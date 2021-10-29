U.S. markets closed

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Greenfield, Wisconsin Announces Third Quarter Operating Results

GREENFIELD, Wis., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Greenfield, Wisconsin [NASDAQ BCOW] today reported a fiscal third quarter net loss of $115,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of ($0.02), for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $412,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in non-interest income and a $219,000 decrease in net interest income. Non-interest income decreased primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in net gains realized on the sale of securities and a $488,000 decrease in net gains realized on the sale of loans due to a reduction in mortgage activity and a lower level of loan sales. In addition, we recognized a $575,000 decrease in market value of our Rabbi trust accounts. Net interest income decreased due to a declining interest rate environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in income tax expense and a $470,000 decrease in provision for loan losses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, 1895 Bancorp reported net income of $354,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07, compared to net income of $893,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/PyraMax Bank / 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/PyraMax Bank / 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc.)

Total assets increased $24.4 million, or 4.7%, to $541.2 million at September 30, 2021 from $516.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total shareholders' equity increased $32.2 million, or 53.7%, to $92.2 million at September 30, 2021 from $60.0 million at December 31, 2020, as we completed the conversion of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC, and related stock offering in July 2021. 1895 Bancorp's capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

















(In Thousands, except per share data)














9/30/2021


12/31/2020



Selected Financial Condition Data:



(Unaudited)
















Total assets





$ 541,189


$ 516,757



Loans receivable, net




330,310


329,073



Allowance for loan losses




2,788


2,703



Cash and cash equivalents




86,856


92,526



Deposits






374,314


379,848



Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance

11,982


2,737



FHLB advances





55,934


68,398



Shareholders equity




92,208


60,008

























Selected Operations Data:




Three months ended


Nine months ended







9/30/2021

9/30/2020


9/30/2021

9/30/2020







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total interest income




$ 3,381

$ 3,938


$ 10,509

$ 11,385

Total interest expense




349

687


1,199

2,462

Net interest income




3,032

3,251


9,310

8,923

Provision for loan losses




30

500


30

500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,002

2,751


9,280

8,423

Non-interest income




628

2,759


3,371

4,988

Non-interest expense




3,802

3,893


12,252

10,941

Income before income taxes




(172)

1,617


399

2,470

Income tax expense




(57)

1,205


45

1,577

Net income





$ (115)

$ 412


$ 354

$ 893












Earnings per common share









Basic






$ (0.02)

$ 0.09


$ 0.07

$ 0.20

Diluted






$ (0.02)

$ 0.09


$ 0.07

$ 0.20

Contact: Richard B. Hurd
Telephone: (414) 235-5207

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1895-bancorp-of-wisconsin-inc-greenfield-wisconsin-announces-third-quarter-operating-results-301411141.html

SOURCE PyraMax Bank / 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc.

