After 18-month slide, RV industry anticipates a modest rebound in 2024

This is a Momentum travel trailer manufactured by Grand Design. The company was one of many manufacturers and suppliers aiming to drum up business with the Dealer Open House that ran through Wednesday Sept. 27 in Elkhart County.

After working its way through an oversupply of motorized and towable campers over the past 18 months, the RV industry expects a modest rebound in 2024 that could be boosted by sliding interest rates and other factors.

That’s according to the latest forecast from ITR Economics for the RV Industry Association, the industry trade group that represents most manufacturers. ITR is predicting that shipments will range from 343,900 units to 356,300 units next year, which would represent a gain of 11.8% to 15.8% compared to anticipated totals of 302,100 to 313,400 in 2023.

“We’re hearing that a lot of dealers have worked through excess inventory,” said Monika Geraci, a spokesperson for the RVIA. “We knew this (2023) wasn’t going to be a great year because of inflation and interest rates.

“It’s tough for people to pull the trigger on making an RV purchase when there were so many economic uncertainties,” she added, pointing out that even concerns about a recession now seem to be waning.

Richard Schnippel, a founder and partner of Elkhart-based Encore RV, also sees a modest uptick in the overall industry in 2024 as long as interest rates start to come down, as predicted. “There’s still very good attendance at the shows,” he said, indicating there’s still a lot of interest in camping and RVing.

Encore didn’t have a large backlog of RVs on dealer lots because the company was only founded in 2021 and focuses on providing relatively affordable and durable trailers ― priced from $20,000 to $50,000 ― that have an all-aluminum frame, contain no wood and offer the ability to camp off-grid for several days.

In fact, Schnippel said, Encore’s backlog has become more challenging to fulfill since his small factory was involved in an overnight fire prior to Thanksgiving. Since then, the business has been scrambling to get back up and operating.

Richard Schnippel, founder and partner at Encore RV, points out the ROG adventure trailer, which is built for boondocking in the wilderness.

"We need to get product done for the shows,” he said, pointing out that dealers showed a lot of interest in Encore’s product lineup during the massive Open House event that was held in Elkhart at the end of September.

Beyond strong attendance at RV shows, Geraci also pointed out that registrations for new RVs have outpaced production for more than a year, further indicating that much of the production slowdown was caused by excess inventory that built up on dealer lots in 2022.

According to its latest RVIA report, 266,492 RVs were shipped to dealers through October while registrations were at about 342,000 for the same 10-month period, Geraci said.

The buildup was the result of the pandemic when consumers rushed to buy RVs, boats and other gear aimed at outdoor activities because so many other types of travel and entertainment were eliminated or greatly restricted.

Because of that high demand, RV manufacturers produced a record 600,240 RVs in 2021 and continued at a high pace in 2022 until it became apparent around midyear that high interest rates and excess inventory were starting to slow sales.

Even with the slowdown, manufacturers still produced 493,268 RVs in 2022, the third highest total ever recorded.

“While the past year has presented macroeconomic challenges for the industry leading to shipment declines, this latest forecast indicates a poised recovery with anticipated moderate increases in 2024 and a subsequent accelerated growth trend in the latter half of the year,” RV Industry President and CEO Craig Kirby said in a release.

“The affordability and convenience of RVing has an enduring appeal, and our research shows consumers’ continued interest in RVing, and a steadfast desire to embrace outdoor experiences while spending quality time with family and friends,” he added.

Retro travel trailers made by Riverside RV are on display at the Dealer Open House in Elkhart.

The strength of the industry is important in the 2nd Congressional District in northern Indiana because it provides more than 34,000 jobs with annual wages of $2.5 billion, according to the latest estimates.

Even with the 18-month downturn, the industry has tried to retain as many workers as possible because of the still-tight labor market. In November, Elkhart County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.7%, only slightly above the statewide average of 3.4%.

That doesn't surprise Geraci and other industry observers.

"During the surge, companies were struggling to find people to build RVs," she said. "So it makes sense that they're doing everything they can now to retain the employees that they have."

Email Tribune staff writer Ed Semmler at esemmler@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Elkhart-focused RV industry anticipates modest rebound in 2024