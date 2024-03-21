17 States With Low Income Taxes
There are currently seven states in the U.S. with zero income taxes — but these aren’t your only options if you’re looking to hold onto more of your paycheck. There are a number of states where the top marginal state individual income tax rate is under 5%.
Here’s a look at the 17 states with low income taxes.
Arizona
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 2.50%
Arkansas
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.40%
Colorado
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.40%
Illinois
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.95%
Indiana
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.05%
Kentucky
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.00%
Louisiana
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.25%
Michigan
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.25%
Mississippi
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.70%
Missouri
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.80%
New Hampshire
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.00%
North Carolina
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.50%
North Dakota
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 2.50%
Ohio
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.50%
Oklahoma
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.75%
Pennsylvania
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 3.07%
Utah
Top marginal state individual income tax rate: 4.65%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 States With Low Income Taxes