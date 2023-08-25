In this article, we will look at the 17 highest paying countries for lawyers. We have also covered key trends and developments in the legal industry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Lawyers.

Lawyer Shortages in the United States

The shortage of lawyers in the US, particularly in rural areas, is reaching a critical point, leading to what are known as "legal deserts." This scarcity hinders access to justice, especially in civil matters like wills, divorces, and evictions.

Such regions also often have less than one attorney for every 1,000 residents that worsens the challenge. In areas with limited legal representation, people might have to travel long distances for legal assistance or go without it, leading to unequal outcomes in court.

However, despite these challenges, the financial landscape of law firms describes a completely opposite story.

How Well are Law Firms Doing Globally?

The Global 200 which are the highest-grossing law firms worldwide, amassed a combined revenue exceeding $185.6 billion in 2022. Moreover, the top 100 grossing law firms globally, as ranked by Law.com International, experienced a notable 15.3% uptick in revenue and crossed a cumulative total of over $147 billion. Furthermore, there was an almost 17% surge in average profits per equity partner and crossed $2.2 million in the past year.

The promising financial standing of law corporations also translated into higher salaries for lawyers. For example, the average salary of a corporate lawyer is $145,259 in the US. On the other hand, the highest attorney position is that of a partner at a law firm that is annually paid $230,440 on average. Speaking of high salaries, the highest paid lawyer in the world is Richard Scruggs with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

While we have already established that as one of the major industries being revolutionized by AI and automation, the legal industry is one that will highly benefit from the revolution. Let's explore what and how some giants are driving and facilitating this revolution around the world.

Story continues

How is the Legal Industry Being Revolutionized by AI and Digitalization?

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) is propelling the legal profession into a new era with its adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). With over $100 million yearly investment in AI, Thomas Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)’s vision is to empower professionals by automating workflows, offer powerful insights, and boost efficiencies through content-driven AI technology. Through a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) is introducing a plugin with Microsoft 365 Copilot which is the advanced AI platform from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The partnership is essentially aimed at revolutionizing legal research, drafting, and client collaboration.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) plans to incorporate generative AI across its product suite, particularly to enhance Westlaw Precision, where lawyers can obtain answers to intricate legal queries in seconds as well as Practical Law to provide faster access to attorney expertise fused with AI capabilities. The transformative impact extends to legal document review and summary, where generative AI rapidly sifts through relevant documents, saving lawyers valuable time.

On the other hand, LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) has revolutionized the legal sector through its digital contributions that have consistently empowered individuals and businesses to access legal services with ease. Established in 2001, LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) has facilitated over 4 million business formations and provided services to more than 4 million customers. Its user-friendly online platform offers a wide range of customizable legal documents, including over 150 legal forms for business and personal needs.

Notably, LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ)’s impact extends beyond basic document preparation. With a reported 60-day refund policy, it ensures customer satisfaction and strives to maintain its 4.5-star rating on Forbes Advisor. The company's incorporation services start at $0 and can range up to $299, making legal assistance affordable for startups and small businesses.

Furthermore, LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ)’s comprehensive services extend to providing legal advice through a network of licensed attorneys available for consultation. The company's mobile app enables customers to manage document processing, appointments, and access business formation documents from anywhere.

Highest Paying Countries for Lawyers

Photo by Bram Naus on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for lawyers, we identified the countries with the highest demand for lawyers and then made a list for 27 countries with the average salaries for lawyers. Of those 27, the 17 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of lawyers for each country from ERI Economic Research Institute. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of highest-paying countries for lawyers.

17. France

Average Salary: $102,950

To become a lawyer in France, one has to obtain a law degree that typically takes five years to complete. The cost of education is incomparable to the US due to free higher education. However, French law degrees are extremely competitive as they require a solid background in French law. Lawyers in France serve both the public and private sectors, with a changing job market due to digitization.

16. New Zealand

Average Salary: $105,486

To become a lawyer in New Zealand, one needs to complete an approved LLB degree, the Professional Legal Studies Course, obtain certificates of completion and character, be admitted to the High Court, and hold a current practicing certificate issued by the Law Society, as per the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2006. New Zealand is also one of the highest paying countries for accountants.

15. Austria

Average Salary: $108,780

To become a lawyer in Austria, you need a law degree from a university, followed by five years of practical training, including court experience and work at a law firm. Austria is one of the highest paying countries for lawyers.

14. United Arab Emirates

Average Salary: $112,486

Pursuing a legal career in the UAE offers a blend of international business exposure, cultural diversity, and the chance to shape legal frameworks in a flourishing and evolving environment. UAE is also one of the highest paying countries for neurosurgeons.

13. Norway

Average Salary: $113,750

A legal career in Norway allows one to serve a robust welfare system, contribute to gender equality in workplaces, and focus on environmental regulations. For instance, Norway's progressive approach to parental leave and renewable energy laws underscores its commitment to social well-being and sustainable practices that make it an attractive destination for lawyers who want to pursue a meaningful career. Norway is one of the highest paying countries for lawyers in Europe.

12. Netherlands

Average Salary: $113,900

To become a lawyer in the Netherlands, one has to complete a law degree at a Dutch university, followed by a 3-year Professional Education Programme for the Legal Profession. The next step is to register in the National Register of Lawyers (LAT), fulfill training requirements, and maintain ethical standards under the Netherlands Bar Association.

11. Hong Kong

Average Salary: $117,372

With its common law tradition, Hong Kong offers exposure to a range of legal cases like international business transactions, maritime law, and arbitration. Its status as a financial hub ensures a demand for legal expertise in commercial and financial matters. For instance, during the Alibaba IPO, Hong Kong lawyers navigated intricate regulatory issues. Moreover, the country’s rule of law, English proficiency, and cultural diversity provide an environment conducive to professional growth and cross-border collaboration for lawyers.

10. Ireland

Average Salary: $118,984

Becoming a lawyer in Ireland offers the chance to engage in a dynamic legal practice and work in a range of areas like corporate law, human rights, and international relations, with ample opportunities for growth and impact. Ireland is one of the highest paying countries for lawyers.

9. Australia

Average Salary: $120,206

To become a lawyer in Australia, one has to complete a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree or a Juris Doctor (JD) postgraduate degree. Then, undergo Practical Legal Training (PLT) through programs like the Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice (GDLP). One has to then seek admission through a Legal Admissions Board, obtain a practicing certificate, and fulfill any required criminal history checks. Australia is one of the countries where lawyers are high in demand.

8. Canada

Average Salary: $121,559

In order to become a lawyer in Canada, one must first complete an undergraduate degree and then successfully complete the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Following this, the individuals should then apply to a law school and complete the required law degree. Subsequently, aspiring lawyers will need to undergo an articling period with a law firm or complete the Law Practice Program. Finally, passing the bar admission exams for the specific practice area is essential to gain licensure as a lawyer in Canada. Owing to the streamlined immigration processes in Canada, it is one of the best countries for foreign lawyers.

7. Belgium

Average Salary: $122,626

As a lawyer in Belgium, one can contribute to shaping and interpreting laws that govern areas such as contract law, commercial law, and human rights. With Brussels being a major hub for international organizations and European Union institutions, lawyers in Belgium can actively participate in matters of global significance that make it an appealing choice for those seeking a dynamic and internationally-oriented legal career.

6. Germany

Average Salary: $124,123

Germany’s esteemed legal education system and well-regarded universities provide a solid foundation for aspiring lawyers. Moreover, the economic strength of Germany and its pertinent role in the European Union make it a favorable destination for legal professionals that wish to engage in complex legal matters with domestic and international implications. Germany is also one of the highest paying countries for engineers.

Click here to see the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Lawyers.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 17 Highest Paying Countries for Lawyers is originally published on Insider Monkey.