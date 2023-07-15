In this article, we will be taking a look at the 17 oldest buildings in the world that are still in use. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the US construction industry and construction technologies, you can go directly to 5 Oldest Buildings In The World That Are Still In Use.

In today’s world, the construction industry contributes greatly to the economic growth of any country. Some of the oldest man-made structures in the world were built by manual labor with the use of basic tools and easily available materials. However, over the last few centuries, construction has undergone a remarkable transformation.

17 Oldest Buildings In The World That Are Still In Use

Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We have listed the oldest buildings in the world that are still in use along with their respective locations. To collect data for our list, we used various sources including Grunge, Gizmodo, and loveExploring. In addition to these websites, we also consulted many more lists on the internet and cross checked construction dates and claims as to whether or not each of the buildings could be said to be functional or in use today.

For this list, we have excluded man-made structures that did not qualify as buildings as well as buildings that are not currently in use. We selected the buildings for our list by looking at the time they were built or established. For some of the oldest buildings in our list, there are differing opinions on the exact dates of construction as well as opening dates and so the time provided may be an estimation.

In the case of buildings that were established in the same year, tie breaking was done on the basis of the dates when construction had originally started for the buildings. The list below is in a reverse chronological order based on the construction dates of the buildings, from the newest to the oldest.

17 Oldest Buildings In The World That Are Still In Use

17. Acoma Pueblo

Construction Year: 1100 AD

Location: New Mexico, USA

Acoma Pueblo, a Native American settlement, resting atop a mesa in New Mexico is the oldest continuously inhabited community in North America and home to perhaps the oldest building complexes in North America. People identified as Acoma have occupied the area, where this clifftop pueblo was founded in the 12th century. 2 and 3 story buildings are still occupied to this day despite the absence of electricity and running water. The site has become a popular tourist attraction and visitors are welcome to explore the largely-original streetscape.

16. Kirkjubøargarður

Construction Year: 11th Century AD

Location: Kirkjubøur, Faroe Islands

A farmhouse on the largest farm in the country, Kirkjubøargarður is often said to be one of the oldest occupied wooden houses in the world. While the farmhouse today also functions as a museum, and the land is owned by the Faroese government, the Patursson family has been living there for more than 470 years now as tenants. Kirkjubøargarður has made it to our list of the oldest buildings in the world.

15. The Nanchan Temple

Construction Year: 782 AD

Location: Shanxi, China

Built during China's Tang Empire, the Nanchan Temple is understood to be the oldest standing wooden structure in China. This plain yet elegant temple with its symmetrical design has become an important architectural site. Some of the important structures of this Buddhist temple include Dragon King Temple, Mountain Gate, and the Great Buddha Hall along with the statue of “The Buddha”. The Nanchan Temple is ranked 15th on our list of the oldest buildings in the world that are still in use.

14. The Mosque of Uqba

Construction Year: 670 AD

Location: Kairouan, Tunisia

The Mosque of Uqba, also known as the Great Mosque of Kairouan, is among the oldest and the holiest places of worship in the entire Islamic world. The mosque’s architecture proved to be a strong source of inspiration for subsequent mosques in Africa. The mosque has a prayer hall with a roof supported by columns, a marble-paved courtyard and a square minaret, and is still a place of worship for Muslims.

13. Church of the Nativity

Construction Year: 565 AD

Location: Bethlehem, Palestine

The Church of the Nativity was originally built by the Roman emperor Constantine in the 4th century, but was ruined because of a fire during the Samaritan Revolts. The church was then rebuilt in the 6th century and the original octagonal sanctuary was replaced with a cruciform transept topped off with 3 apses. The building still functions as a church and is amongst the most dominant sites for Christian pilgrimage.

12. Saint Catherine's Monastery

Construction Year: 565 AD

Location: Sinai, Egypt

Saint Catherine's Monastery, while being amongst the oldest buildings in the world that are still in use, is also the oldest continuously inhabited Christian monastery on the planet. It is located at the foot of Mount Sinai. The original granite walls have stood the test of time, and so has the central church. The monastery became a pilgrimage center during the Middle Ages and continues to attract pilgrims from around the world to this day.

11. Hagia Sophia

Construction Year: 532-537 AD

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

The Hagia Sophia was originally built as a Christian church by the Byzantine emperor Justinian I in the 6th Century. Decorated with mosaics and marble pillars, the building with its domes and minarets is an icon of Istanbul. Turkey’s most popular tourist destination started out as a Christian church, before it was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453, and then a museum in 1935. However, the Hagia Sophia was officially given the status of a mosque again in 2020 and Muslims continue to gather there and offer prayers. Hagia Sophia is one of the oldest buildings in the world that are still in use.

10. The Basilica of Saint Sabina

Construction Year: 422-432 AD

Location: Rome, Italy

The Basilica of Saint Sabina, also known as the Santa Sabina, is a historic church built in the 5th century AD by Peter of Illyria, a Dalmatian priest. Made with brick, stone and a wooden roof, the original rectangular layout with apse and architectural style of the building is well preserved to this day. The church is open to tourists and worshippers.

9. The Basilica of Constantine

Construction Year: 310 AD

Location: Trier, Germany

The Basilica of Constantine, also known as the Aula Palatina, is said to be the largest single Ancient Rome room to stand intact. Made of solid bricks, with black and white marble floors, the Basilica of Constantine was originally a throne room, a place where Emperor Constantine the Great would welcome and engage with audiences. During the middle ages, the Bishop of Trier resided here. Today the Basilica of Constantine is open to visitors while also being a functioning church where sometimes events are hosted. The Basilica of Constantine is ranked ninth on our list of the oldest buildings in the world.

8. The Tower of Hercules

Construction Year: 97-117 AD

Location: A Coruña, Spain

The Tower of Hercules was built during the reign of Trajan and is one of the oldest buildings in the world. The Roman-era lighthouse is the oldest lighthouse in the world, and it is still in use despite its age. Exceptionally well-preserved, the four-sided tower stands 55 meters tall, overlooking the North Atlantic coast while also being the second-tallest lighthouse in the country today.

7. Mausoleum of Hadrian (Castel Sant'Angelo)

Construction Year: 139 AD

Location: Rome, Italy

The Mausoleum of Hadrian, completed in AD 139, was commissioned by the Roman Emperor Hadrian as a mausoleum for himself and his family. Also known as Castel Sant’Angelo, the towering cylindrical building was once the tallest building in Rome. Over the course of history, it has been used by the popes as a fortress and castle. However, the castle is now a museum filled with fascinating exhibits, attracting huge amounts of tourists to browse all five floors. Mausoleum of Hadrian is placed seventh among the oldest buildings in the world that are still in use.

6. The Pantheon

Construction Year: 125 AD

Location: Rome, Italy

The Pantheon was originally built by Marcus Agrippa between 25-27 BC as a Roman Temple. However, the temple burned down and the Pantheon as we know it today is a result of the radical reconstruction around 125 AD by the Roman Emperor Hadrian. This is also the reason why the Pantheon’s date of construction is often said to be 125 AD. Since the 7th century, this ancient Roman building has been used as a Church dedicated to St. Mary and the Martyrs. Now also known as “Santa Maria ad Martyres”, it welcomes visitors and continues to host special events as a Catholic Church.

