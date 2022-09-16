At 18.3% CAGR, Language Learning Market to hit USD 191.06 Billion by 2028 Global Growth Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast By Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global language learning market size in terms of revenue was worth of USD 59.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 191.06 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2028.

BEMR Logo

With a higher rate of language learning adoption across all countries, as well as rising Government support regarding the digital language learning and Rise in Globalization of economy along with technological advancement is a key driving factor for the growth of the Language Learning Market.

Language Learning Market Size Share Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Type (English, Spanish, German, Chinese, French, Others), By Learning Mode (Offline, Online), By End-Users (Institutional Learner, Individual Learner), Based On Region And Segment Forecasts 2022 - 2028

Get Sample of Report at: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1507

Language Learning Market Key Companies Covered in this Research Report

Rosetta Stone LTD.

EF Education First Ltd

Babbel

Speexx

Sanako Corporation

Intap Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Ufostudio

Busuu

Duolingo

Others

Growing adoption of language learning is becoming a part of this growing ecosystem nowadays. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the closure of all institutes and schools, which led to drastic changes in the education sector, with a significant increase in e-learning, whereby education is undertaken remotely using digital platforms. According to UNICEF, during Covid-19, schools for more than 168 million children globally have been totally closed for almost a full year. As well, according to the World Economic Forum, various regions or countries are at different points in their COVID-19 infection rates, and currently, more than 1.2 billion children in 186 countries are impacted by school closures due to the pandemic. This has raised the demand for online language learning during the Covid-19 situation.

Also, rise in globalization of the economy as well as technological advancement is one of the major factors driving the growth of the language learning market over the forecast period. This has become the leading driver of demand within the global market for language learning. Learning different languages can give a person an opportunity to see the world and boost the person's profession. Therefore, the rise in globalization of the economy as well as technological advancement is driving the market. For example; according to an article, in 2020, Duolingo had become the most popular way to learn a language globally and the most downloaded education app in the world. The company allowed to achieve enormous scale with over 500 million total users and around 40 million monthly active users in every country in the world. Also, according to the World Health Organization, who announced that Covid-19 had become a global pandemic in 2020, 30 million new learners began studying a language on Duolingo, which is 67% more new learners than during the same period in 2019.

Story continues

Global Language Learning Market Segmentation:

By Type

English

Spanish

German

Chinese

French

Others

By Learning Mode

Offline

Online

By End-Users

Institutional Learner

Individual Learner

Buy this report now: https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1507

Market Trends of Language Learning Market

Language learning has become more of a necessity for organizations, education, and government bodies to equip them with the relevant skills and capabilities for the future. Latest trends and technologies in the market are enhancing the revenue stream of the language learning market worldwide.

Rising Interest of Learning New Languages Among Gen Z Population is Enhancing Market Sale

Gen Z are the passive learners and learning for this generation has been structured to be more active, incorporated more on-demand online learning tools, and been more collaborative. Young learners see language learning as a tool to create and retain connections with the culture, family, and media they care about the most. For example, in the U.S., about 60% of U.S. language learners are under the age of 30. The interest amongst Gen Z towards language learning has increased dramatically. It is also reported that Asian languages, mainly Japanese and Korean, are particularly popular among Gen Z learners, especially because younger people use language study to connect to their other interests, like culture and movies. Furthermore, growing interest towards studying in foreign countries has also led Gen Z drives interest in language learning. Besides aforesaid factors, getting placed in MNCs companies is another aspect to learn new languages as language skills open an entire world of opportunities. As a result, interest of Gen Z in language learning is growing day by day and are trending in the market all over the world.

Growing Implementation of Smarter Artificial Intelligence is Trending in Language Learning Globally

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also being implemented ever more widely in education, from automated assessment to speech recognition, adaptive and personalized provision of educational resources. Digital upskilling indeed transformed the approach global organizations perceive learning & development (L&D) especially when the use of virtual classrooms has become the most viable alternative during the COVID-19 pandemic. This shifted learning leaders' emphasis to digital learning modalities to continue training their employees wherever they are. Digital language learning has become the norm for corporations as L&D functions start to shift from traditional in-person face-to-face (F2F) learning to online and virtual modes of learning. This has led to the wider use of technology in L&D than ever before. In September 2021, Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) have launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based software ecosystem that converts scientific and technical content from English to Hindi and various other Indian languages. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has become trendy way in the corporate learning sphere. It paved the path for a more immersive learning environment and training design that benefits employees, students and organizations, educational bodies as it improves efficiency and productivity.

All mentioned trends in the language learning markets are permitting the industry participants to align with their goals and to strengthen their sale.

Get Methodology at: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1507

Language Learning Market Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to dominate the Global Language Learning Market within the forecast period attributed to highest number of foreign language learners in this region. According to the study by Pew Research Center, highest numbers of primary and secondary students learning foreign language are from European countries. Duolingo, U.S. based firm stated that language learners increased in 2020 in U.K by 132%. The choice of language in this region is English, French and German. In the U.S., Spanish is the top choice by language learners. Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a significant rate owing to the increase demand for language learning as well as rising investments and expansion by various MNC's. Furthermore, language learning is also a part of curriculum in the region is also expected to support the growth of language learning market over the forecast period.

On Special Requirement Language Learning Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/language-learning-market

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin Blog: Digital Gaming Companies

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-18-3-cagr-language-learning-market-to-hit-usd-191-06-billion-by-2028-global-growth-industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-by-brandessence-market-research-301626100.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited