U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,454.00
    -50.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.30
    -0.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.80
    -35.00 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.74 (-3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0063 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    +0.0390 (+2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    18.68
    -0.78 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7380
    +0.3780 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,966.89
    +412.38 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.15
    +38.94 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.43
    +35.94 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

1844 Acquires 4 Claims With 2 Known Showings and Extend Its Position on Native Copper Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
1844 Resources Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 4 claims on its Native Copper Project and from 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp (each a “Vendor”).

Two known showings are part of the claims acquired: Fer à Cheval – 1 and Ruisseau Cantin, 1844 has also acquired an additional 12 claims. (see Figure 1).

Showing

Year

Report

Work

Results

Mineralization

Ruisseau Cantin

1995

GM53761

Trenching

TR 95-01: 0.32% Cu and 0.8 g/t Ag/40.5 m. Including 1.3% Cu and 1.4 g/t Ag/4.0 m (channel sample length)

Fine disseminated chalcocite and some bornite in the cement of a conglomerate and volcanic fragments within the conglomerate.

Fer à Cheval-1

1995

GM56982

Trenching

Tr.95-02: 0.63% Cu / 11.0m (channel sample length)

Exposed hematized porphyritic basalt containing chalcocite, cuprite, bornite and malachite

As consideration for the acquisition each Vendor will receive 200,000 common shares for a total of 400,000 common shares and a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which may be retired for a one-time payment of $500,000.

About Native Copper: 1844 Resources has 100% undivided interest in 172 claims in the Southern part of the Gaspé Peninsula, to the North-West of the municipality of Chandler and Northeast of Port-Daniel. The project now extends on 98sq/km and 7 known showings are part of the property.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
slaberge@1844resourcesr.com

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 81% to 98% Downside, According to Wall Street

    Although a vast majority of Wall Street ratings and price targets on publicly traded companies portend upside, some analysts see nothing short of calamity in the months and years that lie ahead for some of the most popular stocks. Based on the lowest Wall Street price target, the following three ultra-popular stocks could tumble between 81% and 98%. Biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the fastest-growing and most successful investments since the beginning of 2020.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Microsoft announces $60B stock buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Microsoft's new stock buyback plan and dividend hike.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pare losses after retail sales top estimates

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The best way to build lasting wealth isn't a secret: It's all about buying and holding high-quality stocks. But exactly how long should you hold those stocks? Well, legendary value investor Warren Buffett once said his favorite holding period is forever, and those words are some of the best advice I've ever received.