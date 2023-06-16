18% Of This Cintas Insider's Holdings Were Sold \

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Cintas Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTAS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cintas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Officer, Michael Thompson, for US$6.6m worth of shares, at about US$445 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$492. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 18% of Michael Thompson's stake. Michael Thompson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Cintas Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Cintas insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$7.4b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cintas Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cintas shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Cintas insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cintas and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

