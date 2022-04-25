U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.75
    -36.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,449.00
    -279.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,258.25
    -95.25 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.00
    -24.70 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.65
    -4.42 (-4.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.70
    -17.60 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.60 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +7.24 (+31.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2722
    -0.0113 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1950
    -0.2300 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,551.01
    -1,191.78 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.78
    -52.79 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.64
    -162.04 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

1800Wheelchair Partners with loopt™ to Bring Wheelchair Rental to the US

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1800Wheelchair, the largest wheelchair and scooter store online, today announced the launch of Featherchairrental.com, a new rental service that allows customers in the US to rent its Featherchair Brand of the lightest wheelchairs, power chairs, and scooters on the planet. Powered by loopt™, an e-commerce platform for the circular economy, Featherchair Rental showcases the brand's commitment to caring for Americans' mobility needs by delivering innovation to provide better access at a fraction of the price.

loopt logo (CNW Group/loopt)
loopt logo (CNW Group/loopt)

Since launching 25 years ago, 1800Wheelchair has helped over 1 million Americans with their mobility needs. The Featherchair brand was created by realizing that most wheelchairs were too heavy to lift in and out of a car. Featherchair wheelchairs are the lightest in the world, weighing only 13 lbs. The partnership with loopt allows 1800Wheelchair to enhance their customers' experience through rental. The launch of Featherchair Rental marks the first time US consumers can rent the lightest mobility equipment in the world.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with loopt to launch Featherchair Rental in the U.S.," said Joseph Piekarski, CEO of 1800Wheelchair. "Two pillars of our brand are value and convenience. Offering rentals to our US clientele will deliver more flexibility in finding the right assistance when they need it. We're proud to evolve our mobility offerings by leveraging the loopt circular expertise."

To access Featherchair Rental, customers can visit www.1800Wheelchair.com. If an item is available for rental, the "Rent" button will appear. Customers can also visit the rental site directly at www.featherchairrental.com. 1800Wheelchair will offer their top-selling wheelchair, power chair, and scooter for rent. Customers can also purchase key accessory items through the rental site like cup holders and travel bags. When the rental period is over, customers can return their items with free shipping and cleaning, continue to rent with their original monthly price, or purchase their chairs. Customers rent on their own terms, managing their subscriptions through their customer portal.

"Consumers are getting more comfortable with using second-hand items," said Kelly Pigeon, Founder, and CEO at loopt. "Allowing people to 'subscribe' to their products is highly compelling since they only pay for what they need and have a frictionless return path. It's better for the environment as we maximize the useful life of every item. And the retailer wins as they're able to re-sell the same item 10x over instead of once or twice. We're so excited to partner with 1800Wheelchair to provide our customers with a best-in-class rental experience."

To view the Featherchair Rental collection, visit www.Featherchairrental.com.

About 1800Wheelchair.com

Founded in 1997, 1800wheelchair was created to be a one-stop-shop for mobility products, where seniors and their caregivers can learn and buy mobility products that will help them live a more active lifestyle.

At 1800wheelchair.com, we understand that buying medical equipment is a critical decision. We care and are here to help. The business is guided by four principles: expert advice, timely delivery, value, and convenience.

  • Through our network of nationwide warehouses and dedicated staff, 1800Wheelchair.com concentrates on timely delivery.

  • We generate a significant price advantage through our high volume of orders and pass along that savings to you.

  • Through 24-hour website availability and a convenient 800 number, we offer our customers flexibility.

About loopt™

loopt™ is a re-commerce platform that enables retailers across durable good verticals to offer their own rental experience through its Whitelabel solution. Founded in 2018, loopt's proprietary technology automates the circular experience, including the complex operations of returns, cleaning, and repair. For more information, please visit www.looptplatform.com

1800Wheelchair Logo (CNW Group/loopt)
1800Wheelchair Logo (CNW Group/loopt)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1800wheelchair-partners-with-loopt-to-bring-wheelchair-rental-to-the-us-301531493.html

SOURCE loopt

Recommended Stories

  • Global Auditing Firms Struggle to Leave Russia

    The protracted pullout has put Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the awkward position of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but still working for Russian companies, many of them state-owned.

  • Ad group WPP moves into logistics with e-commerce arm Everymile

    WPP, the world's largest advertising company, has launched an end-to-end e-commerce platform to handle the logistics and delivery of products sold by its clients, after it helped them grow online sales through the pandemic. The British-based company set up direct-to-consumer sites for brands when the pandemic shut most shops, and "Everymile" will expand its offer to handle the entire process from attracting a customer to delivering the product to their door. WPP, founded by Martin Sorrell, is known for its advertising and PR agencies including Grey, Wunderman Thompson and Ogilvy.

  • Wall Street Finds New Value in Cash as Global Fears Weigh on Markets

    Worries about the war in Ukraine, China’s Covid-19 outbreak, a U.S. or European recession and surging global inflation are making cash an increasingly popular asset with Wall Street’s top money managers.

  • Some Chinese State Banks to Cut Deposit Rates Monday: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerTwo Chinese state banks will cut deposit rate ceilings on Monday -

  • Japanese Yen’s Drop Raises Potential for Broader Market Trouble

    When markets get turbulent, the yen tends to gain ground. That dynamic has been upended this spring.

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero in Year Worse Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf Hi

  • Schlumberger, Halliburton beat analysts' expectations for Q1; Baker Hughes misses

    For the first quarter of 2022, Schlumberger reported lower revenue and income than the three months immediately prior but improved financials compared to the year-ago quarter.

  • Plotkin Rethinks Plan on Fund Reboot, Apologizes to Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin is pulling a hasty about-face, rethinking the restructuring of Melvin Capital Management just days after he laid out an unusual plan to reboot his beleaguered fund, according to note sent to investors Sunday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger

  • Stocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak compounded fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerThe Stoxx 600 Europe

  • Contrarian Who Called China Tech Selloff Says It’s Not Over Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Manuel Muehl told investors to sell Chinese technology stocks last summer when nearly all of his peers were saying buy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerNine months and about a trillion dollars o

  • One of world's largest tire companies opens new Dayton-area store

    A multi-national tire manufacturing company has opened a new service and retail location in the Dayton region. The project creates jobs and offers another option for local drivers to service their vehicles.

  • Restaurant Earnings Are on Tap. Here’s What to Expect.

    U.S. restaurants are contending with inflation, which has pushed up food commodity prices and labor costs, and crimped customers’ spending power.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Union Pacific CEO: 'We are definitely seeing customers want to use more coal right now'

    According to Union Pacific CEO and President Lance Fritz, surging natural gas prices were one of the main reasons why the railroad company saw increased demand.

  • ‘Companies are beginning to panic’: Experts say China’s lockdowns will make inflation and the supply chain nightmare even worse

    Experts say China's lockdowns will lead to a supply chain crunch on the west coast of the U.S. in the coming weeks, adding to four-decade high inflation.

  • Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election win

    The euro failed to gain a boost from pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron re-election as France's president, and European share futures fell, as investors' fears about global growth outweighed their relief about far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's defeat. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.75% in Asia trading on Monday morning, alongside falls in U.S. futures and Asian shares. With 97% of votes counted, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4% of the vote, interior ministry figures showed.

  • China Allows Banks to Ease Financing for Distressed Developers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank stepped up its support for several distressed developers by allowing banks and bad-debt managers to loosen restrictions on some loans to ease a cash crunch, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAng

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Credit Suisse poised to revamp senior management - paper

    Loss-making Credit Suisse could shake up senior management as new Chairman Axel Lehmann seeks to put the embattled Swiss bank back on stable ground, Swiss Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed sources, the paper said Chief Legal Officer Romeo Cerutti, finance chief David Mathers, and Asia-Pacific regional boss Helman Sitohang were set to step down. Asked about the report, a spokesperson said the bank had been implementing a new strategy and organisational structure announced last November that sharpened its focus on wealth management and scaled back investment banking.