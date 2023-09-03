In this article, we will talk about the 18 biggest generative AI companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and head straight to the 5 Biggest Generative AI Companies In The World.

Generative AI is a powerful tool that has penetrated almost all industries and has found numerous useful applications. The remarkable capability of generative AI to create novel texts, codes, audio, images, digital art, and videos based on text prompts has sparked global interest. After the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, the industry has been marked by a galvanizing plurality of generative AI companies and startups. The generative AI market is highly competitive, and companies are rolling out innovative features to stay ahead of each other.

The Generative AI Industry: An Analysis

According to a report by Grand View Research, the generative artificial intelligence market was valued at $13 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $109.37 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6%.

North America dominated the generative AI market in 2022 accounting for 40.2% of total market revenue. The region is expected to grow consistently during the forecast period at a CAGR of 35.6%. The Asia Pacific region has been projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 36.5%.

The generative AI market is divided into two main segments: software and services. The software segment is the most dominant and contributed 64.8% to the total revenue share in 2022. Tech giants like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are some of the major players in the generative AI market.

Generative AI is impacting almost all industries including gaming, healthcare, media, and entertainment. According to estimates by McKinsey, generative AI could add $200 billion to $340 billion annually in the banking industry and $400 billion to $660 billion annually in the retail and consumer packaged goods industry.

Gartner has estimated that 30% of all outbound messages by large organizations would be generated by AI by 2025, compared to only 2% in 2022. The increasing use of AI in business could prompt the appointment of chief AI officers in 35% of large organizations by 2025. The proliferation of generative AI indicates the profound impact this new technology is bound to have on enterprises. The most evident influence is on enterprise productivity.

Generative AI For Productivity

Research done on customer service workers at a Fortune 500 software firm concluded that using generative AI tools enhanced productivity by 14% on average. The least skilled workers benefited the most as they completed their work 35% faster. Generative AI companies have started developing features, especially for businesses. Using generative AI could add trillions of dollars to the global economy.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is investing heavily in generative AI startups and is the most influential investor in OpenAI. On July 18, according to an article by the Financial Times, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced Copilot, a generative AI feature for its productivity software particularly for enterprises. The company is charging $30 per user. The generative AI feature is meant to add value and enhance enterprise productivity. The AI assistant would be integrated into Microsoft 365 enabling users to access generative AI to perform functions like summarizing daily emails and tasks.

According to McKinsey, AI has the potential to absorb up to 70% of employees' time by automation. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is also working on generative AI and has a chatbot, Bard, similar to ChatGPT. The company is currently rolling out a generative AI feature to its search tool. This feature can summarize search results and show text and visual results based on prompts. On August 29, Reuters reported that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) also announced artificial intelligence tools specifically made for businesses. Enterprises can access these tools at $30 per month for each user. Duet AI in Workspace, one of the new tools introduced, allows users to utilize generative AI in Gmail, Slides, and Docs.

Generative AI enables the user to communicate with machines in natural language. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) released a generative AI model capable of writing code, Code Llama, on August 24. The platform can generate code from scratch based on text prompts. It can also be used to debug code. Code Llama could greatly enhance productivity by reducing the time required to write code. Code Llama by Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) supports all main programming languages, including Python, Java, and C++. This tool was launched in competition with the previously available Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) code-writing tool, GitHub Copilot, launched in January.

On June 13, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Bill McDermott appeared in an interview for CNBC and commented on how artificial intelligence could dramatically increase productivity. He also briefly mentioned how the introduction of AI would influence jobs overall:

"I think you will see jobs perhaps move from one part of the enterprise to another but giving people in the enterprise personalized, relevant and contextual self-service with accurate human language responses to general questions is a game changer. And what I think people are underestimating for enterprise AI is how this intelligent conversational experience will improve productivity at a dramatic rate. So, we can move from just cost out to productivity and growth on and I think that's really what folks are trying to do. I am not interested in taking jobs out of enterprises (using AI) but I am interested in improving productivity dramatically and helping CEO's reinvent their business models so they could grow again and that's really what this is all."

The world is going through a digital revolution. Many tech companies have launched their own generative AI products while others are working on it. Let's take a look at the biggest generative AI companies in the world.

18 Biggest Generative AI Companies In The World

Our Methodology

To make the list of the biggest generative AI companies in the world, we initially made a list of companies that are either creating generative AI hardware, and software or providing products and services vital for its creation. We sourced this initial data for public companies from the Generative AI ETF holdings by Roundhill Investments (CHAT) and for private companies from the articles by Bloomberg and Forbes. We have used market cap and total funding raised to quantify the public and private companies, respectively. The list has been arranged in ascending order.

18. Cohere

Total Funding Raised: $420 Million

Cohere is a generative AI startup that has gained massive attention and funding. The company primarily creates natural language processing models for businesses. Businesses can create their own unique generative AI chatbots using Cohere.

17. AlphaSense

Total Funding Raised: $520 Million

AlphaSense has a search engine that enables users to retrieve large amounts of data on a single query. AlphaSense quickly sums up this data, enabling clients to make critical decisions. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are among the most noteworthy clients of AlphaSense.

16. Gong

Total Funding Raised: $584 Million

Gong is one of the leading companies developing generative AI for sales. Gong is capable of recording and analyzing sales calls. It also uses in-house generative AI models to highlight action items from the sales calls.

15. Anthropic

Total Funding Raised: $1.3 Billion

Anthropic is a generative AI company that is focused on cautious AI development. The most notable product by the company is Claude, an AI assistant. Some former OpenAI staffers initially started the company. Claude has quickly gained popularity and is being used on Slack and Quora. It is one of the biggest generative AI companies in the world.

14. Databricks

Total Funding Raised: $3.5 Billion

Databricks is one of the most noteworthy companies in generative AI today. In June, the company acquired MosaicML, a startup enabling businesses to make their AI models. It is enabling more than 10,000 companies to make their machine-learning tools. Vector search by Databricks enables developers to improve the accuracy of generative AI responses. It is one of the leading platforms for building generative AI models.

Market Capitalization: $3.683 Billion

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is an IT company based in California. The company has launched an enterprise search tool capable of retrieving and summarizing data from the enterprise's database. C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is one of the top stocks jumping on the generative AI wagon this year.

12. OpenAI

Total Funding Raised: $11 Billion

OpenAI has been at the forefront of the generative AI revolution since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. ChatGPT is a chatbot that responds to text prompts given by the user. Another prominent product by the company is Dall-E which generates images based on text prompts. OpenAI has been the most significant company in directing global attention towards generative AI.

Companies that are leading innovation in the generative AI space include Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META).

Market Capitalization: $51.205 Billion

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has quickly jumped on the generative AI bandwagon and has become one of the biggest generative AI companies in the world. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has launched its unique version of an AI chatbot named Ernie.

10. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM )

Market Capitalization: $134.774 Billion

International Business Machine Corp (NYSE:IBM) is one of the top generative AI companies to invest in. The company is working on several generative AI features and applications. Watsonx.ai, part of the IBM Watsonx platform, enables users to make their own AI applications using generative AI. The generative AI platform by International Business Machine Corp (NYSE:IBM) greatly reduces the time and data that would have been used otherwise.

9. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU )

Market Capitalization: $153.921 Billion

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has emerged as one of the biggest generative AI companies in the world. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has launched its own generative AI software named GenOS. It is one of the top generative AI stocks to watch amidst copyright concerns.

8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD )

Market Capitalization: $176.835 Billion

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of the biggest generative AI companies in the world. The company is developing chips and graphic processors that are used in making generative AI applications. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is also investing heavily in generative AI and is the fourth largest holding of the Generative AI ETF by Roundhill Investments.

7. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA )

Market Capitalization: $241.97 Billion

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is quickly emerging as one of the most prominent companies in the ongoing technology revolution. The company has directed its focus on cloud computing and is poised to have a significant influence in generative AI. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is investing heavily in generative AI. It has also launched its chatbot named Tongyi Qianwen. Ali Baba Cloud also facilitates the development of generative AI solutions by providing full-stack solutions.

6. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE )

Market Capitalization: $256.711 Billion

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is one of the biggest generative AI companies in the world. The company has quickly adopted generative AI and has launched features enhancing the user experience. Adobe Fill enables users to edit photos based on text-based inputs. Adobe has been introducing many generative AI features on its Adobe Sensei platform. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Firefly is a generative AI model that enables users to create images, vectors, videos, and 3D.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are some of the most noteworthy companies working on generative AI products.

