With 19.2% CAGR, Sales of Drone Motor Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 9,771.0 Million By 2032

Favourable Government Regulations for Use of Drones Would Be the Big Push to the Drone Motors Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global drone motor market is estimated at US$ 1,684.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Increasing protectionism by governments and the abuse of national security, leading to a threat to established trade rules that enables drastic increases in global growth for over last seven decades can no longer certain.

Drone motors comprise a wide range and are used in a range of end uses such as delivery, logistics, construction, oil & gas etc. This necessitates stringent standards according to end use. Current government regulations lean to one of two extremes: "toughen up drone regulations" or "remove all restrictions".

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1888 Drones are highly regulated and required to meet stringent standards of operation, including certification and statutory periodic renewals. Industry-suitable standards from governments such as the USA, Germany, India and China will not only help the drone motor industry to grow but also aid government and private research institutes, and businesses spending for R&D in drone industry. This will help catalyse the demand for drone motors in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global drone motor market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 19.2% and be valued at US$ 9,771.0 million by 2032

The market witnessed 7.1% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

Under drone type, rotary wing dominated the market and are valued at US$ 828.2 million in 2021

Europe and North America dominated the market with 36.5% and 30% market share in 2021

Together, the brushed and brushless DC motor type is likely to represent 79.7% market share in 2022

Based on power capacity, 100 to 200W demand for drone motor is expected to increase at CAGRs of 19.7% in the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

The global drone motor market is fragmented in nature. There exist big players in the market with financial muscle and distribution network spread across the globe. Companies are focused on improving the regional presence with extensive availability of low priced products. Generally, target lower end application and lower capacity products.

Tier 2 companies play a very important role in determining the growth of any sector. The market is fragmented in the Asia Pacific region.

In Nov. 2021, Trentar had recently acquired GarudaUAV, a leading drone-based services and platform company and also launched a drone manufacturing division with its own VTOL UAV due for release early 2022. Trentar had earlier committed to invest Rs100 Cr in three years to design and build specialized drones for defense and civil purposes along with indigenously built subsystems.

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1888

Prominent Drone Motor Manufacturers

ALIGN Corp.,Ltd

Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd

EMAX MODEL Store

FAULHABER MICROMO, LLC.

Hacker Motor USA

Hobbymate Hobby

KDE Direct

KO Technologies

MAD Components

NeuMotors

Nidec Corporation

RLRC motors

SunnySky USA

TitanFlying Technology Co., Ltd.

T-motor

X-TeamRC

Segmentation of Drone Motor Industry Research

By Motor Type :

By Power Capacity :

By Velocity Constant :

By Sales Channel :

By Drone Type :

By Drone Category :

By Region :

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1888

Market Development

Major players in the market have moderate scope for differentiation but they have put efforts into the innovation of these products. Technological development in drone motor has shown promising outcome and it continues to do so while the product reliability, durability and safety is exclusively enhanced.

The current phase of the global drone motor industry is characterized by emphasis on improving operational efficiency, accessibility, customization according to the customer and thereby, lowering costs and in turn improving overall profitability. The trend for high efficiency drone motors has made it possible to garner potential growth rate and is expected to show similar trajectory over the next decade.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone motor market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of motor type (DC (brushed DC motor, brushless DC motor), AC (synchronous motor, induction motor, and servo motor),power capacity (< 50w, 50w to 100w, 100 to 200w, > 200w), velocity constant(below 1,000, 1,000-2,000, 2,000-3,000, above 3,000), sales channel(OEM, aftermarket(online sales(company website, e-commerce website), electronics stores), and others), drone type (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid), drone category (consumer / civil, commercial, military) and across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia& Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

