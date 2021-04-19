U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.00
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,026.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,915.75
    +18.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.20
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.50
    +0.12 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    +0.0280 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    17.29
    +1.04 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3989
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1040
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,765.43
    -1,622.62 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.19
    -73.76 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.08
    -19.45 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,158.68
    -526.69 (-1.77%)
     

18-Month, Pre-Specified Analysis Showing Consistent Reduction in Clinical Outcome Measures from a Lecanemab (BAN2401) Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Early Alzheimer's Disease Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal, Alzheimer's Research and Therapy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lecanemab Phase 3 Clarity AD Clinical Trial Completed Enrollment

TOKYO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Michel Vounatsos, "Biogen") today announced the publication of an article, A Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 2b Proof of Concept Clinical Trial in Early Alzheimer's Disease with Lecanemab, an Anti-Aβ Protofibril Antibody, in the peer-reviewed journal Alzheimer's Research and Therapy. The manuscript describes results from Study 201, a Phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical trial that explored the impact of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) on reducing brain amyloid beta (Aβ) and clinical decline. The manuscript concluded that the pre-specified analysis showed consistent reduction of clinical decline across several clinical and biomarker endpoints at the highest doses, which the Phase 3 clinical trial Clarity AD aims to confirm. The results of Study 201 were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference and Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.

Eisai logo and Biogen logo (PRNewsfoto/Eisai Co., Ltd.)
Eisai logo and Biogen logo (PRNewsfoto/Eisai Co., Ltd.)

The lecanemab Clarity AD Phase 3 clinical trial completed enrollment last month with 1,795 symptomatic patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD). Clarity AD is a placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group, 18-month study with an open-label extension phase designed to confirm safety and efficacy of lecanemab in subjects with early AD. Additionally, the Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 clinical study is currently exploring lecanemab in individuals with preclinical AD, defined as patients that are clinically asymptomatic, but have intermediate or elevated brain Aβ levels.

"Amyloid beta aggregates are thought to be more toxic than monomers, and we hypothesized that reducing these could represent an effective treatment approach in early stages of Alzheimer's disease," said Jeffrey Cummings, M.D., ScD, lecanemab manuscript author and director at the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, Department of Brain Health, School of Integrated Health Sciences, University of Nevada Las Vegas. "These results from lecanemab's Phase 2b clinical trial are encouraging and the scientific community is looking forward to learning more in the Phase 3 studies, Clarity AD and AHEAD 3-45, currently underway."

"These supportive findings from the lecanemab Phase 2b study and the initiation of two Phase 3 studies are exciting for the field and provide the opportunity to further explore the key role of the amyloid beta pathway in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease," said Michael Irizarry, M.D., Vice President, Deputy Chief Clinical Officer, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Inc. "Eisai's precision pipeline approach envisions an Alzheimer's disease treatment paradigm based on a person's pathophysiological biomarker profile along the disease continuum. We are working to advance lecanemab and our other targeted investigational compounds as quickly as possible in our commitment to bringing solutions to patients and their families."

[Notes to editors]

About Lecanemab (BAN2401)
Lecanemab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. Lecanemab selectively binds to neutralize and eliminate soluble, toxic amyloid-beta (Aβ) aggregates (protofibril) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in AD. As such, lecanemab may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab and the parties amended that agreement in October 2017. Currently, lecanemab is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in symptomatic early AD (Clarity-AD), following the outcome of the Phase 2 clinical study (Study 201). In July of 2020, the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, was initiated. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Eisai.

About the Joint Development between Eisai and Biogen for Alzheimer's Disease
Eisai and Biogen are collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments. Biogen serves as the lead in the co-development of aducanumab, an anti- Aβ antibody, and Eisai serves as the lead in the co-development of lecanemab.

About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for Alzheimer's Disease
Since 2005, BioArctic has had a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of AD. The commercialization agreement on the lecanemab antibody was signed in December 2007, and the development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up for AD, which was signed in May 2015. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for AD. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in AD.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.
Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. Eisai's corporate philosophy is based on the human health care (hhc) concept, which is to give first thought to patients and their families, and to increase the benefits that health care provides to them. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

Leveraging the experience gained from the development and marketing of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Eisai aims to establish the "Eisai Dementia Platform." Through this platform, Eisai plans to deliver novel benefits to those living with dementia and their families through constructing a "Dementia Ecosystem," by collaborating with partners such as medical organizations, diagnostic development companies, research organizations, and bio-ventures in addition to private insurance agencies, finance industries, fitness clubs, automobile makers, retailers, and care facilities. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com(New Window). Follow us on social media – Twitter(New Window), LinkedIn(New Window), Facebook(New Window), YouTube(New Window).

Biogen Safe Harbor
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about the results from the Phase 2b study of lecanemab; the potential clinical effects of lecanemab and aducanumab; the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of lecanemab and aducanumab; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Biogen's research and development program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; potential regulatory discussions, submissions and approvals and the timing thereof; the anticipated benefits and potential of Biogen's collaboration arrangements with Eisai; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including lecanemab and aducanumab; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risk of other unexpected hurdles; actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding lecanemab and aducanumab; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates, including lecanemab and aducanumab; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of lecanemab and aducanumab; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; product liability claims; third party collaboration risks; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Biogen's business, results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Biogen's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen's most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on Biogen's current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. Biogen does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Public Relations Department

TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120

Investor Relations Department

TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-3016

Biogen Inc.

Media Contact:

David Caouette

+1 617 679 4945

public.affairs@biogen.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Hencke

+1 781 464 2442

IR@biogen.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/18-month-pre-specified-analysis-showing-consistent-reduction-in-clinical-outcome-measures-from-a-lecanemab-ban2401-phase-2b-clinical-trial-in-early-alzheimers-disease-published-in-peer-reviewed-journal-alzheimers-research-an-301271976.html

SOURCE Eisai Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen Stock Could Rise 85%. Two Drugs Are Critical.

    Jefferies analyst Michael Yee wrote that he remains optimistic on aducanumab, Biogen's Alzheimer's therapy, and that a depression drug has potential too.

  • Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Dallas Stars: Live scoring updates

    Detroit Red Wings game time, TV channel, radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Dallas Stars

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla, Nvidia Lead 'Hard Penny' Market Rally Retreat; IBM Flirts With Breakout, Netflix Near Buy With Earnings Due

    The "hard penny" market rally retreated Monday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and Square. IBM flirted with a breakout late on Q1 results. Netflix is near a buy point with earnings due.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • Chip shortage casts shadow over China's auto industry recovery

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A global shortage of semiconductors is hitting autos production in China, jeopardising hopes the world's biggest car market might spearhead a recovery in the sector, industry executives warn. Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the shortages, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Volkswagen AG, China's biggest foreign automaker which hopes to sell over four million vehicles in the country, said the situation had not improved in the second quarter.

  • Bank of England and HM Treasury Launch Taskforce for UK CBDC

    This is the first sign the Bank of England exploring the launch of a CBDC following the release of a discussion paper in March 2020.

  • NextEra Inks $733 Million Wind Purchase in Latest Green Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. agreed to acquire four wind farms from Brookfield Renewable Partners LP for $733 million in the energy giant’s biggest purchase since 2019.The wind turbines have combined output of almost 400 megawatts and have long-term sales contracts for their power, NextEra said in a statement on Monday. Three are in California and one is in New Hampshire. NextEra plans to fund the transaction with a combination of cash and debt.NextEra Energy Partners LP, the subsidiary that is purchasing the assets, is a publicly listed partnership formed by its parent to buy energy projects. The Brookfield deal is its largest since the acquisition of a natural gas pipeline operator about 18 months ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“This deal is a bit unusual because NEP is buying assets from a third-party rather than the parent company,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James. “Other than that, this is a routine, modest-sized acquisition for NEP” that will increase NEP’s generation portfolio by about 7%.Florida-based NextEra is the world’s biggest provider of wind and solar energy and for a brief span in 2020 surpassed oil titans Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. in market value. The deal with Brookfield is its most recent move into renewables this year, with NextEra working on a plan to electrify school buses, building the world’s biggest solar-powered battery system as well as a solar farm in Iowa.NextEra was also one of the big U.S. utilities that last week told Texas lawmakers that proposals to mandate winterization of the power grid would unfairly burden wind and solar generators with extra costs.Units of NextEra Energy Partners fell 0.7% to $73.77 at 9:41 a.m. in New York. The deal is expected to close during the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop loses CEO in latest management shakeup

    The company's shares, which were at the heart of a Reddit-driven trading frenzy, jumped 9% in premarket trade on Monday after GameStop said Sherman would resign on or before July 31 and that it had started looking for a successor. Reuters had earlier reported that GameStop's board was working with an executive headhunter on the CEO search and that its directors had spoken to potential candidates from gaming, e-commerce and technology sectors. GameStop also said Sherman had refused to receive compensation for his role as a director, both before and after separation date, and had agreed to cancel his 2020 performance-vested restricted stock award.

  • PBoC Softens Tone Toward Bitcoin, Stablecoins, Calling Them ‘Alternative Investment’

    The deputy governor said bitcoin and stablecoins were investment options and not currency during the Boao Forum on Sunday.

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”How China Is Closing In on Its Own Digital Currency: QuickTakeThe initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Is Strong At The Start Of The Week

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.3835 and is testing the next resistance at 1.3865.

  • Ford to start on-site COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

    Ford Motor Company and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have secured contracts allowing them to provide the vaccines at the company's manufacturing facilities in Southeast Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, starting Monday, the automaker said. "COVID-19 vaccines are a major tool to help reduce the risk of infection, so we want to ensure our employees have access to vaccines," Ford's corporate medical director, Dr Francesca Litow, said.

  • Bank of England Joins Global Peers Exploring a Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Treasury and the Bank of England are weighing the potential creation of a central bank digital currency, joining authorities from China to Sweden exploring the next big step in the future of money.The government and central bank on Monday announced the creation of a task force to coordinate on the possibility of BOE-issued digital money for use by households and businesses. They will engage in discussions with stakeholders on the risks and benefits before making a decision.If approved, the digital currency would “exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them,” according to the statement.With modern technologies and the coronavirus accelerating the push toward cashless transactions, and crypto currencies such as Bitcoin gaining traction, central banks are taking action to make sure they don’t fall behind.In 2020, the Bahamas launched the Sand Dollar, making it among the world’s first sovereign-backed digital currencies. The European Central Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have said they could follow suit around the middle of the decade.China is also considering a digital yuan, but the Federal Reserve has previously said it was not something the U.S. would rush into.The U.K. task force will be jointly chaired by BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and the Treasury’s Director General of Financial Services, Katharine Braddick. A new CBDC division will be set up at the central bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Britcoin' not bitcoin? UK considers new digital currency

    LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak told the Bank of England on Monday to look at the case for a new "Britcoin", or central bank-backed digital currency, aimed at tackling some of the challenges posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. "We're launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC)," Sunak told a financial industry conference. Soon after, Sunak tweeted the single word "Britcoin" in reply to the finance ministry's announcement of the taskforce.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed During the Pandemic Has Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club shows. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Edges Higher With Weaker Dollar Amid Mixed Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher with help from a weakening dollar while a worsening demand picture in parts of the world continued to hold back prices from another breakout.Futures in New York rose 0.4% Monday after trading in a $1 range during the session. Total road fuel sales in France remained lower compared to the same time in 2019, while a key refiner in India is slashing oil processing rates as the virus rapidly spreads and lockdowns pummel fuel use in the country. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for the lowest since late February, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.“Energy consumption in areas that are reopening faster than others is showing the increased demand for oil,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “Other places will start to reopen one after another. It’s unclear when we’ll get to fully or more than 80% vaccinated, but that’s when crude oil can take off.”While rising momentum in the U.S. vaccination campaign is boosting optimism around a demand rebound there, the market is holding back from testing this year’s highs as it waits for other countries to narrow the gap. Oil’s forward curve is pointing toward growing confidence, with the widely watched spread between the nearest December contracts widening to its most bullish backwardation structure in roughly a month. “U.S. demand seems to be healthy, and that’s giving us support,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. However, “we still have questions around international virus outbreaks, and we’re seeing troubling numbers in India that are forcing them to shut down infrastructure.”In physical markets, U.S. sour crudes are signaling strength as nationwide refineries runs have increased to the highest in over a year in recent weeks. The premium for Southern Green Canyon against Nymex oil futures is near the highest since late February, while other sour grades like Mars and Poseidon have also strengthened in the past couple months.Traders are also following high-level talks between Iran, the U.S. and other nations aimed at ending a standoff over the nuclear deal abandoned by former President Trump. Washington described negotiations as “constructive,” while the Islamic Republic signaled it was ready to debate details to revive the accord. An agreement could see U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.