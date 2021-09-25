$ 187 Bn growth opportunity in Car-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025 | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities, and New Product Launches | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Car-as-a-Service Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The car-as-a-service market value is anticipated to grow by USD 187.05 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the wide range of vehicles with a single subscription package and financial support by service providers to potential drivers. However, the availability of automotive financing will hinder the market growth.
The rise in urbanization encouraging vendors to expand their ride-hailing services will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the growing use of public transport is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The car-as-a-service market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AB Volvo, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Lyft Inc., SIXT SE, and Uber Technologies Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Type, the car-as-a-service market is classified into ride-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and car subscription. The market growth in the ride-hailing segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Car rental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Car subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Volvo
Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.
BMW Group
Daimler AG
Ford Motor Co.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
Hyundai Motor Co.
Lyft Inc.
SIXT SE
Uber Technologies Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
