$ 18.36 bn growth in Gasket And Seals Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 18.36 billion is expected in the gasket and seals market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gasket and seals market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by the automotive industry, increasing need to improve the efficiency of engineered equipment and the surging growth in aftermarket sales will offer immense growth opportunities.
Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gasket and Seals Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg FST GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gasket and seals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
Gasket and Seals Market size
Gasket and Seals Market trends
Gasket and Seals Market industry analysis
Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist gasket and seals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gasket and seals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gasket and seals market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasket and seals market vendors
