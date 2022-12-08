U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.25
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,650.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,530.75
    +21.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.60
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.43
    +0.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.81
    +0.64 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7860
    +0.2620 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,835.09
    +21.51 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.37
    -6.66 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.01
    -5.18 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

1877-2022: HAPPY 145TH BIRTHDAY BARILLA A STORY OF TASTE, KNOW-HOW AND SUSTAINABILITY

·2 min read

PARMA, Italy, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred and forty-five years of history for Barilla, the Italian food Company. A journey around a vision, the one of Pietro Barilla sr, who in 1877 opened a bread and pasta shop in Parma with the dream of feeding people what he would feed his children. Around that principle a model of business has grown and today unites 8,500 people and a supply chain that shares values and passion for quality.

Barilla's story began in 1877, when Pietro Barilla sr opened a small bread and pasta store in Parma, with the dream of giving people food that he would give his own children. Around this principle has grown a business model that brings &quot;The Joy of Food for a Better Life&quot; into people's homes.
Barilla's story began in 1877, when Pietro Barilla sr opened a small bread and pasta store in Parma, with the dream of giving people food that he would give his own children. Around this principle has grown a business model that brings "The Joy of Food for a Better Life" into people's homes.

On the occasion of its 145th anniversary, a special stamp inspired by a 1947 communication campaign was issued, interpreting the company's history, its relationship with art, and its ability to respond innovatively to the needs of each age and time.

Barilla's journey, almost a century and a half long, has accompanied Italian social and economic changes: it has traversed wars, economic booms and recessions, glocalization and pandemic, amid technological innovations (from the invention of the pasta packaging, to the one printed in 3D or with legume flour), cultural and costume phenomena with communication campaigns that have set the standard, and icons of Italian-ness such as Academy Award winners Federico Fellini, Giuseppe Tornatore, Gabriele Salvatores. Barilla's vision has grown with its horizons, from the conquest of international markets (there are 100 countries where its brands are present) to the major global issues of sustainable development and nutrition.

Today, the Group's purpose – "The joy of food for a better life" - brings people closer to the joy of good food and makes quality the choice for a better life, from each individual to the planet. It's a commitment from field to fork, to bring to the world tasty, joyful and wholesome products, made with selected raw materials from responsible supply chains.

The journey of a Made in Italy goes on with the reopening, in Parma, of Bottega Barilla. A historic place where founder Pietro Barilla Sr used to welcome his first customers is now an experiential space to discover, among relics of the past and historical images, the new Barilla Al Bronzo Pasta, with a dedicated multi-sensory and immersive path. Al Bronzo can be observed in many shapes, smelled to capture its aroma, touched to appreciate its roughness (thanks to the traditional method of bronze drawing), and tasted in the ancient laboratory with preparations by Barilla chefs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963859/Barilla.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1877-2022-happy-145th-birthday-barilla-a-story-of-taste-know-how-and-sustainability-301697524.html

SOURCE Barilla

Recommended Stories

  • French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now

    French author Annie Ernaux who won this year's Nobel Prize for literature, said Tuesday that men need to change their attitudes now, before women attain full equality with them. “Because if men do not become aware of their body, their way of life, their way of behaving and what motivates them, no real liberation for women will happen,” she told a press conference ahead of the Nobel Prizes award ceremony on Saturday.

  • As Harry and Meghan's documentary lands on Netflix, here's everything we know about the Duke of Sussex's memoir

    Proceeds of the highly anticipated autobiographical memoir will be donated to two charities by the Duke of Sussex.

  • The Real Reason Milo Yiannopoulos Left Kanye’s Campaign

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyKanye West seems more unhinged than ever before—and that’s saying something. And with Milo Yiannopoulos now booted from Kanye’s orbit, the only person who’s really winning is white nationalist Nick Fuentes, says host Will Sommer on this week’s episode of Fever Dreams.According to Sommer, who spoke “to people who talk to Kanye and are around him,” one theory why Yiannopoulos left is, in part, because “Nick was perhaps gaining too much inf

  • What is your favourite book of 2022? Submit your review

    Finding your next read isn’t always a simple task, but sometimes all it takes to discover your perfect book match is a riveting review from a fellow book lover.

  • Kirk Cameron is denied story-hour slot by public libraries for his new faith-based kids book

    Kirk Cameron, writer and father of six, has a new book for kids, "As You Grow," full of biblical wisdom. But he and Brave Books have not gotten a single "yes" from any public libraries for a story-hour program.

  • These 5 Words Have Been Selected As 2022’s “Word Of The Year”

    Here are the words that defined 2022.View Entire Post ›

  • The 'Ski Slope Method' of Organizing Is for Anyone Who Feels Overwhelmed by Clutter

    In her new book, "Home Therapy," licensed therapist-turned-interior-designer Anita Yokota shares her top home-tidying tips.

  • 'Expressive times': Publishing industry an open book in 2022

    In 2022, the story of book publishing was often the industry itself. Penguin Random House's attempt to purchase Simon & Schuster ended up in a Washington, D.C. courtroom, as the Department of Justice prevailed after a three week antitrust trial last summer that also served as an extensive, often unflattering probe into how the business operates. In November, some 250 HarperCollins union employees went on strike, their calls for improved wages and benefits and greater workplace diversity amplifying an industry-wide discussion over the historically low pay for entry- and mid-level workers.

  • Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography: 'She Said Her Entire Life Was a Fight'

    Author Kate Andersen Brower had access to 7,358 personal letters, and conducted over 250 interviews, for Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon

  • AutoZone Stock Skids After Earnings Beat As Inflation Boosts Inventory

    AutoZone reported earnings and revenue growth to start fiscal year 2023, even as used car prices are beginning to come down.

  • Shares of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer maker jump on stronger forecast

    Shares of clothing maker Oxford Industries Inc. rose 6.3% after hours on Wednesday after the company raised its full-year outlook, following strong demand for its Tommy Bahama brand, gains from "another period of robust full-price selling" and confidence heading into the holidays. The company, which also owns the Lilly Pulitzer resort-wear brand, said it expected full-year net sales of between $1.395 billion and $1.410 billion, up from a prior forecast of between $1.3 billion and $1.325 billion.

  • Boeing Stock Upgraded On New Order Deal Buzz, As This 50-Year Era Ends

    Bank of America upgraded Boeing stock as the Dow aerospace giant reportedly nears a deal with UAL for dozens of 787 Dreamliner jets.

  • What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate

    Ensuring you have enough money socked away for retirement is a difficult task. Calculating exactly how much you'll need in the future - with the moving target of unexpected healthcare costs and the uncertainty of your life expectancy - can … Continue reading → The post What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • On Holding's Strong Brand Momentum Gets The Likes Of This Analyst

    Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of On Holdings AG (NYSE: ONON) with a price target of $30.00. The company noted it had seen a good holiday season so far in footwear with full-price sales. The recent 2-for-1 apparel promotion it ran online was limited and used as an activation to drive customers to the site and clear some out-of-season products. Looking to 2023, Spring orders from wholesale accounts reflect continued strong growth sup

  • Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight: Adobe and GameStop join Intel, Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs this fall.

  • 2022 Power Players: Meet Central Florida's Disruptors

    Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Power Players in Central Florida recognizes business leaders and executives who are helping grow and innovate the way business is done throughout the region. Winners were chosen in five categories: Industry Giants, Disruptors, Deal Makers, Connectors and Heavy Hitters. This article introduces the eight businesspeople who were chosen as the Disruptors, those changing the way we do business through innovation, new technology, new products/services and challenges to current business norms.

  • UK House Prices Fall Fastest in 14 Years, Halifax Says

    (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in 14 years in November after surging interest rates reduced the affordability of properties, Halifax said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026World Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesT

  • Ollie's Stock Is Becoming a Bargain Itself

    Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings reported their latest earnings figures to shareholders Wednesday morning and slashed their full-year sales forecast. In this daily bar chart of OLLI, below, we can see that prices have been working lower from early July. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from early July as traders have been more aggressive sellers.

  • NRG to Buy Vivint for $2.8 Billion in Bet on Smart Home Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- NRG Energy Inc. agreed to buy Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $2.8 billion to accelerate the US power producer’s strategy of diversifying from its core electricity-generation business by focusing on retail consumers.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accu

  • United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template

    United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines and its pilots union would set an industry pattern. "It's a rich contract but I think the really good news is it means we'll all get deals done essentially on the same terms and can move forward," Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington late Monday. Delta struck a tentative deal Friday to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract.