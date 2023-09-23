In this article, we will look at the 17 highest-paying social sciences jobs that are in demand. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of industry trends reflecting the rise of social sciences, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Social Sciences Jobs that are in Demand.

At the heart of every corporation lies a deep understanding of human behavior, society, and culture. Social sciences essentially represent disciplines like sociology, psychology, anthropology, economics, and political science. These fields equip professionals with the skills to decode complex human interactions, anticipate societal trends, and devise strategies that resonate with vast consumer bases. In essence, social sciences provide the invaluable human element that complements the data-driven, technological aspects of modern businesses.

Industry Trends Reflecting the Rise of Social Sciences

In recent years, a paradigm shift has occurred in the way large corporations operate and strategize. They are increasingly recognizing that a holistic understanding of consumers, employees, and the broader societal context is crucial for sustainable growth.

Firstly, in the age of e-commerce and digital marketing, understanding consumer behavior is more critical than ever. Social scientists leverage their expertise to conduct consumer research, identify trends, and guide marketing strategies that resonate with specific target demographics.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) exemplifies the use of human behavior analysis in the retail sector. By leveraging data science and AI technologies, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) deeply understands customer preferences and shopping patterns. They employ sentiment analysis to decipher customer reviews which also allows shoppers to quickly assess product pros and cons. Moreover, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)’s personalized recommendation engines employ different data modalities like text, images, and click-stream data, to match customers with relevant product suggestions that align with their preferences and intent.

Secondly, many corporations are actively investing in diversity and inclusion programs as they recognize that a diverse workforce and inclusive environment are essential for innovation and competitiveness. Social sciences professionals play pivotal roles in developing and implementing these initiatives by ensuring that they are tailored to the unique needs of each organization.

Speaking of diversity and inclusion, Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stands out as the most diverse and inclusive company in the US, as recognized by DiversityInc's prestigious Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. This distinction is no outlier; the company consistently ranks high on renowned diversity and inclusion indexes. For instance, Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) claimed the top rank on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a third place on the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index.

What sets Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) apart is its transparency and commitment to measuring progress. The company with a global workforce of 699,000, became the first professional services firm to comprehensively share data about its US workforce back in 2016. Year after year, Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) continues to disclose its workforce composition by gender, race, ethnicity, disability status, and veteran status.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has also introduced anti-racism training and facilitated Building Bridges discussions to foster safe spaces for addressing racial issues in the workplace. Impressively, 97% of Accenture's employees in the US, Canada, Ireland, South Africa, and the UK have completed mandatory training focused on identifying, addressing, and reporting racism.

Lastly, as social consciousness rises, corporations are under increasing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. Social sciences experts provide insights into societal expectations and companies develop CSR strategies that align with their values and contribute positively to society.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a trailblazer in corporate social responsibility owing to its great impact. The company's partnership with the World Bank and the Disability Data Initiative is an exemplary endeavor that aimed to provide a comprehensive "disability data hub" by 2023, addressing the lack of accurate data on the global disability community.

Moreover, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s collaboration on the Speech Accessibility Project with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign highlights its commitment to inclusivity as it strived to enhance voice recognition technology for individuals with different speech patterns.

Being one of the top artificial intelligence companies in the US, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has left no stone unturned with its technological leadership in AI and Cloud Computing. This performance has also translated into impressive quarterly financial results. In fact, Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in their Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reacted positively to better than expected quarterly results, which were led by strength in the firm’s cloud business. The company provided guidance that cloud growth could come in even stronger during subsequent quarters.” Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the highest-paying social sciences jobs that are in demand, we looked at the average growth rate of the jobs over the next decade (2022-2032) and thus, jobs with noteworthy growth rates were selected. We then looked at the average salaries of those jobs in the US and ranked the list in ascending order of average salaries. We acquired data on the growth rate of jobs along with average salaries from BLS. In the case where the average salary data of a job was not available on BLS, we have relied on average salary data from salary.com. While the list has been ranked according to average salaries, we have mentioned growth rates or number of job openings for each job in the descriptions provided.

Here is a list of the highest-paying social sciences jobs that are high in demand.

17. Survey Researcher

Average Salary: $66,440

Survey researchers help corporations gather data and insights on consumer preferences, market trends, and employee satisfaction that enable data-driven decision-making and improved business strategies. There are about 700 openings for survey researchers projected each year, on average, over the next decade.

16. Anthropologist

Average Salary: $66,968

Anthropologists study human societies and cultures. They conduct research, analyze social norms, beliefs, and practices, and often engage in fieldwork to understand different communities. Employment of anthropologists is projected to grow by 4% between 2022 and 2032. It is one of the best social sciences jobs.

15. Training and Development Specialist

Average Salary: $69,870

Training and development specialists play an important role in corporations by enhancing employee skills and knowledge. They design and deliver effective training programs to boost employee performance, job satisfaction, and retention. Employment of training and development managers is projected to grow 6% from 2022 to 2032.

14. Public Policy Consultant

Average Salary: $71,361

Public policy consultants provide expertise in navigating complex government regulations and policies. They help businesses and organizations influence policy decisions and ensure compliance with regulations. The job is expected to witness a 5% growth rate in the next decade. It is one of the highest-paying social sciences jobs that are in demand.

13. Criminologist

Average Salary: ​$74,738​

Criminologists study the causes and consequences of crime. Their research informs law enforcement, policymakers, and communities and thus, contributes to more effective crime prevention and criminal justice strategies. Employment of criminologists is projected to grow 4% from 2022 to 2032.

12. International Relations Specialist

Average Salary: $79,382

International Relations Specialists are crucial for businesses and corporations in the globalized world. They provide insights into international politics, trade regulations, and diplomatic relations, helping companies navigate complex international markets, comply with trade laws, and develop effective global strategies. The growth for international relations specialists is likely to occur by 6% between 2022 to 2032. It is one of the highest-paying jobs for social science majors.

11. Urban Planner

Average Salary: $82,420

Urban planners are vital for businesses as they help design and manage urban spaces. They ensure efficient infrastructure, and zoning, creating conducive environments for commerce. BLS expects a total of 3,700 openings for urban and regional planners between 2022-2032. It is one of the highest-paying social sciences and humanities jobs.

10. Data Analyst

Average Salary: $83,807

Data analysts assist social organizations by analyzing data to uncover insights, trends, and impact assessments. This informs evidence-based decisions, resource allocation, and program effectiveness. In 2018, BLS predicted that jobs for data analysts will grow by 20% till 2028. It is also one of the best work from home jobs for 2023.

9. Geographer

Average Salary: $88,960

Geographers study Earth's landscapes, environments, and spatial relationships. They analyze geographical data, map territories, and explore factors like climate, demographics, and land use. Almost 100 openings for geographers are projected each year, on average, over the decade.

8. Professor

Average Salary: $91,760

The postsecondary teachers' profession has a projected growth of 8% from 2022 to 2032 which is faster than the average for all occupations. In fact, about 118,800 openings for postsecondary teachers are projected each year, on average. It is one of the most desirable jobs in the world.

7. Sociologist

Average Salary: $101,310

Sociologists bring an understanding of human behavior, culture, and social trends to businesses. They help improve employee relations, diversity and inclusion, and customer satisfaction. Sociological insights inform marketing, product development, and corporate social responsibility strategies. The employment of sociologists is projected to grow 5 percent from 2022 to 2032.

6. Market Research Manager

Average Salary: $125,728

Market research managers help businesses by collecting and analyzing data on consumer preferences, market trends, and competition. Their insights guide product development, marketing strategies, and market entry decisions. The employment of market research analysts is projected to grow 13% from 2022 to 2032. It is one of the best careers in social sciences.

