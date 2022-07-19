U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

With 18.14% CAGR, Agriculture Drone Market to Hit USD 3,697.4 Million by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in Agriculture Drone Market are Drone Deploy (U.S.), DJI (China), GoPro (U.S.), Precision Hawk (U.S.), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Ag Eagle (U.S.), Parrot Drone (France), Sintera LLC (U.S.), Delair Tech SAS (France) and Other key players

Pune, India, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agriculture drone market size was USD 1,021.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,697.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.14% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Agriculture Drone Market, 2020-2027.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Positively Influenced Demand for Automated Robots in Agriculture Supply Chain

The novel coronavirus spread at a frightening speed in over 200 nations across the world. COVID-19 managed to infect millions of people and has reported numerous fatalities since its advent. These aspects have obstructed the health of the global economy owing to the stringent obligation of limitations to terminate the infection spread. The pandemic has also imposed long-term economic harm and commenced a global economic downturn.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/agriculture-drones-market-102589

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Agriculture Drone Market Report are:

  • Drone Deploy (U.S.)

  • DJI (China)

  • GoPro (U.S.)

  • Precision Hawk (U.S.)

  • AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.)

  • Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.)

  • 3D Robotics (U.S.)

  • Ag Eagle (U.S.)

  • Parrot Drone (France)

  • Sintera LLC (U.S.)

  • Delair Tech SAS (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

The market size value in 2019

USD 1,021.1 Million

The revenue forecast in 2027

USD 3,697.4 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 18.14%  during 2020-2027

Base Year

2019

Historic Years

2016-2018

Forecast Years

2020- 2027

Segments Covered

By Type Analysis, By Components Analysis, By Applications Analysis

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/agriculture-drones-market-102589

Segmentation:

Hybrid Drones to Grow at Faster Pace during Forecast Period

Based on type, the market is divided into rotary-wing, fixed-wing, and hybrid. The rotary-wing segment held the highest share in the market in 2019 and is estimated to maintain its spot as a leading segment during the forecast period.

Hardware Segment Led the Market in 2019 

Based on components, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into frames, control systems, propulsion systems, navigation systems, payload, avionics, and others.

Field Mapping & Monitoring to Record a Great CAGR

In terms of application, the market is segmented into field mapping & monitoring, crop spraying, crop scouting, variable rate application, livestock monitoring, and others. The field mapping & monitoring segment held the largest share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Usage of Small Drones in Agriculture to Drive Demand

In the agriculture sector, numerous technological progressions have affirmatively influenced farming productivity over the last few years. UAVs are one such prime developments and are expansively utilized in agricultural functioning currently with the assistance of next-gen hardware and software. Technological development in constituents, sensors, and sizes have effectively established mini, autonomous, and unmanned rotorcrafts. This is among the significant factors predicted to drive the growth of the market.

However, the other prime topic of worry for the market is the strict principles placed in numerous nations on the flying of unmanned aerial systems at specific heights. Furthermore, the absence of consciousness among the large farmer populations is also restraining the demand for these equipment in various nations.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/agriculture-drones-market-102589

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Agriculture Drone Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agriculture Drone Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in The Industry in Response To COVD-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!     

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/agriculture-drones-market-102589

Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the agriculture drone market along with present trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions, or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, a thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the agriculture drone market growth are shared in the report.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Greater Preference for Advanced Machinery

North America held the largest agriculture drone market share in 2019 owing to the huge inclination of players towards technologically progressive machinery and drone systems to surge farm productivity.

The market in Europe is predicted to grow at a decent CAGR owing to the surging consciousness concerning smart drones to examine and monitor agricultural lands for enhancing crop yield in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to display healthy growth owing to the great agriculture production and export of agricultural materials across the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Reinforce Their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are repetitively opting for operative strategies to encourage their products and establish their positions in the market. One such tactic is to unveil new products by forming collaborative deals with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.

Key Industry Development:

February 2021: DroneDeploy declared their partnership with Corteva Agriscience to produce year-round enhanced farming conclusions through its agricultural drone fleets across the globe for accuracy farming applications.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/agriculture-drones-market-102589

Read Related Insights:

Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Share and Growth [2028]

Drone Software Market Size, Share | Global Industry Trends [2020-2027]

Drone Sensors Market Size, Growth and Forecast [2021-2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


