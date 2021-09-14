U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

$ 18.36 bn growth in Gasket And Seals Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 18.36 billion is expected in the gasket and seals market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gasket and seals market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by the automotive industry, increasing need to improve the efficiency of engineered equipment and the surging growth in aftermarket sales will offer immense growth opportunities.

Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gasket and Seals Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg FST GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gasket and seals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Gasket and Seals Market size

  • Gasket and Seals Market trends

  • Gasket and Seals Market industry analysis

Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gasket and seals market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gasket and seals market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gasket and seals market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasket and seals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB SKF

  • Aesseal Plc

  • Boyd Corp.

  • Dana Inc.

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • Flowserve Corp.

  • Freudenberg FST GmbH

  • Smiths Group Plc

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Trelleborg AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/gasket-and-seals-market-industry-analysis

