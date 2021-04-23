U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,181.94
    +46.96 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.17
    +219.27 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,023.45
    +205.04 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.67
    +35.05 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    +0.43 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.80
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.0060 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9570
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,048.46
    -4,957.74 (-9.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.24
    +27.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

$19.3 Billion Worldwide Physical Vapor Deposition Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physical Vapor Deposition estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

PVD Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$16.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVD Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Physical Vapor Deposition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

PVD Services Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

In the global PVD Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

  • AJA International, Inc.

  • Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

  • Applied Materials, Inc.

  • CHA Industries

  • Denton Vacuum

  • IHI HAUZER B.V.

  • Impact Coatings AB

  • Intevac, Inc.

  • Johnsen Ultravac

  • Kurt J. Lesker Co.

  • Kurt J. Lesker Company

  • Novellus Systems

  • Penta Technology

  • Plasma Quest Limited

  • Platit AG

  • PVD Products, Inc.

  • Richter Precision, Inc.

  • Semicore Equipment, Inc.

  • Singulus Technologies AG

  • Sulzer Metaplas

  • Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

  • ULVAC, Inc.

  • Veeco Instruments

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7u96u


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/19-3-billion-worldwide-physical-vapor-deposition-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301275946.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price, Dominance Slips; Ether Hits Fresh Record High Over $2.6K

    As BTC's price continues lower, one possible benefit is a decrease in the crypto's volatility.

  • Oil Demand to Buckle in India as Covid Surge Wreaks Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deadly second Covid-19 wave has brought an abrupt halt to its nascent recovery from the pandemic, with the resurgence expected to drag on fuel demand for weeks in a setback for the global oil market.The combined consumption of diesel and gasoline in April is poised to plunge by as much as 20% from a month earlier due to renewed restrictions, including a week-long lockdown in the capital New Delhi, according to officials from top refiners and fuel retailers. While major oil processors were still buying crude recently, there are signs starting to emerge that refining operations will likely need to be scaled back to adjust for plummeting demand.“Given the grim situation, it’s likely that the lockdowns could be in place for several weeks or even a couple of months,” according to Senthil Kumaran, the Singapore-based head of South Asia oil at industry consultant FGE. “India’s total key oil products demand will see a significant pullback.”India has repeatedly shattered records for infections and deaths as the virus sweeps through the nation, stoking fears that the central government may be forced to implement another national lockdown to curb the spread. Preliminary industry sales figures show a significant impact to fuel demand during the first half of April and expectations are that the situation will only get worse.While demand for the motor fuel has been resilient during the pandemic as people shunned public transport in favor of their own cars and motorcycles to avoid infection, new advisories by state governments discouraging people from leaving their homes unless for emergencies or essential services are set to hurt consumption, the officials from the refiners and retailers said.Nitin Goyal, who runs a filling station in New Delhi’s bustling eastern district, said fuel sales dropped 90% on Tuesday during the first day of the week-long lockdown in the city. He typically sells an average 10,000 liters of gasoline and diesel a day from his Indian Oil Corp.-branded outlet and expects sales to recover to only about a quarter of usual volumes in the coming days.FGE sees daily gasoline demand declining by 100,000 barrels this month and 170,000 barrels a day in May, while diesel consumption is expected to decrease by 220,000 barrels and 400,000 barrels a day over the same period. Prior to the virus flare-up, motor fuel and diesel sales in March were at about 750,000 barrels and 1.75 million barrels a day, respectively, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official government data.The nation’s biggest fuel retailer -- Indian Oil Corp. -- may have to consider cutting crude processing rates if there’s a significant drop in demand for petroleum products, especially diesel, said a person familiar with the matter.India so far has instituted localized lockdowns, with the government seeking to avoid repeating the nationwide shutdown seen last year that drove demand to the lowest in more than a decade in April 2020. The South Asian nation is the world’s third-biggest oil importer, which means an extended impact will likely ripple through the global market, even as China and the U.S. rebound strongly.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct high level meetings on Friday to review the virus crisis and won’t attend scheduled election rallies in West Bengal, he said in a twitter post. The Indian leader has been campaigning during state elections, despite the ferocious flare-up.Restrictions are also hobbling the India’s trucking industry -- considered the backbone of its economy and oil demand -- which was slowly clawing its way back from the worst of 2020. Business has halved, said Naveen Kumar Gupta, secretary general of All India Motor Transport Congress, which represents 9.3 million truckers and about 5 million bus and tourist vehicle operators.The latest restrictions have spurred a fresh exodus of migrant laborers fearing job losses, and Gupta says that small truckers, operators of buses, tourist taxis and school transport are among the worst affected. FGE estimates that commercial vehicles account for almost 80% of the nation’s diesel consumption, the country’s most used fuel.“Industrial activities have already slowed in some states,” said FGE’s Kumaran. “There has also been a sharp drop in driving in major cities. These cities contribute to the bulk of gasoline and gasoil demand in India.”(Updates with Indian Oil processing rates in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Panasonic to Buy U.S. AI Firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. has agreed to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion in one of the biggest acquisitions for the Japanese firm.Panasonic, which already has a 20% stake in Blue Yonder, will buy the rest of the AI firm’s shares from New Mountain Capital and funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc. for $5.6 billion, according to a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Including repayment of outstanding debt, Panasonic’s total investment will amount to $7.1 billion.The announcement came less than a year after Panasonic acquired the minority stake in Blue Yonder for $800 million, giving the AI firm an enterprise value of $5.5 billion. Panasonic’s latest buyout offer will value the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company at $8.5 billion.The Japanese firm will fund the transaction with cash as well as a bridge loan. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.Shares in Panasonic on Friday plunged and touched their lowest level since Jan. 18 in Tokyo after the Bloomberg News report. The stock fell 3.5% at the close.”It’s a good direction for Panasonic, to target the U.S. market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi. But the valuation “is not cheap and we will have to wait to see how they fare after the merger to evaluate it.”Blue Yonder, founded in 1985 and formerly known as JDA Software Inc., makes supply-chain management software and uses artificial intelligence to predict product demand. Its revenue was more than $1 billion last year, according to the statement. It counts Best Buy Co., Coca-Cola Co. and Walmart Inc. among its over 3,000 customers globally.Panasonic’s buyout offer will see Blue Yonder scrapping its listing plans. The AI firm this month confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering.(Updates with analyst’s comment in the sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mattel Hits Four-Year High on Surging Barbie Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Mattel Inc. shares jumped to a four-year high after the toymaker beat Wall Street’s estimates for the first quarter and raised its outlook for all of 2021.Revenue rose 47% to $874 million on soaring doll sales, Mattel said Thursday, beating analysts’ predictions of $684.8 million and marking the fastest growth in at least 25 years. The company reported a loss of 10 cents a share, excluding some items, but that was far less than the 33-cent loss analysts had predicted.The El Segundo, California-based company is bouncing back from disastrous results a year ago, when the pandemic wiped out stores and led to factory closings and production delays. Barbie and American Girl doll sales led the rebound, particularly in North America, with worldwide billings soaring 69%.Mattel now expects sales to rise 6% to 8% in 2021, an increase from its previous projection of a mid-single-digit gain in revenue. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be $800 million to $825 million, about $25 million more than estimated in February.“Following the third consecutive quarter of growing market share, we are strengthening our position as a consistent leader in the toy industry,” Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. “We believe we are very well-positioned to improve profitability and accelerate top-line growth in 2021 and beyond.”Mattel rose as much as 12% to $23.31 in New York trading Friday, the highest price for the shares since April 2017. The stock had already advanced 20% this year through Thursday, mostly as Barbie sales continue to outperform.The company has worked to improve profitability through cost cuts and other measures, and its adjusted gross margin increased to 47% from 43.5% a year earlier. Further, its credit rating has improved after the company was downgraded to junk in 2017, when sales and margins were tumbling. It completed a $1.2 billion refinancing over the quarter, reducing annual interest expense by $40 million.(Updates with shares starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Gold Erases Gains as Treasury Yields, Dollar Pare Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is slipping as bond yields and the dollar rise.The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries is heading for the first gain in four days, making the non-interest bearing metal less attractive. Meanwhile, the dollar is paring losses.Bullion shrugged off news that President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered U.S. stocks on Thursday.Biden’s tax plan isn’t triggering investors to move money to gold “because the Venn diagram of people who actively trade stocks and trade gold only has modest overlap,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “If anything, you’d park it in fixed income because the tax hike should slow investment and the economy.”After a record-breaking rally last year, gold has lost momentum amid optimism over economies reopening and vaccine rollouts, with the advancing dollar and rising bond yields denting demand for bullion.On Friday, spot gold trimmed early gains, dropping 0.7% to $1,772.08 an ounce at 10:32 a.m. in New York after advancing as much as 0.7%. It is on track for a 0.3% loss this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% after slipping as much as 0.4%.Renewed buying by top consumers China and India after a year on the sidelines is unlikely to send prices higher in the long term, for which gold relies on investment demand. Outflows from exchange-traded funds -- which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August -- have slowed but not stopped in recent weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.In other precious metals, spot silver fell and platinum advanced. Palladium added as much as 3.1% to a fresh record of $2,930.42 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Lagarde Says ECB Isn’t Discussing Phase-Out of Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying even as it sees signs that the economy is starting to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.While noting that medium-term risks for growth are balanced, she pushed back against any suggestion the ECB is thinking about scaling back stimulus, describing the idea as “premature.”“Incoming economic data, surveys and high-frequency indicators suggest that economic activity may have contracted again in the first quarter of this year, but point to a resumption of growth in the second quarter,” Lagarde said Thursday after the institution kept its stimulus program in place. “Any phasing out was not discussed and it is just premature.”The Governing Council confirmed that its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.23 trillion) bond-buying program will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter. Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and pledged to continue long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.“Overall, while the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook over the near term continue to be on the downside, medium-term risks remain more balanced,” Lagarde said. Italian bond yields were little changed at 0.76% at 2:27 p.m. London time, having risen to as high as 0.79% after President Christine Lagarde began the press conference.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Bloomberg Economics expects the pace of purchases to be scaled back in June, barring any renewed upward pressure on interest rates from abroad.”-David Powell. Read the ECB REACT.The ECB significantly stepped up asset purchases last month to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.The intensity of purchases under the emergency program doesn’t depend on a specific date, but rather on the state of financing conditions as well as the inflation outlook, Lagarde said.“We conduct a joint assessment of those financing conditions throughout the whole spectrum and the inflation outlook,” she said. “It’s on the basis of these two elements -- which are quite complicated in their own respect, each of them -- that we determine the pace of purchases.”The ECB is set to produce new economic forecasts when it next meets in June. “If the economy recovers from the Covid-19 recession and underlying inflation picks up gradually, the ECB will eventually have to address the question as to when and how it should scale back its asset purchases in the future,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg.The European Union has significantly sped up its vaccination campaign in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic pickup later this year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.“The progress with vaccination campaigns, which should allow for a gradual relaxation of containment measures, should pave the way for a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” Lagarde said.The ECB will also continue to monitor the euro’s exchange rate and its implications for the inflation outlook, the President said. A strong currency can pose a headache for the central bank as it dampens import prices and makes exports from the euro area less competitive.(Updates with additional Lagarde comment in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop on Biden’s Proposed Tax Hike Just Temporary, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Intel and PMI Data in Focus

    U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Friday, rebounding slightly from the previous session’s sharp losses with investors still wary of the potential for a hike in capital gains tax. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 55 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures traded 10 points, or 0.2%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 23 points, or 0.2%. The major U.S. indices all closed just short of 1% lower Thursday, their biggest slide in five weeks, after reports that President Joe Biden is set to propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for those earnings more than $1 million a year, to potentially just short of 40%.

  • BitMEX to Offer Custody, Spot Trading to Expand Beyond Crypto Derivatives

    Derivatives are to remain at "the heart" of BitMEX's business, however.

  • Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. Why There’s Turmoil in the Crypto Markets.

    Fears of higher taxes spook stock market, Intel CEO says global chip shortage could last two more years, and other news to start your day.

  • What History Says About Bitcoin’s Crash This Week

    This pattern of euphoria followed by a crash has occurred before—most notably right before and after the listing of Bitcoin futures on major U.S. exchanges in 2017.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.