18 Thailand Companies and Entrepreneurs Win Coveted Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand
SINGAPORE, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. William E. Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International Public Company Limited is among 18 winners of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter. The Awards were presented by Enterprise Asia, the leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship.
They were chosen from over 100 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.
Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards past recipients include the late Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay, Top Glove's Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo, Ciputra and Mochtar Riady, Hong Kong's Angela Leong On Kei, Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, mainland China's Xu Rongmao and Hon Kwok Lung, India's Adi Godrej and Rahul Bajaj, Philippines's Tony Tan Chaktiong and the late Henry Sy, Sr.
The awards is officiated by Dr Sansern Samalapa, Vice Minister for Commerce of the Kingdom of Thailand; H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand; Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Datuk William Ng, Immediate Past President of Enterprise Asia, and Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat, Juror of APEA Thailand and Dean of Chulalongkorn Business School, Chulalongkorn University.
Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia said, "APEA aims to bring forth an even more reputable event than before, to recognise outstanding enterprises and their contributions to the development of the nation and the people"
"Entrepreneurship is the backbone of our economy. As we enter the next phase of economic recovery, it is critical for us to spur collaboration and innovation to create an entrepreneurial culture that will not only rebuild and advance the country's economy, but also empower the next generation of Thailand entrepreneurs and businesses."
Mr. William E. Heinecke, Chairman of Minor International Public Company Limited was named Entrepreneur of the Year.
Among the notable awardees are Mr. Sara Lamsam of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited and Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon of PTT Public Company Limited under the Master Entrepreneur category, Goodyear (Thailand) Public Company Limited and Siam Piwat Company Limited. under the Corporate Excellence category, B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd and The Mall Group under the Inspirational Brand category, The ONE Enterprise Public Company Limited under the Fast Enterprise category.
The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter is supported by India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC Thailand), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC). PR Newswire was the Official News Release Distribution Partner while Bangkok Post was the Media Partner.
FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 THAILAND CHAPTER
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY
NAME
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
William E. Heinecke
Minor International Public Company
Hospitality, Food
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
NAME
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
Saowalak Chotitawan
Health Foods Co.,Ltd.
Food & Beverage
Somchai
I&I Group Public Company Limited
Professional & Business Services
Sompop Majiswala
Maxis Products Co., Ltd.
Building Materials
Sara Lamsam
Muang Thai Life Assurance Public
Financial Services
Surawech Telan
Noble Restaurant Co., Ltd.
Food & Beverage
Dan Pathomvanich
NR Instant Produce PCL.
Food & Beverage
Auttapol Rerkpiboon
PTT Public Company Limited
Oil & Gas
Suvita Charanwong
Tellscore Co., Ltd.
Professional &
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
Detekt Design Co., Ltd.
Professional & Business
Noble Restaurant Co., Ltd.
Food & Beverage
Tellscore Co., Ltd.
Professional & Business
The ONE Enterprise Public Company Limited
Media & Entertainment
Vision E.Consultants Co., Ltd.
Professional & Business
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited
Energy
Goodyear (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Automotive
Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Food & Beverage
Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company
Financial Services
PTT Public Company Limited
Oil & Gas
Siam Piwat Company Limited
Property Development
Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited
Food & Beverage
The Mall Lifestore by The Mall Group
Retail
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
Goodyear (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Automotive
Health Foods Co.,Ltd.
Food & Beverage
Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company
Financial Services
PTT Public Company Limited
Oil & Gas
Siam Piwat Company Limited
Property Development
The Mall Group
Retail
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.
