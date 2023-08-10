In this article, we will look at the 18 highest paying countries for nurses. We have also discussed key challenges that nurses face today and how some companies are trying to ease those challenge. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Nurses.

Nurses, the bedrock of our healthcare system and the most trusted profession in America, currently face an alarming exodus from their profession. The COVID-19 pandemic, like an unforgiving storm, intensified the persistent challenges that nurses have long grappled with and pushed them to a breaking point. These numbers painted a stark and concerning picture as a nationwide study revealed that a 55% of healthcare workers, including nurses, currently struggle with burnout.

In this pivotal moment, nurses are not merely cogs in a healthcare machine; they stand as frontline warriors, healers, and caregivers. However, grueling 12-hour shifts, constant pressure, and a lack of autonomy have etched lines of chronic stress and compassion fatigue across their faces. Younger nurses, brimming with potential, bear the weight of feeling undervalued and overwhelmed, as a mere 19% of those under 35 believe their organizations genuinely prioritize their well-being.

Adding to this crisis is the troubling fact that nearly 18% of newly licensed registered nurses leave the profession within their first year, their potential curtailed by stressful working conditions and inadequate guidance. However, it is interesting to note that despite these challenges, nurses have the most in-demand job for the future in the US with a growth rate of 46% between 2021 and 2031.

Apart from all these challenges, nurses are often underpaid at work. In fact, in countries like Latvia and Lithuania, nurses are paid less than their country’s average wage and thus, the countries have some of the lowest paid nurses in the world. On the brighter side, one of the best and easiest countries for nurses to work is New Zealand.

To reduce the work burden of nurses, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is making efforts to empower and uplift nurses through strategic investments and innovative technology solutions. Since 2019, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has committed over $300 million towards nurse clinical education, with $46 million allocated to 12 Centers for Clinical Advancement, each equipped with 68 classrooms, 65 simulation rooms, and more than 145 training manikins. This infrastructure enables nurses to engage in hands-on skills training, immersive simulations, and receive mentoring and feedback which in return fosters their skill development and competency.

Furthermore, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is set to expand its impact by allocating an additional $90 million to establish 20 new nursing clinical advancement centers within the next three years. This expansion aims to enrich the training experience for practicing nurses, helping them refine their expertise and improve patient care. In alignment with this commitment, HCA Healthcare inc (NYSE:HCA) acquisition of Galen College of Nursing in 2020, supported by a $200 million investment, has facilitated access to education and career development for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) employees, with 3,000 enrolled and 14 new campuses established.

On the other hand, In 2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) commitment to healthcare professionals was evident through its creation of the "Caring for Caregivers Fund," a $3 million initiative that supported 97 healthcare professionals who were struggling and awarded over $221,000 in aid. AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) further extended its reach by introducing travel reimbursement for medical services beyond 100 miles and provided up to $4,000 per occurrence, and a lifetime benefit of $10,000.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)’s emphasis on professional growth was also evident through initiatives such as the AMN-Cornell Leadership Academy, which engaged over 30 high-potential leaders in a six-month virtual program, and the RN.com platform, which offered more than 150 courses to improve nurses' job performance and patient outcomes. With a strong focus on engagement, AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) achieved an 87% retention rate by prioritizing team members' well-being, supported by regular surveys, mentorship programs, and learning opportunities.

18 Highest Paying Countries for Nurses

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for nurses, we identified the highest paying countries for healthcare professionals and then made a list for 25 countries with the average salaries for registered nurses. Of those 25, the 18 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of registered nurses for each country from ERI Economic Research Institute. The list is presented in ascending order.

Please note that we have converted all the salaries from the respective currencies to USD as per the exchange rate on 10th August 2023.

Here is a list of highest-paying countries for nurses.

18. Spain

Average Salary: $43,422

Spain is the best country for international nurses because of its excellent working conditions and robust healthcare system. In-demand nurses can find opportunities in various sectors, especially in specialties like pediatrics, geriatrics, and mental health. Speaking of specialties, you can check out our article on highest paid medical specialties in the world.

17. Japan

Average Salary: $52,604

Until 2015, nurses in Japan lacked autonomy and required physician guidance for diagnosis and prescriptions. However, reforms in 2015 allowed trained nurses to act as practitioners in specific situations. today, Japan is one of the highest paying countries for nurses.

16. Italy

Average Salary: $55,616

Nursing education in Italy offers options in both English and Italian and hence, addresses the recent nursing shortage by allowing international students to pursue nursing and serve the healthcare sector in Italy. However, language proficiency tests and hospital sponsorship are required for nursing licenses, with a B2 level language certificate. Universities like the University of Bologna provide excellent undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs for nursing in Italy.

15. United Kingdom

Average Salary: $63,454

UK is a popular destination for international nurses. International students who pursue Nursing in the UK complete the Overseas Nursing Programme (ONP) during BSc (Hons) or MSc courses. Nursing graduates can specialize in areas like adult, child, learning disability, or mental health. As of March 2023, there are 731,058 Nurses on the permanent NMC register in the UK.

14. New Zealand

Average Salary: $63,480

Nursing professionals who wish to work in New Zealand can apply for visas but they require nursing registration, Competence Assessment Programme (CAP), and a visa from Immigration New Zealand (INZ). There are many visas to choose ranging from Accredited Employer Work Visa to Occupational Registration Visitor Visa and they easily cater to internationally qualified nurses. The process involves NCNZ registrationand CAP completion if needed. New Zealand is considered the easiest country for nurses to work.

13. Ireland

Average Salary: $63,829

Ireland has one of the highest salaries for nurses owing to the government investments in healthcare, strong unions, and quality care goals. All practicing nurses in Ireland must be registered on the Register of Nurses and Midwives which is maintained by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI). Currently over 80,000 nurses and midwives are registered with them.

12. Finland

Average Salary: $69,873

Finland faces a nursing shortage because of retirements and increased demand for caregivers with the aging population. International nurses can work in Finland through fulfilling requirements like Valvira registration, language proficiency, and work experience. The high demand and quality healthcare in Finlandcontribute to competitive nurse salaries in Finland.

11. Germany

Average Salary: $69,981

Germany recorded almost 145,8000 nurses and midwives in 2019. The number translates to 33% of all nurses and midwives in the EU. The country offers flexible working schedules and in some cases, offers paid annual vacations for nurses as well. Hence, Germany is not only one of the highest-paying countries for nurses but also one of the countries with the best work-life balance.

10. Canada

Average Salary: $71,028

Nursing in Canada offers a promising career path for international nurses. The country's welcoming stance on immigration and high demand for healthcare professionals culture make it an attractive destination. International nurses need a recognized degree, language proficiency proof like IELTS, and licensing to practice in Canada.

9. Belgium

Average Salary: $72,203

In Belgium, nursing offers various pathways to enter the field for practice, including bachelor's degrees and certifications. Applicants must meet language proficiency, clinical training, and registration requirements, while foreign nurses follow NARIC recognition for practice and visa application for work. Belgium is also one of the highest-paying countries for neurosurgeons.

8. Netherlands

Average Salary: $73,335

The Netherlands is currently experiencing high demand for nurses due to its aging population, increasing number of expats and strategic central European location. All these factors also explain why Netherlands is one of the highest paying countries for nurses.

7. Norway

Average Salary: $73,785

Norway's acute shortage of 7000 nurses and projected demand of 28,000 by 2035 drives high nurse salaries, and thus, attracts foreign professionals through streamlined recruitment and competitive wages. In 2020, Norway was at the top among countries with highest number of nurses per capita.

6. Australia

Average Salary: $74,111

Nurses in Australia undergo regulated training to become registered health professionals under the Nursing and Midwifery Board which is overseen by the Health Practitioner Regulation Agency. Australia is also one of the highest paying countries for dentists.

