Charity Federation to support affected region."

Asia is home to some of the best universities in the world. The region has a rich history and cultural tradition intertwined with education. We have made a list of the 17 countries with the best universities in Asia.

30 Countries With Best Universities In Asia

Our Methodology

In compiling our list of the 17 countries with the best universities in Asia, we have turned to the QS World University Rankings for 2024. This globally recognized ranking system evaluates and ranks the top 1500 universities worldwide. Our methodology involved determining the quantity of top-ranked universities in each Asian nation. A higher count of well-ranked universities serves as an indicator of a country's premier educational institutions. The list is presented in ascending order of the number of highly ranked universities.

17 Countries With Best Universities In Asia

17. Hong Kong SAR

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 7

Hong Kong's higher education system is well-regarded and offers a diverse range of programs. Top universities in Hong Kong SAR include the University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

16. Lebanon

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 8

Lebanon is one of the countries with the best universities in Asia. Universities in Lebanon include the American University of Beirut, Lebanese American University, and Université Saint-Joseph.

15. Jordan

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 9

Jordan has some of the oldest universities in the world. Top universities in Jordan include the University of Jordan, Jordan University of Science and Technology, and Yarmouk University.

14. United Arab Emirates

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 11

The United Arab Emirates has some of the best universities in Asia. High-ranked universities in the United Arab Emirates include the United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, and the American University of Sharjah.

13. Thailand

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 13

Thailand has a relatively high number of universities in Asia. Leading universities in Thailand include Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University, and Thammasat University.

12. Pakistan

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 14

Pakistan has a relatively large number of high-ranked universities in Asia. The National University of Science and Technology is one of the universities renowned for its engineering programs.

11. Bangladesh

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 15

Bangladesh has some of the best universities in Asia. The top universities in Bangladesh include the University of Dhaka and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

10. Saudi Arabia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 16

The education landscape in Saudi is changing rapidly. The country has a high number of top-ranked universities. The leading universities in Saudi Arabia include King Abdulaziz University and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology.

9. Kazakhstan

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 21

Kazakhstan's higher education sector is characterized by its international collaborations and exchanges. The best universities in Kazakhstan include Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Nazarbayev University.

8. Indonesia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 26

Indonesia is home to some of the best universities in Asia. The leading universities in Indonesia include the University of Indonesia, Gadjah Mada University, and Bandung Institute of Technology.

7. Taiwan

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 27

Taiwan has a strong higher education standing. The foremost universities in Taiwan include the National Taiwan University (NTU), China Medical University, and Asia University.

6. Russia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 28

Russia's higher education system has a long history of academic research. The top universities in Russia include Lomonosov Moscow State University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, and National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

