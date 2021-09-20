U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,388.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.00
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.77
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0190
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,153.33
    -1,084.68 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.99
    -42.54 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide

·3 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) is held from September 16th to 19th in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong province. The Fair has attracted enterprises from more than 30 countries and regions to participate. It provides a perfect platform and creates new opportunities for SMEs home and abroad to boost their cooperation and development.

With robotic arms, automatic guided vehicles, the various products are a feast for the eyes.

Approximately 1000 enterprises, which are leaders in either special technologies, refined products and techniques, unique goods or services, or innovation in technology or production modes, have exhibited in CISMEF. They mainly focus on the industrial fields of smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence, equipment manufacturing, electronic information, bio-medicine, and food and agricultural products.

Apart from many dazzling exhibits, all kinds of business promotion opportunities and exchange activities are also attractions. CISMEF have arranged a series of activities targeted at exhibiting industrial fields, including 12 supply and demand docking activities, 4 thematic activities, 3 cross-border business matchmaking activities and 6 promotion activities for exhibitors abroad, in the hope of providing exhibitors and purchasers with more accurate and effective services.

It will be the first time for Kimsun Trade Co.LTD from Guangzhou participates in the CISMEF. Kimsun specializes in the electrostatic powder coating area, providing their customers with intelligent automatic coating schemes and services. Shu Gan, the Research and Development Director of Kimsun, indicated, "CISMEF provides an excellent platform for enterprises of special technologies like us. On the one hand, we have chances to promote our products and brands. On the other hand, it enables us to learn more about unique technologies from other areas, then absorbs and applies them into our area, offering customers better solutions."

Display, transaction, exchange, cooperation. CISMEF has been working as an essential platform tailored for SMEs around the world. It provides information and business opportunities for enterprises to look for corporations between suppliers and buyers, and technical exchanges. Meanwhile, the Fair also strongly signals China's promotion of communication and corporation between SMEs home and abroad, and proposes multilateral trade.

The International Cooperation Summit for SMEs, coupling with the fair, officially announced a considerable procurement plan for SMEs globally, valued at 826.3 billion yuan. A series of seminars have been arranged, including a ministerial-level roundtable centering on SME policies, to share experiences on how to effectively solve SMEs' difficulties.

For many exhibitors, this superb international event of SMEs will accelerate their integration into global value chains and achieve mutual benefit and common prosperity. Guangdong Jaten Robot&Automation Co. Ltd debuts their new product of Automated Guided Vehicles in the Fair. Wang Meikui, the Deputy General Manager of the company, thinks that CISMEF provides a good chance for them to promote the product. "We would like to let more people get to know our product, and it's very important," she said.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/17th-cismef-successfully-held-with-focus-on-sharing-opportunities-and-benefits-for-smes-worldwide-301379957.html

SOURCE CISMEF

Recommended Stories

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Ports are a mess but shipping company profits are at record highs

    Shipping lines are capitalizing on pandemic disruptions to hike freight rates. The companies are using the profits to pay out record dividends to shareholders.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Europe Faces Bleak Winter Energy Crisis Years in the Making

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is bracing for a tough winter as an energy crisis that’s been years in the making leaves the continent relying on the vagaries of the weather.Faced with surging gas and electricity prices, countries from the U.K. to Germany will need to count on mild temperatures to get through the heating season. Europe is short of gas and coal and if the wind doesn’t blow, the worst-case scenario could play out: widespread blackouts that force businesses and factories to shut.The unpreced

  • China roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Kwarteng vows energy supplies will be maintained as gas prices surge

    The Food and Drink Federation warns of shortages on the shelves within days due to the knock-on effects of the price hike.

  • Sonos Has a Few Laws on Its Side

    Ability to raise prices while demand is booming is an even better sign for the maker of premium speakers than the patent win against Google.

  • U.K. Natural Gas Suppliers Facing Price Pressure: Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng called another round of emergency meetings with leaders of the natural gas industry, seeking to head off a crisis as suppliers face increasing pressure from an unprecedented surge in energy costs. Kwarteng met with senior executives from energy companies and regulators Saturday to discuss the jump in gas prices that’s threatened to shut suppliers and disrupt industries from fertilizer to meat. Kwarteng will meet with the regulator, Ofgem, tom

  • UK vows to manage fallout from soaring gas prices

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Saturday it would work with the energy industry to try to stem the fallout from soaring gas prices after fears grew that more energy providers and food producers would struggle to operate with such high costs. Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he had been reassured that the security of gas supply was not a cause for immediate concern but he would work with providers to "manage the wider implications of the global gas price increase". Kwarteng held emergency talks with executives from National Grid, Centrica, EDF and the regulator Ofgem on Saturday and is due to hold further discussions with industry figures on Sunday and Monday.

  • Why is fuel-linked CO2 ‘crisis’ set to impact meat, beer, and fizzy drinks?

    Carbon dioxide, which is in short supply, is used in many industries

  • Britain faces shortages of frozen food and meat as CO2 supplies hit by gas price spike

    Government urged to intervene on gas price rises over “national security issue”

  • India says Google abused Android dominance

    Google stifled competition and prevented the development of Android rivals in India, the country's antitrust regulator has decided.

  • Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

    While it's still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger...

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Survey: Small biz goes digital, web seen integral to surviving COVID-19

    Cash-strapped Main Street businesses have leaned in on technology to adjust to pandemic era demands, Salesforce data found.

  • FDA panel: Most Americans do not need Pfizer COVID vaccine boosters

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend only people over the age of 65 or who are immunocompromised need third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports the decision upends the Biden administration's plans to roll out a mass booster program Monday. Then, Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain what this vote means for the future of COVID-19 vaccine boosters.