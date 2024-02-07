In this article, we will be taking a look at the 17 deadliest and most common cancers in the world. If you do not want to read about the global cancer statistics, head straight to the 5 Deadliest And Most Common Cancers In The World.

Overview of Common Cancers: Understanding the prevalent types affecting populations globally.

The prevalence of cancer varies across different types and populations, and the impact extends beyond the realms of health, seeping into economic domains. According to the Annual Report to the Nation 2022, childhood cancers, including leukemia, brain and other nervous system, and lymphoma, have seen increasing incidence trends from 2001-2018. In the broader context of the Global Economic Cost of 29 Cancers study, the five cancers with the highest economic costs are tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer (15.4%); colon and rectum cancer (10.9%); breast cancer (9.6%); liver cancer (9.5%); and stomach cancer (7.6%).

The economic consequences of a cancer diagnosis are profound, as highlighted by the substantial financial statistics associated with cancer care. The National costs for cancer care were estimated to be $190.2 billion in 2015, with costs soaring to $208.9 billion in 2020. A closer look at the American Cancer Society's most recent data for 2022 reveals an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States alone.

This economic burden is not just a statistical figure; it translates into tangible financial challenges for individuals. A study found that breast cancer survivors experienced a 21% loss of mean income within one year of diagnosis.

Global Cancer Statistics and Impact

The global cancer statistics for 2020 paint a stark picture, revealing an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths worldwide. The most frequently diagnosed cancers include female breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancers, contributing significantly to the global oncological landscape. Stomach cancer emerges as the most common infection-related cancer on a worldwide scale, followed closely by liver and cervical infections, which underlines the intricate connection between infections and certain types of cancer. The impact of cancer on mortality is profound, causing about 1 in every six deaths worldwide and securing its position as the second leading cause of death globally, trailing only cardiovascular diseases.

Story continues

The geographical distribution of common cancers worldwide presents variations in the prevalence of different types of cancer across countries. Establishing a sustainable infrastructure for disseminating cancer prevention measures is deemed crucial in addressing this complex global health challenge. Notably, the burden of cancer is on the rise in almost every country, with approximately 40% of cancer cases believed to be preventable by addressing risk factors related to diet, nutrition, and physical activity.

The World Cancer Research Fund's estimated 18,094,716 million diagnosed cases in the same year provides a comprehensive perspective. When considering all cancers (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) and aggregating data for both men and women, the age-standardized rate was 190 cases per 100,000 individuals. Notably, this rate was higher among men, with 206.9 cases per 100,000, compared to women, who had a rate of 178.1 cases per 100,000 individuals. These figures underscore the nuanced impact of cancer, necessitating a holistic approach to understanding and addressing this global health challenge.

In 2023, the American Cancer Society (ACS) projected approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases in the United States. This estimate excludes basal and squamous cell skin cancers, which are not mandated for registry reporting. Similarly, carcinoma in situ (excluding urinary bladder cancer) is not included. The anticipated death toll from cancer in the U.S. for the same year is estimated at 609,820, equivalent to 1670 deaths per day.

The global cancer market is experiencing rapid growth. This expansive market covers prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, segmented by various factors. Notable cancer types in North America contribute to regional dominance, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the highest growth. Valued at USD 305.07 billion in 2022, the market is predicted to reach USD 556.35 billion by 2030, fueled by rising global cancer cases and technological advancements.

The pricing of cancer therapies, particularly biologics, is a crucial aspect influenced by market forces and comparative effectiveness research, with ongoing challenges in global price comparisons and a need for valid data in resource allocation. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) are key players making substantial contributions to cancer treatment, emphasizing personalized medicine and innovative research.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)'s recent advancement in non-small cell lung cancer treatment highlights its commitment, while AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) focuses on redefining cancer care, conducting clinical trials, and aiming to contribute to breast cancer elimination. Both Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) are actively shaping the future of cancer treatment with significant investments and ambitious goals.

17 Deadliest And Most Common Cancers In The World

A scientist in a laboratory, working on developing a new cancer therapy.

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the deadliest and most common cancers in the world based on the total estimated deaths caused by each of these cancers in 2023. For the data accuracy, we relied on SEER.

Here is our list of the 17 deadliest and most common cancers in the world.

17. Stomach Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 11,130

Stomach cancer, or gastric cancer, is a major global health issue, causing around 11,130 deaths in 2023. With 1.1 million new cases diagnosed, it represents 5.6% of all cancer cases. The five-year survival rate is less than 20%. The financial burden is substantial, with one study showing a one-year out-of-pocket expenditure of $5,368 for a newly diagnosed patient in China, and an average expenditure of $9,899 per patient, mainly on medical costs.

16. Oral Cavity And Pharynx Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 11,580

Oral cavity and pharynx cancer is one of the deadliest and most common cancers in the world, with an estimated 11,580 deaths in 2023. Incidence rates are higher in males, with the highest mortality rates among those aged 65–74. Mortality rates are increasing, particularly for oropharyngeal cancer. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and HPV infection are significant risk factors. Ongoing research aims to enhance early detection methods, develop targeted therapies, and understand HPV's role in cancer development.

15. Myeloma

Estimated Deaths: 12,590

Multiple myeloma, a blood cancer affecting plasma cells in the bone marrow, is among the deadliest and most prevalent cancers globally. It can lead to complications such as bone pain, anemia, kidney issues, and a weakened immune system. While considered incurable, treatments like chemotherapy, immunomodulatory drugs, and stem cell transplants aim to manage the disease and enhance the patient's quality of life. Ongoing research promises future advancements, including studies on combination therapies and novel immunotherapy approaches. Although relatively uncommon in the U.S. (1 in 132 lifetime risk), an estimated 35,730 new cases are anticipated in 2023, as per the American Cancer Society.

14. Uterine Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 13,030

Uterine cancer, or endometrial cancer, primarily affects post-menopausal women, with the majority of cases in those aged 55-64. It is the sixth leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., with 97,370 worldwide deaths in 2020. Mortality rates, especially among Black women, are increasing. The 5-year survival rate is 81%, higher for White women (84%) than Black women (64%). Uterine cancer can be lethal, often diagnosed at advanced stages, linked to hormonal imbalance, obesity, diabetes, and family history. Treatment involves surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, with ongoing research exploring immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Endometrial cancers (95% of cases) and uterine sarcomas constitute the two primary types. Approximately 66,200 new cases are estimated in the U.S. in 2023.

13. Ovarian Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 13,270

Ovarian cancer is a common and deadly cancer, often diagnosed at an advanced stage. Surgery and chemotherapy are the main treatments, with success depending on factors like cancer type and grade. Early detection improves outcomes, but the lack of symptoms leads to late diagnoses in 6 out of 10 cases. Recent advancements include FDA-approved drugs for advanced cases, ongoing clinical trials for new treatments, and studies on auranofin, sirolimus, olaparib, and pembrolizumab. Ovarian cancer has three main types: epithelial (90%), germ cell (4%), and stromal. It ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women, with a 1 in 78 lifetime risk.

12. Kidney Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 14,890

Kidney cancer, one of the deadliest and most common cancers in the world, sees around 14,890 deaths annually. The average age of diagnosis is 64, with a higher incidence in men and certain ethnic groups. Survival rates vary by cancer stage, with 5-year survival ranging from 93% for localized cancer to 72% for regional spread. Mortality rates have declined slightly since the mid-1990s but have increased in the UK. Detection often occurs incidentally through imaging tests. Ongoing research aims to improve early detection and develop new treatments by understanding genetic and molecular factors driving the disease.

11. Esophageal Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 16,120

Esophageal cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, affects the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. Symptoms include difficulty swallowing, weight loss, and pain. Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy, with ongoing clinical trials exploring new approaches. Immunotherapy has shown promising results in improving survival rates and quality of life. Additionally, research is investigating the use of aspirin and acid-reducing medication to prevent esophageal adenocarcinoma in individuals with Barrett's esophagus. Men are more commonly affected than women, with a higher lifetime risk observed in males.

10. Bladder Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 16,710

Bladder cancer stands among the deadliest cancers in the world, primarily affecting older individuals. Radical cystectomy, while curative, poses high risks, especially for older patients. Recent immunotherapy and targeted therapy advancements offer promising, less toxic treatment options. Clinical trials explore combining pembrolizumab with chemotherapy and radiation to preserve the bladder in localized cases. Research investigates drugs like gemcitabine and pembrolizumab to inhibit tumor growth and enhance immune response. Urothelial carcinoma is the most common type of bladder cancer, with decreasing death rates but an estimated 16,710 deaths in the US in 2023.

9. Brain and Spine Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 16,710

Brain and spine cancer also stand among the deadliest cancers worldwide. Survival rates vary by age, with a 5-year relative survival rate of 75% for those under 15, 72% for ages 15-39, and 21% for ages 40 and older. Treatment typically involves surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, but cure depends on factors like cancer type and stage. Studies indicate that brain and spinal cord tumors rank among the most frequent malignancies globally. In 2023, an estimated 24,810 adults in the US were diagnosed with primary tumors of the brain and spinal cord.

8. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Estimated Deaths: 20,180

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a prevalent and deadly cancer worldwide, with around 80,620 new cases and 20,140 deaths expected in the US in 2024. Survival rates vary by age and have improved over the years, with a 5-year relative survival rate of approximately 72% in the US and over 80% for those aged 15-44 in England. The financial burden of the NHL can be substantial, with around 3% of cases in the UK considered preventable.

7. Leukemia

Estimated Deaths: 23,710

Leukemia stands seventh among the deadliest and most common cancers in the world and accounts for a significant portion of cancer deaths worldwide. With an estimated 59,610 new cases and 23,710 deaths in the US in 2023, it ranks as one of the leading causes of cancer death. Financially, treating leukemia incurs substantial costs, totaling $89,000 for chronic leukemia per person and more than $460,000 for acute leukemia. Research has advanced understanding and treatment, leading to targeted therapies and identification of genetic biomarkers, but ongoing efforts focus on developing more effective treatments and overcoming drug resistance.

6. Bile Duct Cancer

Estimated Deaths: 29,380

Bile duct cancer, or cholangiocarcinoma, is rare and aggressive, with poor survival rates varying by stage. Surgical resection offers a chance for cure, but long-term follow-up is needed. The financial burden can be substantial, including surgery and chemotherapy costs. Studies focus on improving understanding and treatment outcomes. It affects around 8,000 people annually in the US, with diagnoses often occurring at advanced stages. Palliative care is standard for symptom management.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Deadliest And Most Common Cancers In The World. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 17 Deadliest And Most Common Cancers In The world is originally published on Insider Monkey.