180 Cakes Caters to the Celiac Crowd

Those Who Are Managing a Significant Gluten Allergy Can Still Access Delectable, Diet-Friendly Desserts Through 180 Cakes' Popular Baking Mixes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes is a company that was launched with the goal of providing alternative baking dessert mixes that are so good, everyone can enjoy them. Company owner Kara Payne is well aware of the unpleasant stereotype that most alternative baking options have. The texture, density, and above all, the taste is typically inferior to the real thing.

This disparity in taste and quality is what finally convinced Payne to launch 180 Cakes. The move came after spending years working as a professional chef in a bakery. "I am an Australian chef who specializes in baking," Payne explains. After years of using unhealthy ingredients to create admittedly scrumptious baked goods, Payne decided that there had to be a way to combine taste and health. "I wanted to give people an option that was more wholesome than the highly processed commercial baking mixes filled with nasty ingredients that are currently dominating the market."

In 2017, the chef finally decided to branch out on her own. "My goal was — and continues to be — to create baked treats that wouldn't have negative impacts on people's health, that would be safe for people with diabetes and celiac disease, and most importantly would taste delicious."

This theme of taste and health runs throughout everything that Payne does. In fact, the culinary entrepreneur identifies two things that she focuses on when working on her business, "When I create a 180 Cakes mix I only focus on two things: that it tastes so delicious that everyone will enjoy it, and that it only contains real ingredients which are clean, natural, and won't spike your blood sugar levels." Payne adds, "It took me seven months of experimentation just to create my first cake mix because I refused to compromise on taste and quality."

Each of Payne's creations since then has taken a similar amount of time to perfect — and the results of this herculean effort speak for themselves. 180 Cakes mixes taste like normal desserts in spite of being sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free.

That last item is particularly useful for those managing celiac disease. The severe immune reaction to eating gluten makes life difficult for anyone with celiac to eat baked goods. The ability to find immaculately gluten-free products that are genuinely delicious is as special as it is hard to come by.

And yet, Payne has managed to do just that with her 180 Cakes recipes. The fact that the Australian brand is also in the process of entering the U.S. market bodes well for the millions of individuals currently living under the restrictions of a celiac diet, as well.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes is an Australian company that was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, celiac, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

