$ 187 Bn growth opportunity in Car-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025 | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities, and New Product Launches | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Car-as-a-Service Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

Attractive Opportunities in Car-as-a-Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The car-as-a-service market value is anticipated to grow by USD 187.05 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the wide range of vehicles with a single subscription package and financial support by service providers to potential drivers. However, the availability of automotive financing will hinder the market growth.

The rise in urbanization encouraging vendors to expand their ride-hailing services will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the growing use of public transport is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The car-as-a-service market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AB Volvo, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Lyft Inc., SIXT SE, and Uber Technologies Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the car-as-a-service market is classified into ride-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and car subscription. The market growth in the ride-hailing segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports on Industrials include:

Story continues

Global Self-driving Taxi Market - Global self-driving taxi market is segmented by level of autonomy (SAE level 3 and SAE level 4 and 5) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Car Sharing Market - Global car sharing market is segmented by end-user (business and individual) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Car rental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Car subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Lyft Inc.

SIXT SE

Uber Technologies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-187-bn-growth-opportunity-in-car-as-a-service-market-2021-2025--insights-on-emerging-trends-opportunities-and-new-product-launches--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301383718.html

SOURCE Technavio