$179.34 Million by 2028, OPEP (Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure) Devices Market, 5.2% CAGR Lead by Mouthpiece PEP Devices - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market size is projected to grow from $125.66 million in 2021 to $179.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021–2028.

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Mouthpiece PEP Devices, Face Mask PEP Devices, and Bottle PEP Devices), Indication [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Bronchitis, Bronchiectasis, Cystic Fibrosis, and Others], and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies)”, the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and advancements in medical technologies. The mouthpiece PEP devices segment held the largest market share of 94.68% in 2021. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share of 34.60% in 2021.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 125.66 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 179.34 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 175 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Indication, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Allergan Plc.; PARI GmbH; Smiths Medical; AirPhysio; D R BURTON HEALTHCARE; Medica Holdings, LLC; CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG; Able Healthcare; Trudell Medical International; and Mercury Medica are among the leading companies operating in the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring new customer bases, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





In February 2020, Smiths Medical, a pioneering medical device manufacturer, launched an oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) therapy educational program on the Doctors.net.uk network.

In August 2019, Intalere provided D-R Burton Healthcare their iPEP and PocketPEP Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure devices. After the demonstration of iPEP and PocketPEP at the Intalere Emerging Technology Expo held during the company's annual member conference, D-R Burton Healthcare awarded the agreement at a negotiated price to Intalere members.

In 2020, North America dominated the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the US is attributed to the growing pervasiveness of chronic pulmonary diseases, along with rising technological advancements.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma affects 1 out of every 13 people in the US. This corresponds to a patient pool of over 25 million in the country. OPEP devices use in patients with asthma for effective clearing mucus from the airways in the chest. For instance, Smiths Medical, a pioneering global medical device manufacturer, announced the launch of an oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) therapy educational program on the Doctors.net.uk network. In addition to robust medical infrastructure, the early access to new products and equipment favors the growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market in the region.





Increasing Demand for Non-Pharmacological Treatment Methods for Increasing Mobilization Boosts Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Growth:

OPEP is a non-pharmacologic therapy that can help in airway mucus hypersecretion mobilization and elimination. Mucus clearance can improve pulmonary mechanics and facilitate gas exchange in respiratory diseases, such as COPD and cystic fibrosis, reducing breathlessness, preventing recurring infection, reducing exacerbations and hospitalization, and improving life quality. Several OPEP devices are available in the market, but only a few have documented the proof of efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and patient benefit. Doctors/specialists examine the evidence and prescribe the use of various OPEP devices in mucus clearance therapy.

The use of OPEP devices for a short period of time can minimize moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations, resulting in fewer rehospitalizations and emergency room (ER) visits. By forcing the airways open for a longer duration during exhalation with increased resistance (PEP devices) or short pulses of resistance, the OPEP devices lower mucus viscoelasticity, facilitate mucus mobilization, and as a result, promote mucus clearance. These gadgets have been shown to be equally effective as traditional chest physiotherapy products when used correctly. Therefore, the increasing demand for non-pharmacological treatment methods contributes to the growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into the face mask PEP devices, mouthpiece PEP devices, and bottle PEP devices. In 2021, the mouthpiece PEP devices segment held the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2021 to 2028.





Based on indication, the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and others. In 2021, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment held the largest share of the market. However, the asthma segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2021, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market. However, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices increased dramatically in hospitals with the chaotic situation erupted in the healthcare sector. Many health authorities shifted their focus on pandemic-related care in 2020. They postponed elective surgeries, suspended outpatient clinics, and triaged employees involved in urgent care to lower the disease transmission rate at hospitals. However, treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) became critical as these patients are at a greater risk of more adverse outcomes. Positive expiratory pressure (PEP) devices are used as a self-care product by COPD and Covid 19 patients; this device can avoid pneumonia in leukemia patients, probably by reducing evident lung infiltrates via alveolar inflating and secretion relaxation. It can enhance airway clearance and boost functional residual capacity. PEP consumption has been linked to improved gas exchange and reduced atelectasis. Thus, these factors have shown steady growth to the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market.





