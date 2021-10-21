U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.00
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,409.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,340.00
    -37.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.30
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.10
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0300 (+1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    15.90
    +0.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9710
    -0.3580 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,022.57
    +674.87 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,533.03
    +52.22 (+3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.05
    -33.05 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

180 Cakes Offers a Gluten- and Sugar-Free Donut Option to American Consumers

·3 min read

Donuts Are Off-Limits for Most Dieters, But Australian Health Food Brand 180 Cakes Has Created a Healthy Donut That Still Tastes ...Like a Donut.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kara Payne launched 180 Cakes in early 2018, she had two goals in mind. The first was to create dessert mixes that only contained clean, natural ingredients that didn't spike blood sugar levels. This healthy focus came from Payne's years of experience baking pastries as a professional chef in restaurants and cake shops.

Along with her admirable focus on health, Payne also made a firm commitment when it came to taste. The owner explains that this desire wasn't just to make a passable alternative to traditional desserts. She wanted each and every recipe mix to "taste so delicious that everyone will enjoy it."

This two-part goal of creating genuinely healthy desserts that are accessible to all and sundry has met resounding success thus far. This began in her home country of Australia and has since grown beyond to the shores of New Zealand and, more recently, the United States.

While the arrival of 180 Cakes in the Land of the Free is great news for Americans at all times of the year, there's one mix that Payne is particularly proud of — and which has become available just in time for the chilly fall weather: her Cinnamon Donuts mix.

Commenting on this one-of-a-kind mix, Payne says, "I've always loved donuts, but I could only find mixes that made donut-shaped cakes." This is a classic issue with baking alternatives — especially when they're as temperamental as a donut. Rather than creating a diet-friendly equivalent, the results of an alternative donut mix are typically more of a fried cake or some other, less airy option.

Payne found this to be unacceptable, so she put her culinary acumen to work to find a better solution. "I created a mix that uses yeast to make delicious real cinnamon donuts," she explains. Payne is proud of her unique donut concoction. It's a mix that delivers delightfully fluffy, genuinely healthy donuts without equal this side of the Pacific Ocean.

The result is that this fall, for the first time ever, Americans following strict diets will be able to bake Payne's health-friendly donut recipe right in their own kitchens. This is welcome news as Americans across the continent begin to gather for bonfires, spiced cider, and all things autumn.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com.

Please direct inquiries to:
Angie Bolasco
(954) 945-8162
321811@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/180-cakes-offers-a-gluten--and-sugar-free-donut-option-to-american-consumers-301405165.html

SOURCE 180 Cakes

