1889 Foundation accepting applications for Creative Health Impact Grant

JOHNSTOWN ― 1889 Foundation and Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance (PRAA) have partnered to foster connections between the arts and health and wellness in Cambria and Somerset counties via the 1889 Foundation Creative Health Impact Grant (CHIG). The grant application opens April 19 with the deadline to apply set for June 28.

Grant amounts will be based on quality and quantity of applications but will be between $1,000 and $6,000.

"By combining the arts with a health and wellness component the grant becomes a viable option for organizations that may not normally have had programs with both focuses,” said 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann.

To improve the overall wellbeing of our communities, the grant requires a strong arts component and an equally strong health/wellness component for project activities. Applicants must show collaborative approaches with quality partners (individuals or other nonprofit organizations) who have the same principles and clearly define arts and healthcare partners. Funded activities include but are not limited to exhibitions, performances, festivals, and continuing programs that relate to health and wellness.

Eligible organizations are those under section 501(c)3 or similar section of the tax code or fully accredited post-secondary educational institutions. Projects must take place in Cambria and/or Somerset counties. Multiple applications from one organization will be accepted if each application is distinctly different from the other application. Well-established and new projects are eligible for the grant.

New applicants must schedule a meeting either in person or by phone with PRAA’s executive director to discuss the scope of the program or project. The PRAA executive director can be reached by email at director@praa.net or by phone at 724-840-5688 to set up a meeting or provide notice of your intent to apply. For a more comprehensive overview of the grant and eligibility requirements, visit https://praa.net/1889-foundation-grant-program.

