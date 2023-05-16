18% Of This Cintas Insider's Holdings Were Sold \

Viewing insider transactions for Cintas Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTAS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cintas

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Administrative Officer, Michael Thompson, sold US$6.6m worth of shares at a price of US$445 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$469. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Michael Thompson's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michael Thompson.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Cintas Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cintas insiders own about US$7.1b worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cintas Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Cintas insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Cintas, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cintas. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cintas and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

