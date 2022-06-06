With $181.7 Billion Global Animal Healthcare Market is expected to Surpass with CAGR 4.3% | Forecast Research Report by 2028 | Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Vantage Market Research
WASHINGTON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In coming years, the demand for livestock animals and animal health products is expected to generate huge revenue. The major factors that are driving the Animal Healthcare Market are the growing importance of animal health and increasing companion animal owner awareness. Also, increasing global population is increasing the demand for animal sources food products. Thus, the market is expected to flourish in the coming years.
The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 141.2 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Animal Healthcare Market size is forecasted to reach USD 181.7 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Animal Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type (Production Animal, Companion Animal), by Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Feed Additives, Diagnostics), by Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics), by End-Use (Reference Laboratories, Point-of-Care Testing/In-House Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.
Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:
Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/animal-healthcare-market-1615/request-sample
(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)
The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.
Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.
We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.
Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.
The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.
Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.
Market Dynamics:
Driver: The Growing Concerns towards Amimal Health
The market for animal health has been growing at 3.5% per annum since 2015. The population trend for companion animals is growing and demand for animal healthcare is surging. It is observed that around 62% of the U.S. population has a companion animal. Thus, ultimately increasing the demand for animal healthcare facilities. Moreover, the rising disposable income of population is supporting the increasing spending on companion animals. For instance, the spending on animal health has increased to USD 58 billion in 2019. A similar trend is observed in other countries as well. Hence, owing to these factors, the demand for Animal Healthcare Market is expected to flourish during the forecast years.
Key Insights & Findings from the Report:
According to our primary respondents’ research, the Animal Healthcare market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% during the forecast period.
The Animal Healthcare market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 141.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 181.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.
On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Animal Healthcare market.
Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/animal-healthcare-market-1615/0
Benefits of Purchasing Animal Healthcare Market Reports:
Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.
Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.
Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.
Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.
Segmentation of the Global Animal Healthcare Market:
Animal Type
Production Animal
Companion Animal
Product
Vaccines
Pharmaceuticals
Medicinal Feed Additives
Diagnostics
Equipment & Disposables
Others
Distribution Channel
Retail
E-Commerce
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
End Use
Reference Laboratories
Point-of-Care Testing/In-House Testing
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/animal-healthcare-market-1615
Restrain: Rise in Cost of Veterinary Services & Testing
The pet adoption across the globe is increasing swiftly and the increasing demand for companion animals. The growing need for animal healthcare is surging and costs of veterinary services and testing are increasing. For instance, The American Pet Products Association (APPA), stated in its annual state of the industry report that U.S. spending on pets reached USD 103.6 billion in 2020, an increase of 6.7 percent from the previous year. Owing to this factor, the market might slowdown in coming years and might face a decent setback.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the animal healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.
Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:
Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021
Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19
Long Term Dynamics
Short Term Dynamics
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/animal-healthcare-market-1615/inquiry-before-buying
(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)
The report on Animal Healthcare Market highlights:
Assessment of the market
Premium Insights
Competitive Landscape
COVID Impact Analysis
Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast
Company Profiles
Global and Regional Dynamics
Regional Analysis:
North America Dominates the Global Animal Healthcare Market
North America held the largest market share in 2021. This region has maximum pet owners and a wide range of definitive measures that are being taken by the government organisation. This helps the market to grow at a faster rate in this region. Also, past experience related to zootonic diseases, advanced technological advancement and enhanced veterinary Research and Development (R&D) drives the market growth in the region.
Recent Developments
In May 2021, Cadila Healthcare’s (Zydus Cadila’s) wholly-owned material subsidiary Zydus Animal Health and Investments (ZAHL) sold its animal healthcare business to a consortium led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management for nearly INR 3,000 crore.
In April 2021, Hester Biosciences stated that it would begin developing research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goats, and swine.
List of Prominent Players in Animal Healthcare Market:
Merck Animal Health
Ceva Sante Animale
Vetoquinol S.A.
Zoetis
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Elanco
IDEXX
Heska Corporation
Covetrus
DRE Veterinary
Mars Inc.
Virbac
Televet
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
B.Braun Vet Care
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Animal Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type (Production Animal, Companion Animal), by Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Feed Additives, Diagnostics), by Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics), by End-Use (Reference Laboratories, Point-of-Care Testing/In-House Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/animal-healthcare-market-857886
Key questions answered in the report:
Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?
Which are the top five players of the Animal Healthcare Market?
How will the Animal Healthcare Market change in the upcoming six years?
Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Animal Healthcare Market?
What is the Animal Healthcare market drivers and restrictions?
What will be the CAGR and size of the Animal Healthcare Market throughout the forecast period?
This market titled “Animal Healthcare Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:
Parameter
Details
Market Size Provided for Years
2016-2028
Base Year
2021
Historic Years
2016-2020
Forecast Years
2022-2028
Segments Covered
Region & Counties Covered
Companies Covered
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/animal-healthcare-market-1615/request-sample
Browse More Related Report:
Veterinary Diagnostics Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-diagnostics-market-1529
Veterinary Software Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-software-market-1525
Livestock Monitoring Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/livestock-monitoring-market-1523
Veterinary Drug Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-drug-market-0873
About Vantage Market Research:
We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr
Contact us
Eric Kunz
6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564
Washington DC 20011-5125
United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727
Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/
Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases
Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs
Blog: