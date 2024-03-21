Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    5,312.25
    +25.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    40,059.00
    +119.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,656.00
    +176.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,108.20
    +9.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.05
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,204.10
    +43.10 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    +0.36 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2550
    -0.0180 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    12.71
    -0.33 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2717
    -0.0069 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3230
    +0.1280 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,512.72
    +3,939.60 (+6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,855.69
    +118.31 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,815.66
    +812.06 (+2.03%)
     

17 States With Low Income Taxes

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
sasirin pamai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sasirin pamai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are currently seven states in the U.S. with zero income taxes — but these aren’t your only options if you’re looking to hold onto more of your paycheck. There are a number of states where the top marginal state individual income tax rate is under 5%.

Here’s a look at the 17 states with low income taxes.

Related Reading: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Learn More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 2.50%

Check Out: Top 7 Countries With Zero Income Tax
See More: Taxes on Generational Wealth Just Changed: Here’s What You Should Know

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.40%

Find Out: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.40%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.95%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Indiana

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.05%

Read More: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.00%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.25%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Michigan

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Tax Season: 4 Ways To Find Tax Deductions That Work for You in 2024

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.70%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.80%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.00%

Discover More: A Look at Tax Filing Options and Costs

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.50%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 2.50%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.50%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.75%

Watch Out: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.07%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.65%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 States With Low Income Taxes

Advertisement