180 Cakes Helps Its Customers Take "One Step Forward"

The Australian Health Food Brand Was Founded on the Principle of Improving Health Without Compromising on Taste

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes founder Kara Payne knows how easy it is to crave dessert. That's why she founded 180 Cakes. Her company is inspired by the concept that it's never too late to turn things around and "take one step forward."

After finishing her chef apprenticeship over a decade ago, Payne found herself working as a pastry chef in restaurants and cake shops. As she plied her trade, the avid baker found herself in a world steeped in creams, fats, and sugars as she baked delectable confections around the clock.

As time went on, Payne began to realize that the sweet taste and sugary rush that her baked goods offered wasn't really worth the poor health that it inevitably led to. In December 2016, this realization officially turned into conviction. Payne began eating healthier and, before long, the chef departed her traditional job in order to launch her own health-food-focused dessert company.

Before she officially opened her doors, Payne spent months working on her initial recipe. "It took me seven months of experimentation just to create my first cake mix because I refused to compromise on taste and quality," explains the entrepreneur. Once she had her first recipe in hand, her company, 180 Cakes soon followed.

Payne's venture was focused on a two-part goal. "I am a chef who specializes in baking," Payne says, "so, when I create a 180 Cakes mix, I only focus on two things." These two focal points are that "it tastes so delicious that everyone will enjoy it," and "it only contains real ingredients which are clean, natural, and won't spike your blood sugar levels."

In other words, Payne wants to deliver incredible taste without the unhealthy after effects. This is what inspired the name of her brand. 180 Cakes is based on a conversation between Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia and Doug Tompkins of North Face during the film "180° South." In it, the pair of entrepreneurs discuss the folly of the concept that "you can't go back," using the example of walking up to a cliff as an excellent reason to make a 180-degree turn before taking your next "step forward."

For Payne, this is the heart and soul of her business. If her delectable mixes can help others turn around and "take one step forward" in the name of their health, it makes every minute invested in her growing company well worth the effort.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

