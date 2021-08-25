U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

$ 18.77 bn growth in Data Center Chip Market in Semi-Conductors Industry - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Physical Security Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Physical Security Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The data center chip market has the potential to grow by USD 18.77 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%.

Discover Semiconductor's industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The data center chip market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The data center chip market analysis includes the product, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the data center chip market growth during the next few years. However, cybersecurity issues will be a major challenge for market vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Buy Data Center Chip Market Report Now!

The data center chip market covers the following areas:

  • Data Center Chip Market Sizing

  • Data Center Chip Market Forecast

  • Data Center Chip Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Graphcore Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

  • Micron Technology Inc.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Compound Semiconductor Market Report - The compound semiconductor market has the potential to grow by USD 11.53 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%. Download a free sample report now!

Blue Laser Diode Market Report -The blue laser diode market size is expected to reach a value of USD 200.81 million, at a CAGR of 12.58%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • ASICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • GPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Graphcore Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

  • Micron Technology Inc.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-18-77-bn-growth-in-data-center-chip-market-in-semi-conductors-industry--global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model-301361743.html

SOURCE Technavio

