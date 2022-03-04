U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on March 8, 2022

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • YQ
17 Education &amp; Technology Group Inc.
17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

BEIJING, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), an education technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on March 8, 2022 after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time).

Please note that all participants will need to preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Please note that participants need to pre-register for the conference call participation by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1769749. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 16, 2022. The dial-in details are:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

U.S. toll free:

18554525696

Passcode:

1769749

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.17zuoye.com/.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The Company also provides a personalized self-directed learning product to Chinese families, which is not a tutoring service. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.
Jing An
E-mail: ir@17zuoye.com

Christensen
In China
Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-138-0111-0739
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


