$179.34 Million by 2028, OPEP (Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure) Devices Market, 5.2% CAGR Lead by Mouthpiece PEP Devices - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market size is projected to grow from $125.66 million in 2021 to $179.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021–2028.

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Mouthpiece PEP Devices, Face Mask PEP Devices, and Bottle PEP Devices), Indication [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Bronchitis, Bronchiectasis, Cystic Fibrosis, and Others], and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies)”, the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and advancements in medical technologies. The mouthpiece PEP devices segment held the largest market share of 94.68% in 2021. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share of 34.60% in 2021.


The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015230/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 125.66 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 179.34 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.2% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

175

No. Tables

84

No. of Charts & Figures

77

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, Indication, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Allergan Plc.; PARI GmbH; Smiths Medical; AirPhysio; D R BURTON HEALTHCARE; Medica Holdings, LLC; CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG; Able Healthcare; Trudell Medical International; and Mercury Medica are among the leading companies operating in the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring new customer bases, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.


Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00015230/


In February 2020, Smiths Medical, a pioneering medical device manufacturer, launched an oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) therapy educational program on the Doctors.net.uk network.

In August 2019, Intalere provided D-R Burton Healthcare their iPEP and PocketPEP Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure devices. After the demonstration of iPEP and PocketPEP at the Intalere Emerging Technology Expo held during the company's annual member conference, D-R Burton Healthcare awarded the agreement at a negotiated price to Intalere members.

In 2020, North America dominated the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the US is attributed to the growing pervasiveness of chronic pulmonary diseases, along with rising technological advancements.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma affects 1 out of every 13 people in the US. This corresponds to a patient pool of over 25 million in the country. OPEP devices use in patients with asthma for effective clearing mucus from the airways in the chest. For instance, Smiths Medical, a pioneering global medical device manufacturer, announced the launch of an oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) therapy educational program on the Doctors.net.uk network. In addition to robust medical infrastructure, the early access to new products and equipment favors the growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market in the region.


Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE


Increasing Demand for Non-Pharmacological Treatment Methods for Increasing Mobilization Boosts Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Growth:
OPEP is a non-pharmacologic therapy that can help in airway mucus hypersecretion mobilization and elimination. Mucus clearance can improve pulmonary mechanics and facilitate gas exchange in respiratory diseases, such as COPD and cystic fibrosis, reducing breathlessness, preventing recurring infection, reducing exacerbations and hospitalization, and improving life quality. Several OPEP devices are available in the market, but only a few have documented the proof of efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and patient benefit. Doctors/specialists examine the evidence and prescribe the use of various OPEP devices in mucus clearance therapy.

The use of OPEP devices for a short period of time can minimize moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations, resulting in fewer rehospitalizations and emergency room (ER) visits. By forcing the airways open for a longer duration during exhalation with increased resistance (PEP devices) or short pulses of resistance, the OPEP devices lower mucus viscoelasticity, facilitate mucus mobilization, and as a result, promote mucus clearance. These gadgets have been shown to be equally effective as traditional chest physiotherapy products when used correctly. Therefore, the increasing demand for non-pharmacological treatment methods contributes to the growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Segmental Overview
Based on product, the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into the face mask PEP devices, mouthpiece PEP devices, and bottle PEP devices. In 2021, the mouthpiece PEP devices segment held the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2021 to 2028.


Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00015230


Based on indication, the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and others. In 2021, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment held the largest share of the market. However, the asthma segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2021, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market. However, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices increased dramatically in hospitals with the chaotic situation erupted in the healthcare sector. Many health authorities shifted their focus on pandemic-related care in 2020. They postponed elective surgeries, suspended outpatient clinics, and triaged employees involved in urgent care to lower the disease transmission rate at hospitals. However, treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) became critical as these patients are at a greater risk of more adverse outcomes. Positive expiratory pressure (PEP) devices are used as a self-care product by COPD and Covid 19 patients; this device can avoid pneumonia in leukemia patients, probably by reducing evident lung infiltrates via alveolar inflating and secretion relaxation. It can enhance airway clearance and boost functional residual capacity. PEP consumption has been linked to improved gas exchange and reduced atelectasis. Thus, these factors have shown steady growth to the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market.


Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015230/





Browse Adjoining Reports:
Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medications (Quick Relief Medications and Long-Term Control Medications), Route of Administration (Inhaled, Prefilled Syringes/Vials, and Others), and Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies)

Medical Inhaler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler, Metered Dose Inhaler, Others); Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Others); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Respiratory Care Center, Others) and Geography

Pediatric Healthcare Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type Of Disease (Chronic Diseases, Acute Diseases) ; Indication (Asthma and allergies, Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiac Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Others) ; Treatment (Immunotherapy, Medications, Surgeries, Others) and Geography

PFT Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Complete PFT Systems, Portable PFT Systems); Test Type (Spirometry, Lung Volume, Gas Exchange Testing, Maximal Voluntary Ventilation, Oxygen Titration Test, High Altitude Simulation Testing); Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Chronic Shortness of Breath, Restrictive Lung Disease); End User (Hospitals and Clinicals, Diagnostics Laboratories)

Medical Non-invasive Ventilator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Systems, Consumables); Application (COPD and Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others); End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others.)

Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Face Mask PEP Devices, Mouthpiece PEP Devices, Bottle PEP Devices); Pressure Type (High Pressure PEP (26-102cm H2O), Low-Pressure PEP (5-20cm H2O)); Application (Atelectasis, Bronchiectasis, Bronchitis, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, COPD); End User (Hospital And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

Spirometers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type(Handheld Spirometers, Table Top Spirometers and Desktop Spirometers); Technology(Volume, Flow and Peak Flow); Application(Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Fibrosis and Others); End users(Hospitals , Home healthcare, Clinical Laboratories, Others)

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices/Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, Patient Monitoring) By Application (Asthma, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis, Cystic Fibrosis and Others) and By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes and Home Healthcare)

Invasive Mechanical Ventilators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (COPD and Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others)





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/oscillating-positive-expiratory-pressure-opep-devices-market


