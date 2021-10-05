U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.27
    +59.81 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,442.63
    +439.71 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,466.75
    +211.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.73
    +26.26 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    +1.70 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0530 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3940
    +0.4760 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,074.61
    +2,604.99 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.59
    +20.22 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.28
    +72.27 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

A $19.5 Billion Global Opportunity for Distribution Transformers by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Distribution Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Opportunity for Distribution Transformers
Global Opportunity for Distribution Transformers

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 19; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 24986
Companies: 78 - Players covered include Appleton Group; Astor Transformer A.S; Bemag Transformer; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Bowers Electricals; DAIHEN Corporation; Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited; Eaton Corporation plc; EFACEC Group; EMCO Ltd.; Emerson Electric Co.; ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd.; Federal Pacific; General Electric Company; Hammond Power Solutions Inc.; Harmonics Limited; Howard Industries Inc.; Hubbell Inc.; Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group; Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.; Imefy Group; IMP Power Limited; Jefferson Electric; JSHP Transformer; Kirloskar Electric Company Limited; KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.; Marsons Limited; MGM Transformer Company; Mitsubishi Electric Corp.; Ormazabal Velatia; Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; SGB-SMIT Group; Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation; Siemens AG; Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA); Technical Associates Ltd.; VanTran Industries Inc.; Wilson Power Solutions; Wilson Transformer Company and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Oil Filled, Dry Type); Application (Utility, Non-Utility)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Distribution Transformers Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distribution Transformers estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period. Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026
The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-19-5-billion-global-opportunity-for-distribution-transformers-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301391639.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • How Much Further Could Zoom Stock Fall?

    The pandemic darling has been tumbling for a year, and there could be more pain to come for shareholders.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    There are some surprisingly beefy payouts among the 100 most popular stocks on the online trading platform.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy Peloton?

    As one of the companies that benefited greatly from the pandemic, fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has earned the "COVID stock" label from investors. Despite the turn in sentiment against the stock, there are three significant reasons to expect Peloton to continue growing for years into the future. Peloton's fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings revealed that its member base did fewer total workouts than the previous quarter, and workouts per subscription member were also down; this indicates that engagement from Peloton's customers decreased.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • 5 Things Investors Must Know About IBM's Kyndryl Spin-Off

    Last October, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it would spin off the managed infrastructure services division of its Global Technology Services business by the end of 2021. In late September, Kyndryl filed an SEC report that finally revealed its exact growth rates. Let's review the five key highlights from that filing, and see if they make Kyndryl a worthwhile investment.

  • This veteran analyst hears echoes of the 1929 crash in today’s stock market

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.