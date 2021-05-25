1898.17 Thousand Units Growth Expected in Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market|North America to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is set to grow by 1898.17 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMW Group, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel-drive components, the advantages associated with the four-wheel-drive system, and the growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BMW Group, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market size
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market trends
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market industry analysis
Benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel-drive components are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the operational issues and high maintenance costs due to poor fuel efficiency may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
SUVs and crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Premium and luxury sedans - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BMW Group
BYD Co. Ltd.
Daimler AG
Ford Motor Co.
General Motors Co.
Hyundai Motor Co.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Renault SA
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
