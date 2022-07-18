U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

with 18.71% CAGR, Mead Beverages Market Size Expected to Worth USD 1,621 Million by 2028 | Europe Holds Highest Position Due to High Demand in Developing Countries

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Mead Beverages Market Are Tallgrass Mead (Canada), Moonlight Meadery (U.S.), Nektarmeadery (U.S.), Bunratty (Ireland), Charm City Meadworks (U.S.), PasiekaJaros (Poland), Redstone Meadery (U.S.), Schramm's Mead (U.S.), Superstition Meadery (U.S.), Meadery of the Rockies (U.S.)

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mead beverages market size was USD 432.4 million in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 487.9 million in 2021 to USD 1,621.0 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.71% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Mead Beverages Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the global market is expected to rise during the projected period, owing to increasing development of meaderies globally.

Mead is a fermented beverage acquiring flavors from fruit, spices, grains, or hops. The mead is considered a healthier beverage compared to wine and beer. The content of alcohol is comparatively less in the mead. Rising demand for non-alcoholic beverages is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The development of meaderies in segmented regions is expected to increase these beverages' production and consumption rate.

COVID-19 Impact:

Restrictions on Restaurants Hampered Market Growth during Pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus affected market growth in various industries. The food and beverage industry faced mild impact due to restricted supply of material and production due to limited workforce. Stringent restrictions imposed by governments on import/export policies and social distancing norms restricted the market growth during pandemic. Restaurants and food joints were shut for a long period, which restricted product sales and affected the revenue generation rate of the industry.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mead-market-102278


List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report for Mead Beverages:

  • Tallgrass Mead (Canada)

  • Moonlight Meadery (U.S.)

  • Nektarmeadery (U.S.)

  • Bunratty (Ireland)

  • Charm City Meadworks (U.S.)

  • PasiekaJaros (Poland)

  • Redstone Meadery (U.S.)

  • Schramm's Mead (U.S.)

  • Superstition Meadery (U.S.)

  • Meadery of the Rockies (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 432.4 Million

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 1621.0 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 18.71% during 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2017 - 2019

Forecast Years

2021- 2028

Segments Covered

By Type, By Distribution Channel  and By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Tallgrass Mead (Canada), Moonlight Meadery (U.S.), Nektarmeadery (U.S.), Bunratty (Ireland), Charm City Meadworks (U.S.), PasiekaJaros (Poland), Redstone Meadery (U.S.), Schramm's Mead (U.S.), Superstition Meadery (U.S.), Meadery of the Rockies (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.


Report Coverage:

The report shares complete information and statistical data about market development and industry trends. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market development are highlighted further in this report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion and business globalization is elaborated further. Business strategies adopted by major key players in the market are discussed along with the competitive environment globally.

Segments:

Fruit Mead Dominates Market Due to Authenticity of Flavors

By type, the market is bifurcated into fruit mead and traditional mead.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others.

By region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mead-market-102278


Drivers & Restraints:

Developing Meaderies Globally to Stimulate Market Growth

The market is expected to rise during the projected period, owing to the growing trend of low or no alcohol consumption. Also, developing meaderies across the segmented regions are expected to bolster market growth. Furthermore, consumers tend to shift toward wine, and avoiding alcoholic drinks is anticipated to propel growth. These factors are expected to ensure mead beverages market growth in the coming years.

However, high cost of mead production may hamper the market growth during the projected period.

Regional Insights:

Europe Holds Highest Position Due to High Demand in Developing Countries

Europe is expected to dominate the global mead beverages market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for wine and low alcoholic beverages. The region stood at USD 183.56 million in 2020 due to the rising development of meaderies in the region.

North America holds the second-largest global market share due to the presence of major key players in the industry. Innovation and high export rate of beverages are expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Alliances Allows Key Players to Expand Business Globally

Key players in the market implement various business development strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and form alliances. These strategies allow companies to expand their business reach. Furthermore, innovation management ensures enhancing the company's product portfolio.


Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/mead-market-102278


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Global Mead Beverage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type

        • Fruit Meads

        • Traditional Mead

      • By Distribution Channel

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Specialty Stores

        • Online Sales Channels

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mead-market-102278


Key Industry Developments:

  • July 2021: Second City Meadery opened Albany Park Tasting Room for customers. Second City Meadery is its second meadery tasting room and only meadery on the North Side. The tasting room features a bar with eight stools, three standing tables, and two long tables with barstools at them. It has board games and is pet and family-friendly.

  • May 2020: Moonshine, India's first Mead brand, launched salted kokum mead. It is a fruit mead made of Kokum, a small fruit primarily grown in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra.


Read Related Insights:

Beer Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Industry Trends [2028]

Craft Wine Market Size & Share | Industry Forecast [2020-2027]

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis [2027]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


