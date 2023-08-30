In this article, we will look at the 17 highest paying countries for pilots. We will also cover interesting aviation trends and discuss the highest paying airlines for pilots. If you want to skip our analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Pilots.

The adage that "the sky's the limit" resonates strongly with the profession of pilots. Their training, experience, and commitment to safety justify the high salaries they command. With the responsibility of steering aircraft worth millions and the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, under their care, the demand for pilots is on the rise. This also explains why pilots are one of the most trusted professions in America. Moreover, cargo pilots have one of the highest paid positions in the aviation industry. The highest paid cargo pilots i.e the 90th percentile of these professionals can earn up to $137,096 on average.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the occupational outlook for airline and commercial pilots projects a 6% growth rate from 2021 to 2031, which is on par with the average growth across all occupations. By 2031, an estimated 18,100 openings for airline and commercial pilots are anticipated annually.

The Boom of the Aviation Industry

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently upgraded its outlook for the airline industry's profitability in 2023 and reflected a robust recovery from the challenges posed by the pandemic. Anticipated net profits for the airline industry have been revised to $9.8 billion, which is more than double the previous forecast of $4.7 billion. The improved financial picture is underpinned by several factors like the quicker-than-expected lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China, resilient cargo revenues, and moderating jet fuel prices.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) stands as a noteworthy example of this upward trajectory. The airline's remarkable operational performance during the busy summer season has translated into impressive financial figures. In the June Quarter of 2023, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) achieved a record operating revenue of $15.6 billion and a record operating income of $2.5 billion with a strong operating margin of 16.0%. Earnings per share soared to $2.84 and thus, affirmed the airline's profitability. Notably, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) also managed its debt and finance lease obligations effectively, with a total of $20.2 billion at quarter-end. Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL)’s contributions to its employees were also evident as it has allocated $667 million for next year's profit-sharing payment which is surely a testament to the airline's dedication to its workforce.

Similarly, United Airlines Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) also reported remarkable numbers in the second quarter of 2023 and hence, also reflected a robust recovery in travel demand. United Airlines Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $5.03 which surpassed the expected $4.03, while its total revenue reached $14.18 billion and bet the anticipated $13.91 billion. Despite disruptions at its Newark hub, United Airlines Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) achieved a remarkable 17% increase in total revenue compared to the same period last year, with net income soaring to $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year.

Aviation Trends to Watch Out for in 2023

The global trend towards single-pilot commercial aircraft has recently gained traction in over 40 countries including Germany and the UK and has urged aviation standards bodies to enable such flights. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency collaborated with manufacturers to explore the feasibility of solo flight operations. While this proposed change aims to reduce expenses and alleviate challenges stemming from crew shortages, the prospect of entrusting the entire control of an aircraft to a single individual raises fears among certain stakeholders due to the increased responsibility involved.

While there are various industries being revolutionized by AI and automation technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is also revolutionizing the aviation industry across multiple fronts. After over a century since autopilot's invention, aerospace engineers are leveraging AI to enhance safety, efficiency, and pilot workload reduction. Autopilot systems have evolved into fully autonomous flight control, and the adoption of AI technology is evident at major industry events. EASA's AI Roadmap 2.0 emphasizes human-centric integration and safety, while machine learning research aids AI system approval.

AI's impact extends beyond the skies which further optimize ground operations. AI assists aircraft assembly, maintenance, and overhaul, while fleet optimization, flight planning, and ground operations benefit from AI deployment. Generative AI like ChatGPT holds promise that facilitates vertical integration with proprietary data for bespoke applications. Digital twins benefit from AI-generated images and models, expediting their creation and reducing costs.

Despite concerns about job displacement, AI is expected to create roles maintaining AI systems, developing algorithms, and ensuring ethical use. Human expertise remains crucial due to AI's inability to replace human perception. The aerospace industry anticipates a complementary relationship between AI and human staff, driving enhanced efficiency and innovation. To read about the disruptive force of AI in jobs, check out our article on jobs AI will replace in the future.

Highest Paying Countries for Pilots

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for pilots, we identified the countries with the highest demand for pilots and then made a list for 27 countries with the average salaries for commercial pilots. Of those 27, the 17 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of commercial pilots for each country from ERI Economic Research Institute. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of highest-paying countries for pilots.

17. France

Average Salary: $96,905

To become a pilot in France, an individual should start by researching available flight training programs and meeting basic requirements such as age and education. They can then choose the appropriate training stages, like obtaining a Private or Commercial Pilot License, and select a flight school that aligns with their goals and budget. Some well-regarded flight schools in France include Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC), Aéro-Club de France, and EPAG NG Aviation.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is set to extend its operations to France in 2024 as they have recently introduced nonstop flights to new European destinations. This expansion includes the addition of nonstop service from Philadelphia to cities like Copenhagen, Nice, and Naples.

16. Finland

Average Salary: $100,396

Finland's modern flight schools, regulatory excellence, and career opportunities in both commercial and private aviation make it an attractive choice for aspiring pilots. Finland is one of the highest paying countries for pilots.

15. United Arab Emirates

Average Salary: $104,699

The region's major airlines like Emirates and Etihad, provide extensive fleet options and global connectivity. The UAE's favorable climate for flying, luxurious lifestyle, tax free status and state-of-the-art infrastructure make it all worthwhile to pursue a job as a pilot in the country.

14. Japan

Average Salary: $104,840

With advanced aviation technology, rich culture, and scenic landscapes, Japan offers a unique flying experience in both modern cities and serene countryside. Japan is one of the highest paying countries for Pilots in Asia.

13. Ireland

Average Salary: $104,995

To become a pilot in Ireland, an individual should first determine the preferred type of aircraft and license level. They must meet the necessary medical standards (Class 1 for commercial use, Class 2 for private use), fulfill theoretical knowledge requirements, complete flight training, acquire the required flight experience (ranging from 30 to 200 hours), and successfully pass flight examinations.

They can choose between integrated and modular training options, ensuring that the training is conducted by authorized organizations. The available licenses include SPL, PPL, CPL, and ATPL, each granting specific privileges and having different requirements. Ireland is also one of the highest paying countries for dentists.

12. Austria

Average Salary: $108,685

Austria has a strong economy, bustling tourism, and well-connected airports that ensure steady demand for pilots. Austria is one of the best countries to become a pilot.

11. Netherlands

Average Salary: $109,056

The Netherlands offers well-established pilot training programs which ensures a strong foundation for their aviation journey. It is also one of the highest paying countries for graphic designers.

10. Norway

Average Salary: $109,352

With advanced aviation infrastructure and training, Norway offers a plethora of opportunities for pilots in Arctic regions to fjords. The demand for skilled pilots also opens doors to international opportunities. Norway is one of the highest paying countries for pilots.

9. Australia

Average Salary: $110,314

To become a pilot in Australia, one has to start by obtaining a High School Certificate (HSC) or a degree in aviation. Although not mandatory, it can be beneficial. Research pilot training schools and complete flight training hours, which usually takes about 55 to 60 hours for a private pilot license. Then the individuals must obtain an aviation reference number (ARN) from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and a CASA medical certificate.

8. Germany

Average Salary: $111,419

Germany has a rich aviation heritage, cutting-edge aerospace industry, and access to European destinations that make it a popular destination for pilots. Germany is one of the highest paying countries for pilots in Europe.

7. Canada

Average Salary: $112,169

Canada's vast airspace, geography, and rigorous flight training standards provide an ideal environment for aspiring pilots. From bush flying to commercial aviation, Canada offers opportunities for growth, adventure, and a high level of training. Canada is one of the best countries for pilots to immigrate to.

6. United Kingdom

Average Salary: $121,028

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) offers seamless travel between the UK and the US through its partnership with British Airways. Passengers can earn and redeem AAdvantage Miles and enjoy their AAdvantage status benefits on both airlines. This collaboration provides convenient connections, extended route networks, and shared loyalty perks. UK is one of the top paying countries for pilots.

