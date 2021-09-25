U.S. markets closed

$ 187 Bn growth opportunity in Car-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025 | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities, and New Product Launches | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Car-as-a-Service Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Attractive Opportunities in Car-as-a-Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Car-as-a-Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The car-as-a-service market value is anticipated to grow by USD 187.05 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the wide range of vehicles with a single subscription package and financial support by service providers to potential drivers. However, the availability of automotive financing will hinder the market growth.

The rise in urbanization encouraging vendors to expand their ride-hailing services will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the growing use of public transport is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The car-as-a-service market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AB Volvo, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Lyft Inc., SIXT SE, and Uber Technologies Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the car-as-a-service market is classified into ride-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and car subscription. The market growth in the ride-hailing segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports on Industrials include:

Global Self-driving Taxi Market - Global self-driving taxi market is segmented by level of autonomy (SAE level 3 and SAE level 4 and 5) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Car Sharing Market - Global car sharing market is segmented by end-user (business and individual) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Car rental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Car subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Volvo

  • Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

  • BMW Group

  • Daimler AG

  • Ford Motor Co.

  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • Lyft Inc.

  • SIXT SE

  • Uber Technologies Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-187-bn-growth-opportunity-in-car-as-a-service-market-2021-2025--insights-on-emerging-trends-opportunities-and-new-product-launches--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301383718.html

SOURCE Technavio

