At 18% CAGR, Corporate E-Learning Market Size is likely to Hit USD 408 Billion by 2029 – Top Leaders, Key Innovations, Latest Trends, Future Growth Opportunities and Business Analysis – Adroit Market Research

The Asia Pacific region is going to produce the most profit in the corporate e-learning market through all regions and is anticipated to develop the most speedily in the next years.

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Corporate E-Learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% and reach an estimated value of USD 408 Billion in 2029.

The global corporate e-learning market is driven by the widespread use of online and mobile learning opportunities. Constant research and development have led to the design of optimized and advanced e-learning content. Extensive focus on the digitization of content has led to significant growth in the corporate e-learning market. E-learning helps to save huge costs of training employees and is therefore used in almost all industries by reducing the accommodation and hospitality costs of the instructor. E-learning provides the opportunity to reuse and share useful content. The development of the micro learning segment significantly contributes to the global corporate e-learning market. Micro learning helps to provide quality information with the help of short and engaging content. The use of e-learning in industries helps to save a huge amount of time to upscale and polish employee skills. Likewise, e-learning benefit employees to learn at their own pace and convenience.

Global Corporate E-Learning Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 408 Billion Segment Covered by Type, Technology, Regions by Type Covered soft skills, technical skills, compliance, and others Technology Covered simulation tool, web-based application, LMS, and others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Oracle, SAP, Blatatnt Media Corporation, Citrix Systems, Compunnel Software Group Inc., D2L Corporation. Cisco Systems Inc., Baidu Inc & among others.

Based on training type, the corporate e-learning market can be classified into outsourced, text-based and instructor-led training. Although text-based learning involves a comparatively lesser cost, instructor-led learning is more interactive and attracts the learner’s attention to the content. Several industries use instruct-led learning to provide corporate skills to their employees thus boosting the global corporate e-learning market. The cloud-based e-learning deployment is vastly used across several industries which helps to reach a higher volume of learners and share useful learning content. The use of corporate e-learning enables learners to be productive and utilize their time effectively. Cloud-based deployment provides learners with the ability to revisit the learning material whenever required which significantly contributes to the growth of the global corporate e-learning market. Corporate e-learning is extensively used to upscale employees with hospitality service and a consumer-centric approach to better resolve customer queries and issues.

Moreover, some highly advanced innovations and updates by primary market players have significantly contributed to the growth of the global corporate e-learning market. In August 2022 Skillsoft collaborated with Coursera to enable joint customers to get access to premium business e-learning content. CommLab in March 2022 launched LearnFlux an e-learning event, to help the corporate training faculty members grow and collaborate to enrich future learning solutions. Articulate Global in February 2022 launched a premium learning library comprising expertized learning content to help streamline the custom learning process. There has been a sharp rise in the worldwide corporate e-learning market due to recent mergers and technological developments.



The Asia Pacific region is poised to grow fastest in the corporate e-learning segment. Owing to rising industrialization, there is extensive demand to gain valuable corporate skills using several e-learning opportunities. The education system in this region is inadequate to enable students with corporate functionalities thus increasing the demand for the corporate e-learning segment. North America holds the largest share in the global corporate e-learning market due to the presence of extensive remote learning opportunities. Developed technology and emphasis on employee growth drive the regional corporate e-learning market.

