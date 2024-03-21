sasirin pamai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are currently seven states in the U.S. with zero income taxes — but these aren’t your only options if you’re looking to hold onto more of your paycheck. There are a number of states where the top marginal state individual income tax rate is under 5%.

Here’s a look at the 17 states with low income taxes.

Arizona

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 2.50%

Arkansas

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.40%

Colorado

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.40%

Illinois

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.95%

Indiana

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.05%

Kentucky

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.00%

Louisiana

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Michigan

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Mississippi

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.70%

Missouri

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.80%

New Hampshire

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.00%

North Carolina

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.50%

North Dakota

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 2.50%

Ohio

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.50%

Oklahoma

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.75%

Pennsylvania

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.07%

Utah

Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.65%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 States With Low Income Taxes