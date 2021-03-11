$ 173.1 Million Growth in Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US | Men's Segment to Offer Maximum Opportunities | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 173.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US. Download FREE Sample Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the men's segment in 2019.
What are the major trends in the market?
Funding for building new tennis facilities will be the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., and Under Armour Inc. are the major players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports. However, threats associated with counterfeit tennis apparel and footwear might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing awareness about health benefits of sports will offer immense growth opportunities, threats associated with counterfeit tennis apparel and footwear are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US is segmented as below:
End-user
Distribution Channel
Geography
Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market report in US covers the following areas:
Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Size
Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Trends
Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies funding for building new tennis facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US growth during the next five years
Estimation of the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market across US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in U
