18% Of This Cintas Insider's Holdings Were Sold

Insiders were net sellers of Cintas Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTAS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cintas

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Officer, Michael Thompson, for US$6.6m worth of shares, at about US$445 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$504. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 18% of Michael Thompson's stake. Michael Thompson was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below.

Insider Ownership Of Cintas

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cintas insiders own about US$757m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cintas Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Cintas insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cintas and we suggest you have a look.

