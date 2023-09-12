$185M Liquidated In Crypto Sell-Off, Porsche Recalls Nearly 5,000 Taycan EVs For Fire Risk - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq Set For Lower Open As Inflation Data Looms: Why This Analyst Sees 'Higher Probabilities' Of Gains This Week
Apple, NVIDIA And Other Tech Stocks From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
Oracle, Sight Sciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Matrix Service, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Bumps Up Stake In This Chipmaker After Selling $10M Worth Of Nvidia Last Week
Crypto
Bitcoin ETF Approval: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood And Blockchain Investor O.D. Kobo Forecast Positive Outcome
Elon Musk's Biography Unveils Why He's Not A 'Blockchain Acolyte' Despite Having Fun With Dogecoin
$185M Liquidated In Crypto Sell-Off As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plummet Amid Volatile Market
Gary Gensler Likens Present Situation To Before The Great Depression, Blames Crypto Industry For Non-Compliance: 'Not Surprising...We've Seen Many Problems'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As Beleaguered FTX Looks To Offload Billions In Tokens: Analyst Foresees Extreme Ethereum Crash, Predicts ETH Dropping More Than 70%
US Politics
New BRICS World Currency And Trade Alliance Might Be Dead Before Getting Started Amid Disagreement And US Dollar Still Used In 90% Of All Trade
Desantis And Trump Ready For Showdown Over GOP Delegate Rules At California Convention
GOP Congressman Criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene's Biden Impeachment Stance: 'She's Now the Expert
Trump's Niece Slams GOP For Turning Blind Eye To Ex-President's Attack On Democracy, Nexus With Dictators: 'We Need To Make It Stop
Trump Files Motion Seeking Dismissal Of Georgia Election Case Charges
GOP Senators Urge Kevin McCarthy To Act To Prevent Looming Government Shutdown: 'Let The House Give It A College Try'
World Politics
Kim Jong Un Heads To Russia In Heavily Armored Train For Anticipated Weapons Deal Amid Ukraine War
Ukrainian Special Forces Score Hit On Russian Su-30 In Dramatic Sea Encounter
World Economy
Electric Vehicles
Jim Cramer 'Not Convinced' Tesla's Dojo Can Rival Nvidia As He Tears Into Morgan Stanley's Stock Upgrade
Porsche Recalls Nearly 5,000 Taycan EVs For Fire Risk, Following Volkswagen's Recall Of Audi EVs
Tech
Leveraging Acquisitions And Innovations To Accelerate Microsoft's Cloud & AI Business
Apple, Dell Get A Breather As India Said To Mull Softer Stand On Tech Imports For Now
These 5 Big Changes In iPhone 15 Series Will Be The Stand Out Upgrades Over iPhone 14
Here's Why Apple Took 8 Years To Bring USB-C To iPhone Despite Contributing To Its Development
Munster Warns Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event 'May Fall Flat' If Expectations Are Heavy — Outlines 3 'Material' Updates
New Leak Reiterates Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Get RAM Boost to 8GB, But This Crucial Choice Remains Unchanged
Consumer
Why Corrugated Packaging Company WestRock's Shares Are Going Up Today?
Ford Trying To Steal Apple's Thunder? CEO Farley Teases New F-150 Offering Alongside iPhone 15 Launch
Real Estate
3 REITs With Over 7% Dividend Yields And Huge Gains In The Past Month
Industrials
Aviation Leasing Firm AerCap Shares Slip As General Electric Sells $2.4B Worth Of Stake
Space
SpaceX, Telesat Join Forces: Falcon 9 Rockets To Ferry Broadband Satellites 14 Times To Low-Earth Orbit
