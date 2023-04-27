With 18.14% CAGR, Agriculture Drone Market to Worth USD 3,697.4 Million by 2027

Fortune Business Insights

The key companies covered in agriculture drone market are Drone Deploy, DJI, GoPro, Precision Hawk, AeroVironment Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., 3D Robotics, Parrot Drone, Sintera LLC, and Delair Tech SAS, and more players.

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agriculture drone market size is projected to reach USD 3,697.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.14% during the forecast period. Emergence of startups specializing in developing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for agriculture will significantly enhance the potential of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this observation in its report, titled “Agriculture Drone Market Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The agriculture drone market is a rapidly growing industry that is transforming the way farmers operate their farms. Agriculture drones, also known as ag drones or farm drones, are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are designed specifically for agricultural applications. They can perform a variety of tasks, such as crop mapping, field scouting, crop spraying, and livestock monitoring, among others.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Agriculture Drone Market Report:



Drone Deploy (the US)

DJI (China)

GoPro (the US)

Precision Hawk (the US)

AeroVironment Inc. (the US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (the US)

3D Robotics (the US)

Ag Eagle (the US)

Parrot Drone (France)

Sintera LLC (the US)

Delair Tech SAS (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 18.14% 2027 Value Projection USD 3,697.4 million Market Size in 2019 USD 1,021.1 million Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Components

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Agriculture Drone Market Growth Drivers Increasing Use of Small Drones in Agriculture to Fuel Demand Huge Private Investments in the Drone Industry to Propel Growth

Story continues

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the agriculture drone market. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains, decreased demand for certain crops, and created challenges for the agriculture industry as a whole. However, it has also highlighted the importance of technology and automation in agriculture, which could lead to increased demand for agriculture drones in the long term.

Segments:

By Product

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

By Components

Hardware

Frames

Control System

Propulsion System

Navigation System

Payload

Avionics

Others

Software

Imaging Software

Data Management Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

By Application

Field Mapping & Monitoring

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Variable Rate Application

Livestock Monitoring

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Market Driver

Skyrocketing Demand for Food Worldwide to Propel the Agriculture Drone Market

The most critical factor driving the agriculture drone market growth is the expected levels of demand for food and grains worldwide in the next few decades. According to the UN, by 2050, world population will reach 9.1 billion, with sub-Saharan Africa’s population projected to grow the fastest. To meet the food requirements of this surging number of people, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the overall food production will need to rise by 70% and production in developing countries will need to double from the current levels. Agriculture drones will play a central role in supporting the efforts of governments in elevating their farm yields. These UAVs offer wide-ranging and decisive advantages to farmers, who can make enormous gains from these machines. For example, drones equipped with smart sensors can enable farmers to collect accurate information on soil conditions. Drones can also spray crops with insecticides and pesticides, thus minimizing farmers’ contact with these harmful chemicals.

Regional Insights

Quick Adoption of Advanced Drones for Agriculture to Feed Market Growth in North America

North America, with a market size of USD 367.6 million in 2019, is anticipated to lead the agriculture drone market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the rapid uptake of advanced UAVs by farmers in the region to increase farm output. Complementing this is the framing of friendly policies by lawmakers in the region supporting deployment of commercial drones and small UAVs for agricultural activities. Asia Pacific is expected to generate tremendous growth opportunities for this market as the countries in the region are heavily dependent on agriculture and are making massive investments to make agriculture more technology-driven. In Europe, the ability of farmers to utilize drone technology for better farm yields will augur well for the Agriculture Drone market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Agriculture Drone Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agriculture Drone Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in The Industry in Response To COVD-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Agriculture Drone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components Hardware Frames Control System Propulsion System Navigation System Payload Avionics Others Software Imaging Software Data Management Software Data Analytics Software Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Applications Field Mapping & Monitoring Crop Spraying Crop Scouting Variable Rate Application Livestock Monitoring Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued...!

