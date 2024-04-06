In this article, we discuss the 18 Least vegetarian friendly countries in Asia. If you want to skip our plant-based protein industry, you can go directly to 5 Least vegetarian friendly countries in Asia.

As more and more folks are turning towards plant-powered living, it's really shaking up the way we eat around the globe. A recent report by Bloomberg Intelligence suggests that plant-based foods are gearing up for a big boom, potentially grabbing about 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030. And get this – that could be worth over a whopping $162 billion. It seems like people are really digging the idea of swapping out traditional animal-based proteins and dairy for plant-based alternatives, especially with all the talk about growing populations and environmental issues.

Many Americans are changing their eating habits, with 30% now opting for plant-based alternatives instead of meat. This shift has led to a culinary shift, especially in urban areas that embrace vegetarian lifestyles. And it's not just individuals changing their diets. Companies are getting in on the action too. Companies like Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL), Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW), and Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) are leading the charge.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL), a food tech company, utilizes its platform CropOS, to develop plant-based proteins like high-protein soy and peas. This reduces the need for energy-intensive processing in meat substitutes.

With a revenue of $404.61 million for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, growing by 50.13%, Benson Hill remains at the forefront of innovation. In February 2024, the company sold its Iowa soy processing business to White River Soy Processing for $72 million.

Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and perishable foods globally. For the twelve months ending January 31, 2024, the company noted a revenue of $873.35 million, despite a -16.80% year-over-year revenue decline.

In early 2024, Calavo Growers initiated talks to sell its pre-prepped fresh-cut fruit and vegetable business to F&S Fresh Foods for approximately $100 million. This move allows Calavo Growers to focus on its core operations, including tomatoes, papayas, and prepared foods like guacamole and salsa.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) is a leading indoor agriculture company based in the United States, specializing in the cultivation and packaging of fresh greens. These include lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. Its customers primarily consist of food retailers and food service distributors.

Recently, on February 13, 2024, Local Bounti announced a significant milestone: the issuance of a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its Stack & Flow Technology. This innovation integrates vertical and greenhouse growing techniques.

Even with all the buzz about plant-based eating, some countries are still sticking to the old ways. Places like China, Japan, and South Korea, still love their meat. For them, meat isn't just food – it's a symbol of success and status, deeply ingrained in their culture and cooking. Plus, with more money to spend, the demand for meaty dishes just keeps on growing. So, while the plant-based movement is booming in some places, it's still got some persuading to do in others. In this article, we will be discussing some of the Least vegetarian friendly countries in asia.

18 Least Vegetarian Friendly Countries in Asia

A close-up of fresh frozen vegetables and fish products ready for packaging.

Methodology

In our comprehensive research for the article "18 Least vegetarian friendly countries in Asia," we looked at numerous sources and blogs like SCMP, Yahoo Finance, Insider Monkey, Ease my Trip, Fodor’s Travel, Asher Fergusson, Huff Post, Vegan vs Travel, Tatler, Reddit, Exotravel, Dave Does The Travel Thing, and Metador Network to understand the lack of availability and variety of vegetarian options across the continent. Each country's ranking was determined by the frequency of its appearance in our findings. This methodology allowed us to identify and list the nations where vegetarian-friendly cuisine might be limited or less common.

18. Kyrgyzstan

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Kyrgyzstan, nestled in Central Asia, is among the 18 Least vegetarian friendly countries in Asia. Kyrgyz cuisine is all about meat, with dishes like Beshbarmak and Shashlik taking the spotlight. Vegetarian options? They're pretty scarce and usually get overshadowed by all the meaty meals. Even in cities, where you might find some veggie dishes inspired by other cuisines, it's still tough for vegetarians to navigate the dining scene in Kyrgyzstan.

17. Uzbekistan

Insider Monkey Score: 2

In Uzbekistan, food is all about their nomadic and farming roots. Meat and dairy are the stars here. Think Plov, Shashlik, and Manti – all packed with meaty goodness. But if you're vegetarian, options can be a bit slim. Sure, you'll find dishes like Achichuk and veggie stews, but they're not as popular as the meaty stuff.

16. Azerbaijan

Insider Monkey Score: 2

As many other Caucasian countries, Azerbaijan is big on meat. The people of Azerbaijan love their meat, especially the lamb. So, for vegetarians, it's a bit of a challenge. You will find vegetarian options, but the choices might not be as lavish, as they would be if you were a meat eater.

15. Malaysia

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Malaysia ranks on number fifteen on the list of 18 Least vegetarian friendly countries in Asia. Malaysia, in Southeast Asia, isn't the easiest place for vegetarians. Their food scene is all about meat, with Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences serving up dishes like Nasi Lemak, Char Kway Teow, and Satay. But hey, there's hope! In the cities, you'll find more vegetarian options popping up as people become more aware. They might not be as common as meat dishes, but they're there if you look for them.

14. Cambodia

Insider Monkey Score: 3

In Cambodia, the food mostly focuses on meat, especially fish and poultry. Traditional Cambodian dishes like Amok (a curry made with fish or chicken), Lok Lak (stir-fried beef or chicken), and Khmer Red Curry (often made with beef or chicken) really showcase the country's love for meat. It can be quite tough for vegetarians to find options in Cambodia, especially in rural areas where meat dishes are prominent.

13. Monaco

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Monaco's culinary scene is all about meat and seafood, with French and Mediterranean influences shining through. You'll find classic dishes like Bouillabaisse and Coq au Vin in fancy restaurants. Vegetarian options might not be as plentiful or prominent, and while some places do offer vegetarian dishes, they can be limited. So, dining out as a plant-based eater in Monaco's fancy restaurants might be challenging.

12. Myanmar

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Myanmar's got some seriously tasty food, full of flavours and spices. They're big on meat and fish, especially in dishes like Mohinga, Laphet Thoke, and all sorts of curries. Meat and fish are usually the stars of the show in their traditional cuisine. Myanmar ranks on number twelve on our list of 18 Least vegetarian friendly countries in Asia.

11. Laos

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Laos, has some delicious food, mainly focusing on meat and fish. They have classics like Larb, Laap Khao, and Mok Pa, which are all packed with meat or fish. But if you're vegetarian, it might be a bit tough, especially outside the cities. In places like Vientiane, you can find some veggie options, but they might not be as diverse as the meat centric meals.

10. Hong Kong

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Hong Kong's food scene is a blend of Chinese, British, and global flavors. You have classics like dim sum, roast meats, and seafood. But meat and seafood usually take the center stage. So if you're a vegetarian in Hong Kong, it might be a bit of a challenge to get the best options.

9. Mongolia

Insider Monkey Score: 5

In Mongolia, food is all about meat and dairy. So for vegetarians, it's a bit tricky, especially outside the cities where meat dishes are all the hype. Even in places like Ulaanbaatar, where vegetarianism is catching on, veggie options can still be hard to come by and not as varied as other non vegetarian options.

8. Thailand

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Thailand's food scene is amazing, with tons of variety, including meat, seafood, and fish. Classics like Pad Thai, Green Curry, and Tom Yum Goong all have meat in them. But vegetarians are in luck too. Thailand has veggie options like vegetable dishes and curries. But, ingredients like fish sauce and shrimp paste can be tricky for strict vegetarians.

7. Indonesia

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Indonesia has influences from all over when it comes to food. There are traditional dishes like Nasi Goreng, Rendang, and Satay, all packed with meat. If you're vegetarian, it can be a bit nerve-wracking, especially in local spots. But places like Bali and Jakarta have more veggie-friendly options, due to international influences and tourism. Still, finding strictly vegetarian dishes can be tough in many parts of the country. And just like Thailand, fish sauce and shrimp paste are important ingredients for many dishes in Indonesia too, which can be a little tricky for vegetarians.

6. Philippines

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Sixth on our list of 18 Least vegetarian friendly countries in Asia is Philippines. The Philippines love their meat and seafood. Traditional dishes like Adobo, Lechon, and Sinigang are all based on meat. In places like Manila and Cebu, though, things are changing. There's more awareness and more veggie options popping up in restaurants and cafes. They're even serving vegetarian versions of Filipino favorites and dishes from around the world to cater to everyone's tastes.

