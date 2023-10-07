18% Of This Cintas Insider's Holdings Were Sold

Viewing insider transactions for Cintas Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTAS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cintas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Michael Thompson, for US$6.6m worth of shares, at about US$445 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$493, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Michael Thompson's holding. Michael Thompson was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Cintas

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cintas insiders own about US$7.5b worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cintas Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cintas insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Cintas insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cintas. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cintas has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

